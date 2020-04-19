'This Week' Transcript 4-19-20: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Dr. Deborah Birx, Gov. Jay Inslee

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, March 1, 2020 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC CHIEF ANCHOR: Madam Speaker, thank you very much for joining us. You know over the last 48 hours, President Trump has leveled a series of tweets and attacks against you, calling you weak, crazy, away on vacation. And more importantly, he’s accused you of costing Americans jobs by blocking new funds for the Paycheck Protection Program. What’s your response?

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA), SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES: Frankly, I don’t pay that much attention to the president’s tweets against me. As I’ve said, he’s a poor leader. He’s always trying to avoid responsibility and assign blame.

But putting that aside, because we have to put that aside. What we really need now is -- as we go forward with this interim package -- of course, we all support the PPP, the Paycheck Protection Program. We helped shape it in a bipartisan way.

But we want to make sure that it’s reaching all of America’s small businesses. And we also want to make sure that it’s operating in a community where our police and fire, our health care workers, our doctors, nurses, our teachers, are being compensated for and not fired. And that’s why we’re asking for the additional funds in the package, as well as for hospitals so that we can do testing, testing, testing.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You know --

PELOSI: I don’t pay too much attention, though, to his comments --

STEPHANOPOULOS: -- to your own Democrats -- yes, you’ve even got some of your own Democrats who are saying, you know, those other programs are important. We should negotiate those in a new package. But it’s important to pass the PPP funding right now by unanimous consent. Why not do that?

PELOSI: Well, I don’t know who’s saying that. But I will say overwhelmingly, my caucus and we’re working closely with the Senate Democrats, know that we have an opportunity and an urgency to do something for our hospitals, our teachers, and firefighters, and the rest right now. And then we are preparing for our next bill.

But everything we’ve done -- three bills in March were all bipartisan. This interim package will be, too. And the businesses will have the money in a timely fashion. So again, maybe (ph) you find some who may say something but overwhelmingly, the caucus is -- let’s get as much as we can for those who are helping to fight this fight so that we can soon open our economy.

STEPHANOPOULOS: How close are you to getting that package done? I know you’ve been talking to Secretary Mnuchin.

PELOSI: Yes. Yes, we’re close. Again, we have common ground. Our CARES 1 package was something that we worked together in a bipartisan way, springing from that and making it more effective and stronger so that more people are benefiting from it and protected by it. I think we’re very close to agreement.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And assuming you reach -- you close this negotiation down, how is Congress going to get this done? I know that Washington D.C. is still under stay-at-home orders. You’ve got a lot of members who can’t travel. Are you prepared to go forward with the proxy voting proposal that’s been put forward by Rules Committee Chairman Mr. McGovern?

PELOSI: Yes, he and Congresswoman -- Madam Chair Zoe Lofgren of House Administration Committee were tasked to see what we could do remotely, whether it was by (inaudible) of the Constitution, the security and the technology. They came back with this recommendation on proxy voting. We want to see -- make sure though that we can do it in a bipartisan way.

But nonetheless, to your point of reaching an agreement, we did reach agreement on CARES 1. We have an example of how we went forward in a bipartisan way, even though there was a person on the other side of the aisle who was insisting on not -- avoiding unanimous consent.

We have a template. We’ve done it once. We can do it again. And it’s easier if we can have proxy voting. But in order to have proxy voting, you also have to have a vote to change the rules of the House to do that. And we’d rather do that in a bipartisan way.

STEPHANOPOULOS: All of this, of course, is against the backdrop of these staggering jobs losses over the last four weeks, more than 22 million Americans. And that’s why you’re seeing these protests build up across the country saying, boy, we have to reopen as quickly as possible. Do you think that the president’s guidelines to the governors are appropriate and are -- and states are ready to begin that process of opening up?

PELOSI: I wouldn’t -- I wouldn’t exaggerate the protests across the country. There are some in some places, largely where there’s a Democratic governor. But I think of it largely as a distraction and the president’s embrace of it as a distraction from the fact that he has not appropriately done testing, treatment, contact tracing, and quarantine.

SO -- BUT JUST TO MOVE ON FROM THAT, THE -- that’s why we want the small businesses to thrive and that’s why that was such an important part of the CARES package, so that we could -- that is the lifeblood of our economy, the creation of jobs, the creation of capital and the rest. But again, the key that opens the door to the economy is testing, testing, testing.

We haven’t done it right. If, as Dr. Fauci says, if we proceed the right way, then we can do that. But we haven’t.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Yeah, Dr. Fauci did say the other day, that he thought that if we moved in this direction right now, there’s enough testing out there for Phase 1, you clearly don’t agree?

PELOSI: No, he’s saying if we proceed. I’m saying we haven’t proceeded. That’s why we’re saying, let’s proceed in that way, with testing. You can’t just test. You have to test, treat if people are diagnosed to have it and so -- and contact tracing, so that it doesn’t spread, and quarantine so that people are sheltered in place for as long as it takes.

And how wonderful the American people are. They understand that we have to have a scientific, evidence-based approach to how we go forward, because we can’t just go out there and then find out that we went out too soon. And that has to be calibrated, scientifically based, not politically based or as a distraction to how we should go forward.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You’re dealing with this every single day. You have access to the best information in the country --

PELOSI: Right.

STEPHANOPOULOS: -- and the world. What’s your best sense right now of when we’re going to get back to some semblance of normal here in the United States? I noticed one of your California Mayors, Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles said no big crowd events until 2021. Do you agree with that?

PELOSI: Well, everybody has to make their determination in their own community. But it has to be based on, again, the evidence and the data of what will work in those communities. Your previous question about the president -- let me just say about that, the president has established these guidelines.

First, he said, I have sole authority to open up states or close states. The next thing he said was, it’s up to the governors. When the governors have said they want to follow the guidelines, he’s now criticizing them by siding with people who are objecting to their following the guidelines, the governors following the guidelines that have been forward by the Center for Disease Control and others.

So it is -- I don’t know that anybody can give you a timeline. We’re prayerful that there will be a cure soon, that there will be a vaccine -- that will take longer. That’s really the answer. And it is again, the sooner we commit to shelter-in-place across the board, testing, shelter-in-place, treatment, contact tracing -- that’s the path to opening the economy and putting people back to work.

But again, I praise the American people for their appreciation, what (ph) it means to their health, the health of their families and their loved ones, to make the sacrifices necessary. But we all want to get back to work so that people have livelihoods, as well as their lives protected.

STEPHANOPOULOS: In a conference call --

PELOSI: And by the way --

STEPHANOPOULOS: -- with your caucus earlier this week, you --

STEPHANOPOULOS: Go ahead?

STEPHANOPOULOS: Sorry. In a conference call with your caucus earlier this week, you reportedly said, I’m afraid what the president might do during this period. What is it you’re afraid of?

PELOSI: I’m afraid that he’s going to act on the set basis of what he’s acted before. It’s a hoax. It’s magically going to disappear. And that’s why I sent out the letter that I did after Easter, because Easter gave me a time for reflection and prayerfulness about, OK, we don’t want to keep harping on what he did wrong because he failed.

He’s failed in the testing and the rest and the hoax and it’s going to magically disappear. That’s not based on science. This isn’t magical. This is scientific.

And so I’ve said if he -- if he continues to predicate the action that we take on a false premise, then we’re in further danger and his earlier delay and denial caused deaths. And so it’s very important that we walk the line that is close to evidence, data, science, as we go forward and not whimsy, magic hoax allegations and placing blame instead of taking responsibility.

And again, I was fearful about this. I didn’t -- you know, when people said to me this and that and that, I said that’s time for an after-action review. We’ll go over all of that. Except he was drawing strength in his own view of what his falsehoods were gaining him and we cannot -- we cannot fight a pandemic. We cannot open up to our economy based on falsehoods.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Madam Speaker, thanks very much for your time today.

PELOSI: My pleasure. Thank you. I wish it were under other circumstances. I wish you well.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC CHIEF ANCHOR: A series of governors talking about the importance of testing in this -- for Covid as we escalate our response here in the United States.

And we're joined now by the coronavirus response coordinator from the White House, Dr. Deborah Birx.

Dr. Birx, thank you for joining us this morning.

We just heard those governors talk about the importance of testing right there. The president said it's going very, very well at his press conference yesterday. But researchers with the Covid testing project up at Harvard has said that we need to triple the daily amount of testing in the United States in order to get us on a path towards reopening in May. More like 500 to 700,000 a day rather than about 150,000 a day.

Are they right and what's it going to take to get there?

DR. DEBORAH BIRX, WHITE HOUSE CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE COORDINATOR: Well, thank you and good morning.

So I think there's three aspects of how to monitor the spread of Covid. And I understand one of those a critical -- critical legs in the stool is testing. But the other two legs are really making sure that we're monitoring, using our syndromic and our influenza-like illness. It's up on the CDC website. Every state has that capacity. And making sure that they're monitoring those two elements at the same time that we're expanding testing.

Because I want to be very clear to the American people, none of our tests are 100 percent sensitive and specific. What do I mean by that? Not -- none of our tests that we use in medicine can diagnose 100 percent of the people who are positive and correctly diagnose 100 percent of the people who are negative. These are very good tests, but if you utilize them in what we call very low prevalent states, where there's no evidence of Covid-19, you can both have false negatives and false positives.

So we're working with every governor and every mayor and, frankly, every laboratory to insure that we have quality tests out there and also to insure that we're meeting with the governments and with the governors, the needs that they have in each of those labs. And so the solutions need to be tailored to each of the issues that each of the labs may have.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But they -- but what the governors are saying, though, is that we need national coordination of that entire effort to make sure the supplies are getting where they need.

BIRX: So, first, I just want to remind everyone that four weeks ago we were working off of the pandemic platform that had been developed for pandemic flus and we realized, and the president realized, that we had to change completely how we were doing testing. And that's why we brought in the diagnostic companies that really work on novel tests and brought in the large, commercial labs. And I think you could see from the diagrams yesterday that almost 60 percent of the tests to date have been done by these large, commercial labs. But we've also put out an additional seven platforms for additional tests, to make it possible for hospitals to test and clinics to test, and I think what we don't have right now is complete reporting.

So, when you look at the numbers of cases that have been diagnosed, you realize that there's probably 30,000 to 50,000 additional tests that are being done that aren’t (ph) being reported right now. But we also understand that there have been specific issues at specific labs. And to find those solutions, you’ve got to do it in a granular fact-based, data-driven way.

So, we have a team calling every single laboratory that have us all these platforms throughout the United States. There’s over a thousand of them in over 300 labs, and they're calling everyone to work with each state and local authority to ensure that they have everything that they need to turn on full capacity, which will, we believe, double the number of tests that are available for Americans.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Is that going to be enough to prevent a second wave?

BIRX: Well, that's a very interesting question because we’ve never had a pandemic like this before. So, we believe it’s been enough and a whole series of the outbreak areas, when you see how Detroit has been able to test, Louisiana, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. We preferentially put these tests where the outbreaks where so that people could be diagnosed, because the number one -- the number one issue that the president want to address is make sure we were saving all the lives. So, he wanted to make sure that everyone who was sick had a test, and everyone who is sick that needed a hospital bed got a hospital bed, and everyone that needed a ventilator got a ventilator.

And now, we're working on expanding testing strategy across the United States, but in deep partnership with governors and more importantly, in partnership with the lab directors who actually know precisely what the issues are that need to be solved.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The president has suspended funding for the World Health Organization and blamed them for covering up the spread of the virus. But more than a dozen U.S. officials have been imbedded at the WHO since this crisis began. Since December 31st, there were constant briefings with senior officials. So, they were getting the same information in real time from the WHO.

So, is it fair to blame the WHO for covering up the spread of this virus?

BIRX: You know, I think early on, when you go back to the -- and again, I watch pandemics around the world. And the level of transparency and communication that you need, you have to over-communicate, you have to communicate even the small nuances.

You know, when you look at the outbreak that's been reported to China and you look at the outbreak that was able to be contained in South Korea and a series of Asian countries, you didn't see that kind of doubling rate, you didn’t see that logarithmic increase that you see all throughout the developed countries of Europe and certainly in the United States.

And so, when you look at those countries, it wasn't until the beginning of March that we could all fully see how contagious this virus was, how transmittable it was. And I think that level between January when we had evidence of this apparently and when we really understood its level of transmissibility, it’s always the first country that get exposed to the pandemic that has a -- really a higher moral obligation on communicating on transparency because all the other countries around the world are making decisions on that.

And that's something that we can look into after this is over. I know the European countries are communicating very effectively with each other and with us. And when we get through this as a global community, we can figure out really what has to happen for first alerts and transparency and understanding very early on about how this virus and how incredibly contagious this virus is.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Finally, we're seeing protests crop up in states across the country now against these stay-at-home restrictions, including in Austin, Texas, yesterday. I want to show some of that right here where you hear the protesters -- saying "fire Fauci, fire Fauci." And you're also hearing from these people that they're not worried about the virus, that they don’t -- they think they're going to be able to develop immunity.

What is your message to these protesters out there right now?

BIRX: Well, first, Dr. Fauci and I have had a strong partnership for over 30-plus years and we've been telling the American people all along that they need to really follow state and local guidelines, and they themselves need to be educated and knowledgeable about this virus.

We're not only protecting ourselves but we're protecting each other when we follow the guidelines.

That said, every state needs to really do a great job of communicating in local communities because we know every community is different. I'd like every American today to go to the Florida public health site, because I had a question yesterday about a specific county in Florida and I wanted to go in and investigate, and because these outbreaks are very local, the data needs to be analyzed locally. And so we all should look at the Florida public health site. I think they are doing an extraordinary job keeping their communities informed day by day about where the virus is, where the new cases are.

It's divided by county and zip code. They talk about where the testing is available, but they show, in a very transparent way, all the cases.

And I think bringing knowledge to the community is what is going to be critical in ensuring that we get not only through this phase, but the other three phases, and prevent a future outbreak if the virus comes back in the fall.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Dr. Birx, thanks for your time this morning.

BIRX: Thank you.

STEPHANOPOULOS: There you see President Trump at his press conference yesterday talking about how he thinks some states have gotten carried away with their stay-at-home restrictions.

We're joined now by the Democratic governor of Washington, Jay Inslee.

And, Governor Inslee, thank you for joining us this morning.

GOV. JAY INSLEE (D-WA): Thank you.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You have also seen those tweets from the president saying, liberate Michigan, liberate Virginia.

And you believe that's dangerous.

INSLEE: I don't know any other way to characterize it, when we have an order from governors, both Republicans and Democrats, that basically are designed to protect people's health, literally their lives, to have a president of the United States basically encourage insubordination, to encourage illegal activity.

These orders actually are the law of these states. And, again, these are not just Democrats. These are Republican-led states as well. To have an American president to encourage people to violate the law, I can't remember any time during my time in America where we have seen such a thing.

And it is dangerous, because it can inspire people to ignore things that actually can save their lives. And I don't know there's another way to characterize it.

And it is doubly frustrating to us governors, because this is a -- such a schizophrenia, because the president basically is asking people: Please ignore Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx. Please ignore my own guidelines that I set forth, because those guidelines made very clear, if you read them -- and I don't know if the president did or not -- but, if you read them, it made very clear that you cannot open up Michigan today or Virginia.

Under those guidelines, you need to see a decline in the infections and fatalities. And that simply has not happened yet.

So, yes, we hope that there could be a restoration of leadership in the White House, rather than hobbling our national efforts to protect people from this terrible virus.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And -- and where do you things stand in Washington right now? How close are you to meeting the guidelines to start to relax the restrictions and the end of phase one?

INSLEE: Well, there's a lot of good news in Washington.

We have been very united as a state. There's been massive compliance with our stay home, stay healthy order. People are really pitching in. They feel sense of commonality and unit. We're very proud of Washingtonians, because we've been able to bend the curve down. And the reason we've been able to do this is we've made decisions based on data, based on science, based on some of the best geneticists and epidemiologists in the world here at the University of Washington and in other labs. So, we have a lot of things to be happy about and prideful about.

The problem, however, though, is we still have not got the curve going down. We're sort of plateaued, if you will. We want to make sure we want to wrestle this beast to the ground. And the reason is you have to get the infections down to a low enough number where you can handle it through very vigorous robust testing and contact tracing.

We are building an army to act sort of like a fire brigade. You know, when your house is on fire you call the fire department and they come quickly. We need the same capability when you have symptoms to get you tested and isolated as appropriate.

So, need to get those numbers down to be in that really reopening stage and contact tracing stage, and I'm looking forward to that happy day when we get to that downward curve.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And setting expectations for your citizens, citizens across the country, what's your expectation of when you're going to get close to something like normal? You heard Mayor Garcetti in Los Angeles said no big gatherings until 2021. Governor Newsom of California, your neighbor, saying this new normal is going to look very, very different. What kind of expectations are you setting for your citizens?

INSLEE: Well, everybody is very anxious to have a date. You know, they're wanting to get out and see their grandkids, they're wanting to get back to work, people without a paycheck have extreme anxiety about this and so this is something very, very deep, a yearning, a lust, to have that date to be able to shoot for. But obviously, no one has a crystal ball, no matter how intelligent they are, to know exactly where that date is.

So what I've been encouraging folks is to focus on the single most important date in our country right now and that's today, April 19, it's the day we can control our destiny, it's the day we can decide to continue to stay home as appropriate. It's the day we can encourage our researchers. We've got to focus on what the here and now, what we can actually do.

Now, we think things are going to improve, and we hope it's in the next several weeks so that we can get to the next stage of dialing this -- and by the way, this is not a light switch, this is going to be a dial where we can help businesses reopen and give them the advice and the technical expertise so they can do that in a safe way, so that we can get back to perfect our remote learning with our students because our schools are not going to be open this year but we can have better remote learning. So, we're happy to get that data as soon as we can.

And what I'm trying to encourage people is focus on what we can do today.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Finally, sir, Washington's one of five states to have basically all mail-in voting. You've seen the president come out and say that that is more susceptible to voting fraud than other forms of voting. What has been your experience, and what is your response to those claims by President Trump?

INSLEE: The water's great. Jump in. This is a tremendous work in democracy, because it's the easiest, safest, most reliable voting there is. Our numbers have gone up on voter participation. This effort has been a spectacular success. There is zero reason not to have a mail-in ballot in any conditions, and certainly when people have to risk their lives to go physically vote right now with this COVID epidemic.

So, I know that there are some in the other party who are afraid more people will vote if we have that. That shouldn't be a fear, it should be a hope. And we should increase voter participation any way we can. So, if you look at the experience of states -- Oregon that has led this effort, it's just been fantastic, virtually no fraud and increased participation. People love it.

We love it so much that I actually bought a stamp for everyone out of my emergency funds last year, and now we've made that a stable thing. So I hope people instead of suppressing votes, let's encourage voting, that's the first thing we can do.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Governor Inslee, thanks very much for your time this morning.

INSLEE: You bet. Thank you.

