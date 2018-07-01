'This Week' Transcript 7-1-18: Sen. Susan Collins and Sen. Amy Klobuchar

A rush transcript of “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” airing on Sunday, July 1, 2018 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. For previous show transcripts, visit the “This Week” transcript archive.

MARTHA RADDATZ, HOST, THIS WEEK: And joining me now is Senator Susan Collins of Maine. And Senator, I want to start with your meeting with President Trump. You along with five other key senators met with him Thursday to talk about the Supreme Court vacancy. We know the interview process with potential nominees is about to get underway. What did you tell the president you were looking for in a nominee?

SEN. SUSAN COLLINS (R), MAINE: I told him that I was looking for a nominee that would demonstrate a respect for precedence, a longstanding a vital tenet of our judicial system. I also suggested that he broaden his search beyond the list of 25 nominees. The White House counsel told me that there have been a few additional potential nominees added to that list.

But I think the president should not feel bound by that list and instead should seek out recommendations to ensure that he gets the best possible person.

RADDATZ: Did you get the sense he is bound by that list and there is -- is there anything that the president said to you that concerns you?

COLLINS: Well, I don’t want to get into the details of what was a private discussion. I was glad to hear that the list had been broadened somewhat, that five additional people had been added to it and that the president was listening to the five of us who had been asked to come to the White House and talk with him about what qualities that we would seek.

Obviously I mentioned judicial temperament, integrity, intellect, experience, qualifications, fidelity to the rule of law and the constitution. But most important of all, a respect for precedence.

RADDATZ: And I know you don’t want to divulge any private conversations but what sense did you get from the president about the kind of nominee he’s looking for?

COLLINS: The president listened very intently to what Lisa Murkowski and I said. And I got the feeling that he was still deliberating and had not yet reached a decision and that this was genuine outreach on his part.

RADDATZ: You know, you talk about that list of 25. That list was made public -- and I know you said you wanted the list expanded, the president has said he’s going to talk to six or seven people. But was there anybody on that list of those 25 that you outright objected to?

COLLINS: There are people on that list whom I could not support, because I believe that they have demonstrated a disrespect for the vital principle of stare decisis, which as Chief Justice Roberts has said, is a fundamental principle of our judicial system that promotes even handedness and stability.

I’m -- I’m not going to go into which ones those are, but there are people on that list whom I could not vote for.

RADDATZ: Do you believe the confirmation has to take place before the mid terms? You’ve heard democrats talk about the McConnell rule when President Obama wanted his nominee to have a confirmation hearing in 2016. Does this have to take place, in your view, before the mid term?

COLLINS: Well first let me state that I strongly disagree with leader McConnell’s decision to not proceed with a vote on President Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland. I thought that that was wrong and I said so publicly.

When I look at the average amount of time between a nominee being sent to us and when there is a vote on the nominee, it’s 67 days. So we’ve just entered July, that would bring us into September, and that would allow a nominee to be confirmed before the Supreme Court reconvenes in early October.

So I don’t think that’s an unreasonable goal, this is not a case where a nominee is being put forth right before presidential elections, and right now I see no reason why we can’t meet the deadline of getting someone on the court so that the court will be at full strength by October -- the -- the October convening.

RADDATZ: You know, you voted last year to confirm Justice Gorsuch to replace Justice Scalia, but that really didn’t alter the ideological balance of the court. That really could happen this time, especially for the future of cases like Roe v. Wade.

You talked about precedent, you support abortion rights. What will you do to ensure that remains in place with the nominee?

COLLINS: I’m going to have an in depth discussion with the nominee and I believe very much that Roe v. Wade is settled law, as it has been described by Chief Justice Roberts. It has been established as a constitutional right for 46 year -- 45 years, and was reaffirmed 26 years ago.

So a nominee position, whether or not they respect precedent, will tell me a lot about whether or not they would overturn Roe v. Wade. A candidate of this import position who would overturn Roe v. Wade would not be acceptable to me, because that would indicate an activist agenda that I don’t want to see a judge have.

And that would indicate to me a failure to respect precedent of fundamental tenet of our judicial system.

RADDATZ: I want to play something President Trump said from the 2016, the final presidential debate about Roe v. Wade. Let’s listen.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

CHRIS WALLACE, ACHOR, FOX NEWS: Do you want to see the court overturn Roe v. Wade?

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Well, if we put another two or perhaps three justices on, that’s really what’s going to be -- that will happen. And that’ll happen automatically, in my opinion, because I am putting pro-life justices on the court.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RADDATZ: The president was of course very explicit there but this week on Fox, he seemed to change his tune. Let’s listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Are you going to ask your nominees beforehand how they might vote on Roe versus Wade?

TRUMP: Well, that’s a big one. And probably not. They’re all saying don’t do that, you don’t do that, you shouldn’t do that. But I’m putting conservative people on.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RADDATZ: So Senator Collins, you trust that he wouldn’t want to make sure Roe is overturned?

COLLINS: Well as I said, I don’t like to go into the details of my conversation with the president, but he did tell me that he would not be asking that question. And indeed, it would be inappropriate to ask a judge nominee on how they are going to vote in a future case.

A discussion of precedent, however, is very important. What I want to see is a nominee who regardless of his or her personal views on the very difficult and contentious life issue is going to respect precedent regardless.

I’ve had a number of judges who say to me that good judges are always unhappy with some of their decisions but they make the right call regardless of their personal views. And that’s what I want to see in this nominee.

RADDATZ: And Senator Collins, I want to turn quickly to immigration. I’m sure you’ve seen the protests all over the nation this week. A judge ruled this week that children separated from their parents at the border must be reunited with their families within 30 days and those under five, 14 days. Do you have confidence this administration can get that done?

COLLINS: Well, I’m very concerned about it. I had a lengthy discussion with the Secretary of Homeland Security and I really pressed her on this issue because so far, only 500 children, is my understanding, have been reunited with their parents and some 2,000 remain in detention centers. I think that’s traumatizing to these children and contrary to our American values.

Also overlooked is the fact that there are some 10,000 unaccompanied minors who came here without their children. This a problem that goes back into the Obama administration when we saw a flood of unaccompanied minors coming into this country and we do not seem to have a good plan for how to deal with those children either.

Part of the answer is clearly working with the leaders of the home countries, the three countries in Central America who are -- whose parents are sending these unaccompanied minors here or are accompanying them here.

So that is part of the answer. But I’m going to continue to press Secretary Nielsen on this very important issue. It is simply inconsistent with our American values to split up families.

RADDATZ: OK. Thanks so much for joining us, Senator Collins.

COLLINS: Thank you, Martha.

END