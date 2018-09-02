A rush transcript of “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” airing on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. For previous show transcripts, visit the “This Week” transcript archive.

MARTHA RADDATZ, "THIS WEEK" CO-ANCHOR: Joining me now is former Defense Secretary and former CIA Director, Leon Panetta. He served in Congress with McCain and worked with him closely over the years on intelligence and foreign policy issues. Great to see you Secretary Panetta. I know you were there for the memorial service in the National Cathedral. Tell us what that was like for you.

LEON PANETTA, FORMER DEFENSE SECRETARY AND CIA DIRECTOR: It’s a – it’s one of the most moving memorials that I’ve ever attended because it was truly a tribute to a statesman, a patriot and a warrior. But more importantly when you look at music and those who spoke, it was really a celebration of country and I think that is what John would have wanted.

And the message was not so much to the president, the message was really to the American people about what love of country really has to be all about.

RADDATZ: You say it wasn’t a message to President to Trump but there were some clear messages to President Trump there. He apparently wasn’t watching that service. What do you say about those messages directly to the president? You had Joe Lieberman saying John McCain’s death has reminded the nation that strong values, human rights, democracy, equal justice under law are far more important than the tribal partisanship and personal attack politics that have recently characterized our life.

PANETTA: Well there’s no question that this has really been a week of contrasts with John McCain, you know, someone who fought bravely in battle, someone totally devoted to this country and its values, who is a fighter for helping people in this country. 13:41:09 Contrasting that with the president and the way this president has acted particularly over these last few weeks with the tweets and with the comments and with the attacks on our justice system and on the press. There’s no question that there was that larger contradiction that I think represented for John McCain a message that country is much more important than the politics of this president and that’s what we have to focus on.

RADDATZ: And as we approach the midterms, you were Chief of Staff to President Clinton before impeachment proceedings, do you think it’s wise for Democrats if they retake the House to start impeachment proceedings? Is it wise politically for them to do that?

PANETTA: No not at all. I think the most important things that the Democrats could do is to allow Bob Mueller to complete his work. I think Bob Mueller’s report will ultimately determine whether or not there are going to be additional steps taken against the president and they ought not to get ahead of that report because that will be the key to determining what happens with future.

RADDATZ: You mentioned the Mueller investigation and Rudy Giuliani told “The Daily Beast” this week that Trump’s legal team is preparing a counter report to question Mueller’s legitimacy. Do you have concerns that the Trump team can undermine this investigation even before it’s finished?

PANETTA: Well, you know Bob Mueller is focusing on several things right now. Obviously he’s going after individuals and he’s gone after Russians that were involved in coming after our election system. They’re getting very close to making a case for obstruction of justice not only by the steps that were taken in terms of the president demeaning and attacking a witch hunt, but also the fact that Rudy Giuliani himself has said that the whole purpose of their effort is to undermine the credibility of the Special Counsel.

And then when you add to that the dismissal of those that were involved in the investigation, I think you begin to piece together the kind of case that could form around an obstruction of justice trial. So I think they have to be very careful to use this tactic of trying to undermine the Special Counsel and the special prosecutor because I think that could backfire.

RADDATZ: And, and I want to move on to foreign policy if we could. I know one of the last conversations you had with John McCain was about North Korea. The President has now cancelled Mike Pompeo’s trip to North Korea saying they haven’t made enough progress. Where do you think this stands now and what do you do about it?

PANETTA: Well, I’m very worried about the situation because frankly I think we have a failed summit on our hands right now and there’s a long list of failed efforts throughout history, this may be another one of those. And the problem is that in many ways it was doomed to failure from the beginning because there was never the preparatory work that has to be done prior to a summit meeting. This was all about show. It was about shaking hands and exchanging words but the underlying work on process, on looking at nuclear weapon sites, on inspection regimes, on what should be done with sanctions, all of the things that need to be done to produce some kind of peaceful solution.

RADDATZ: Of course Donald Trump was handed a very bad hand on that.

PANETTA: There’s no question – there’s no question.

RADDATZ: If not already, he could probably at any point get a nuclear weapon that could reach the United States – an ICBM. So, indeed he ratcheted up the rhetoric but what else could he have done to delay that? You talk about that work. That’s the work they’re trying to do now.

PANETTA: Well, look, what needs to be done now because it wasn’t done before is the basic diplomatic work that looks at all the issues that are involved here, puts them all on the table and begins a diplomatic process between the United States, North Korea, hopefully South Korea as part of that as well as Japan. But putting those parties together with everything on the table so that you can begin to make the tradeoffs that are part of what ultimately would be a resolution to the situation.

RADDATZ: Donald Trump says he still has a fantastic relationship with Kim Jong-un. Why is he saying things like that?

PANETTA: Well this isn’t about the dominance of personalities. This is about the hard work of negotiating the solution to the differences between North Korea and the United States and South Korea and there are a lot of issues at stake here but none of that work has been done. We don’t know where those nuclear sites are. We don’t know where the missile sites are. We don’t know where a lot of their chemical sites are located. We have not developed any kind of inspection regime. All of that needs to be on the table. That’s what needs to be discussed and we have yet to have a serious meeting on those issues. That’s the problem.

RADDATZ: OK, I wanted to talk about one last thing here and that’s another enduring problem in foreign policy and that is Afghanistan. We are approaching 17 years in Afghanistan. You were, of course, helped lead the raid that eventually killed Osama bin Laden. That was 7.5 years ago. We’re still there. None of us want another 9/11 but should we still be there?

PANETTA: I think it’s very important not to allow Afghanistan to collapse and then allow the Taliban to restore their influence.

RADDATZ: Is there a different way to do that than we’re doing now?

PANETTA: I think that what is needed here is a strategy to secure the country of Afghanistan. We have troops there. But what I think is lacking is a specific strategy for how we are going to secure that country and how we’re going to --

RADDATZ: After 17 years? I feel like I’ve heard that before.

PANETTA: No, you’re absolutely right you’ve heard it before and the problem is that the specific strategy for how we are going to deal with Afghanistan was never really laid out by any administration frankly. And ultimately what needs to be done if we’re going to have forces there, if we’re going to work with the Afghans, we’ve got to be able to secure that country and allow it govern itself. That still remains to be done. There’s a lot of corruption. There’s a lot of tribalism in that country. We have not dealt with the problems of Afghanistan that have to be resolved if we’re ever going to save Afghanistan.

RADDATZ: Thank you very much for that. We hope we can solve it as well and thanks for joining us this morning Secretary Panetta.

RADDATZ: So how do Republicans plan to answer the challenge McCain posed for the nation?

Joining me now, Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, elected to the Senate in 2010. He replaced one of McCain’s allies on the Democratic side, Russ Feingold. He’s also chair of the Homeland Security Committee and a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Senator, I know you were at the memorial service yesterday. What does it say about President Trump that he wasn’t welcome at memorial services for one of the most widely respected individuals in our country.

SEN. RON JOHNSON (R), WISCONSIN: Well, good morning, Martha. You know, I -- I was also at the rotunda. I was at the two and a half hour service yesterday. It was an honor and a privilege to be there. And I’ll just tell you, having sat in -- in -- in that chair, listening to the tributes, that’s what I took away from it. I -- I -- I watched a daughter grieving for the loss of her father and all -- and how important John McCain was and what a great father he was.

I listened to Joe Lieberman and Henry Kissinger and President Bush and President Obama primarily talk about who John was and what he brought to America and the cause that John McCain fought tirelessly for throughout his life, what he sacrificed for.

And (inaudible) that’s – that’s what I heard, yes, there were some political comments made, but by and large it was a tribute to John McCain and that was fitting and proper that that’s basically what the message was.

John McCain was an extraordinary individual. He is irreplaceable to the United States Senate because of what his history was, what his background was, what he focused. And so now I think we – you know, we all knew John was going to, you know, was going to pass.

We knew it was inevitable, and last week, you know, that came to fruition. It was a very sad, very – very sober, but it cam also be very uplifting if we listen to John’s words. Let me just – let me just read, because I think this is probably the best way to summarize this from John’s own farewell address.

The last paragraph, do not despair of our present difficulties, but believe always in the promise and greatness of America, because nothing is inevitable here. Americans never quit, we never surrender, we never hide from history, we make history.

That’s who John McCain was, that is the cause he fought for, and that – I’m just telling him (ph), sitting in the pew listening to the – the service, that’s what I really was thinking about and that’s what we should all really take away from, you know, this week of tribute to John McCain.

RADDATZ: Senator, how do you as a member of Congress balance the challenge of working with this president who thrives on tribal politics and McCain’s challenge for the Senate to rise above that and work across the aisle?

JOHNSON: Listen, I come from the business world where you tenaciously pursue areas of agreement. You know, I see the word compromise, the better way of approaching all of these issues is find the areas of agreement.

You know, generally we all agree on the same goal, we – we – we view (ph) this country, we love this country, the freedoms, individual liberty, we want a safe, prosperous, secure America.

That’s what John focused on, the areas of agreement, don’t insist on getting everything your way. In the very end, its, you know, the areas of disagreement, that’s where we have to start compromising.

But if you concentrate on the areas of agreement, the goals, the purpose, the greatness of this country, that’s how you accomplish things. And, you know, for my part as chairman of homeland security, under President Obama we signed into law 50 pieces of legislation that focused on a problem and found a solution on a bipartisan or non-partisan basis.

There is a way of doing this, but again, don’t exploit the divisions in our politics, concentrate on the areas of agreement. That’s what John did and he – he showed us the way to do it.

RADDATZ: And Senator, the president does loom large over the midterms and our new ABC News Washington Post poll finds that the president’s disapproval rating has hit an all time high at 60 percent and nearly half of Americans, 49 percent, say Congress should begin impeachment proceedings against President Trump, including 51 percent of moderates.

How do Republican candidates overcome the cloud of investigations that hang over the president, especially in a key swing state like yours?

JOHNSON: I think we should point out the reality of all the good things this administration has done. We stopped adding to the regulatory burden, we have a more competitive tax system.

In just the first six quarters of this administration, business investment has increased 7.3 percent on average, the last years under Obama it only increased .6 percent. It’s that business investment that will I think lay the foundation for strong, economic progress, more – more prosperity, better opportunities for every American.

So we’ve done a lot of good things, we’ve – we’ve appointed and confirmed judges –

(CROSS TALK)

RADDATZ: But let’s go back to that poll, Senator. Go back to that poll –

(CROSS TALK)

-- really tough numbers.

JOHNSON: Well listen, you know, if I – if I believed in polls I wouldn’t have even run in 2016. So I’m not a big believer in the polls, there’s only one poll that counts, it’s on election day, and we’ll see the – really the verdict of the American public.

But over the next two months, Republicans just have to point out the success and it’s been an astonishing success, 4.1 percent growth in just the last quarter. And again, we’ve laid the foundation that the main number there is really the 7.3 percent increase in the first six quarters of business investment.

It’s an – it’s an extraordinary accomplishment because we (inaudible) government out of the way of the private sector, that’s how you create opportunity and prosperity for Americans.

So we’ve got a great –

(CROSS TALK)

RADDATZ: OK, we can see how those campaigns are going to go.

(CROSS TALK)

JOHNSON: -- focus on.

RADDATZ: OK, thanks Senator Johnson. I want to move to confirmation hearings for Brett Kavanaugh, Supreme Court seat up for confirmation this week. Democrats are expected to press Kavanaugh to recuse himself from any investigation – any cases that involve investigations against President Trump.

Should he do that if he is confirmed?

JOHNSON: I mean, probably depends on the case. But again, Brett Kavanaugh, an extraordinary judge, you know, a long record, 12 years on the D.C. circuit court bench, over 300 decisions.

I mean, Democrats have more than enough information to understand that this is a highly qualified jurist that should be the next Supreme Court justice. In -- in an earlier time, 30 years ago, he would have passed unanimously. It’s unfortunate that -- that Ted Kennedy began this process of very divisive confirmation battles for the Supreme Court.

RADDATZ: And -- and should he recuse himself?

JOHNSON: Listen, totally depends on the case. You know, Elena Kagan recused herself from cases that she was completely involved in. I can’t make that judgment unless you take a look at the --

RADDATZ: Cases involving President Trump.

JOHNSON: And -- and I’m sure Judge -- Judge -- Judge Kavanaugh will follow the -- the -- you know, the guidelines and recuse himself in cases where he should. But by and large, I think a judges -- justices should be involved in -- in cases.

RADDATZ: OK. Thanks very much, Senator Johnson. We appreciate you joining us.