'This Week' Transcript 2-9-25: Sen. Chris Murphy and Rep. Mike Turner

Sen. Chris Murphy speaks alongside Sen. Brian Schatz and Sen. Amy Klobuchar during a press conference following the Democrats weekly policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol building, on Jan. 21, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

Sen. Chris Murphy speaks alongside Sen. Brian Schatz and Sen. Amy Klobuchar during a press conference following the Democrats weekly policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol building, on Jan. 21, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

Sen. Chris Murphy speaks alongside Sen. Brian Schatz and Sen. Amy Klobuchar during a press conference following the Democrats weekly policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol building, on Jan. 21, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

Sen. Chris Murphy speaks alongside Sen. Brian Schatz and Sen. Amy Klobuchar during a press conference following the Democrats weekly policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol building, on Jan. 21, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, February 9, 2025 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN RUSH AND PREFEED TRANSCRIPTS IS A BEST POSSIBLE TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE CONTENT. WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE RUSH AND PREFEED TRANSCRIPTS FILES DUE TO AUDIO IMPAIRMENTS.

MARTHA RADDATZ, “THIS WEEK” CO-ANCHOR: And I'm joined now in studio by Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut, who has been outspoken this week, opposing the Trump administration’s latest move.

Good morning, Senator.

SEN. CHRIS MURPHY, (D) CONNECTICUT: Good morning.

RADDATZ: Good to have you here this morning.

You have used incredibly strong language. A Constitutional crisis. Grossly unconstitutional. Pretty alarming language.

MURPHY: Yes, listen, I think this is the most serious Constitutional crisis the country has faced, certainly, since Watergate. The president is attempting to seize control of power and for corrupt purposes. The president wants to be able to decide how and where money is spent so that he can reward his political friends, he can punish his political enemies. That is the evisceration of democracy. You stand that next to the wholesale endorsement of political violence with the pardons given to every single January 6th rioter, including the most violent who beat police officers over the head with baseball bats, and you can see what he’s trying to do here. He is trying to crush his opposition by making them afraid of losing federal funding, by making them afraid of physical violence. And so, yes, this is a red alert moment when this entire country has to understand that our democracy is at risk. And for what? The billionaire takeover of government.

I'm sure we’ll talk about this, but Elon Musk is inside our federal agencies. (INAUDIBLE) –

RADDATZ: But – but let me just say right now, they – they want to cut the federal budget. They would all – all disagree that it’s corruption or anything else. They want to cut the federal budget and the workforce. Do you have issues with that?

MURPHY: Well, I don’t, but there is no evidence that that is the goal ultimately. At USAID, they sent a whole bunch of people home where we’re still getting paid. And I think you have to ask, why are they doing this if it’s not actually accruing any savings. And to me, again, the reason is that somebody like Elon Musk stands to gain from the closure of the USAID. It makes America much less safe around the world, but it helps China. The USAID is a thorn in the side of the Chinese government. Elon Musk has many major business interests at stake inside Beijing. And so making Beijing happy is going to accrue to the financial benefit of Elon Musk and many billionaires who outsource work to China.

RADDATZ: Senator, you have the court process working. A judge has now barred Elon Musk team’s from the Treasury database. They have blocked Trump’s birthright citizenship executive order. So, why not just let the system work?

MURPHY: Well, I mean, first of all, we – we’re not sure it’s working right now. I continue to get reports from Connecticut that agencies there, like Head Start programs and community health centers are actually not receiving the funding that they are due. So, I think there’s a big question as to whether the administration actually is implementing the court order. And the pace of this assault on the constitution in order to serve the billionaire class, it is absolutely dizzying. And so, you have to run a full-scale opposition. You can’t just rely on the courts. Ultimately, you’ve got to bring the American public into this conversation because we need our Republican colleagues in the House and in the Senate ultimately to put a stop to this. You cannot just rely on the court system when the challenge to the Constitution and the billionaire takeover is so acute and – and – and so urgent.

RADDATZ: You – you talk about the American public, who, according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll, a majority of Americans, 56 percent, support freezing U.S. foreign aid programs, excluding the life-saving assistance.

So, what would you say to those people when Donald Trump and Elon Musk say, what we are trying to do is exactly what you want?

MURPHY: But they’re not freezing programs. They are eliminating the entire department. Their plan is to go from 14,000 employees down to 300.

RADDATZ: And fold it into the State Department?

MURPHY: Well, no, they’re talking about eliminating it. I mean that’s the talking point, folding it into the State Department. They were lying when they said that. They are eliminating the – the department all together. When you go from 14,000 employees to 300, you have no soft power left in the world. The military tells us that if you eliminate foreign aid, you will have to double the number of bullets you buy them. Why? Because we present conflict around the world through things like economic development and conflicts resolution.

I think the American public are learning about the scale of this corruption, how our foreign policy is being turned over to billionaires like Elon Musk, to help them financially. And as the American people are learning how much influence the billionaires have and how corrupt our policy has become, they are turning against this handover of government to the very few economic elites.

RADDATZ: Senator, do talk a little bit about USAID and how it works. These are – it’s a subsidy program. The taxpayer dollars pay farmers for soy or rice and then those are donated, correct? How much of it is a subsidy?

MURPHY: Well, listen, most of what USAID is doing is employing Americans, and often foreign nationals, to try to prevent instability and conflict. They are also working to try to reduce the reasons why young people join terrorist groups overseas. They are chasing Chinese and Russian influence.

I mean, listen, the major question of the next 50 years is, who will control the piping of the international economy, the United States or China. It’s USAID, not the U.S. military, that is working to try to blunt Chinese influence. So, it’s ultimately American and European rules that control the global economy, not Chinese rules.

So, USAID is out there protecting American jobs and American interests. And if you roll up USAID, it is just a massive gift to China in particular. And that is very bad for U.S. national security interests, very bad for the U.S. economy and U.S. workers.

RADDATZ: You – you talk about the Democrats. Senator John Fetterman is urging his fellow Democrats to calm down a bit on language exactly like yours, saying, “if you keep yelling people are going to stop paying attention. Democrats have already used the most severe kinds of language and condemnation. It’s going to lose its value and no one’s going to pay attention to it.”

Your response?

MURPHY: I don’t agree. I'm not going to calm down. I had 800 people at a rally with 24 hours’ notice in Connecticut this last weekend. This is a fundamental corruption. And democracies don’t last forever. And what those who are trying to destroy democracies want is for everyone to stay quiet, for everyone to believe that the moment isn’t urgent. They want to use violence and the threat of violence and the threat of arrests to keep the opposition at home.

We are not going to do this. we see this as a – a crisis of epic proportions. We were watching the billionaires try to steal government from the people. And I think the broad cross section of the American public, as you’ve seen in the last week, is going to rise up and say, enough. If they want to – they –

RADDATZ: Well, we – we have seen in the last week, we’ve seen people rise up. We’ve seen protests. But these are not massive, massive protests. How do you keep doing this? Who is leading this in the Democratic Party? What is the vision?

MURPHY: Well, I mean, we’re only two weeks into the administration and you have these –

RADDATZ: And yet you know what going to happen.

MURPHY: Yes, and you have – and you have seen some very big crowds. But I don’t think the American public knew what was going to happen. I mean I don’t think that Donald Trump ran on giving his billionaire adviser access to Americans' personal financial data, access to their Medicare and Medicaid records. So, I do think there’s a lot of people out there who didn’t think Donald Trump was going to do some of the most reckless things he said, and certainly didn’t think that the conflicted billionaires were going to have access to their personal information.

RADDATZ: OK, thanks so much for joining us, Senator. We appreciate it.

MURPHY: Thank you.

RADDATZ: Up next, former House Intelligence Committee Chair Mike Turner reacts to Trump’s moves to cut foreign aid, and the president’s call for the U.S. to take over Gaza.

We’re back in two minutes.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC “THIS WEEK” CO-ANCHOR: So much concern out there.

I’m joined now by Republican Congressman Mike Turner of Ohio, the former chair of the House Intelligence Committee.

Congressman, so many people worried about this and impact already. I know some of this is in the court still. But how concerned are you?

REP. MIKE TURNER (R-OH): Martha, certainly, this is very compelling and these are, obviously, you know, needs that that are compelling. And they -- they certainly relate to U.S. interests.

And we -- we are going through an issue of changes of administration but I think, certainly, as you were relating in the last interview that you just conducted, the American people know that that we're -- we're in a financial crisis right now.

We have -- the U.S. Government Accountability Office on February 5th just sent this letter to the president, the president of the Senate, and the speaker of the House. And it says the federal government is on an unsustainable fiscal path, the unsustainable fiscal outlook poses serious economic security and social challenges if it's not addressed.

The report attached indicates that by 2027, we’ll be at a historical ratio of debt to the economy, and it's the rounded deficit is $36 trillion. The American public know this is not sustainable. That's just in this congressional session. In two years, we will be at a critical point and, obviously, very tough decisions have to be made and they need to be made now.

RADDATZ: Is this the way to make those decisions? There's no doubt you can look at the budget. You can look at places where things have been cut. There's some alarming anecdotes that they put out there that things are in the budget.

But is this the necessary and appropriate way to do this given what you're just hearing from around the world?

TURNER: Well, I think what you're hearing is that this administration is taking a critical view right now, we have a -- we have a continuing resolution that goes through March, and this administration is taking an immediate assessment of where are we spending our funds and where do we need to spend them. And in order to do so, they need to take a stop, they need to take a critical view. The American public know that their monies are being spent around the world and they need to determine how they need to be spent in the way that advances U.S. interest --

RADDATZ: But you talk about like reviewing.

TURNER: -- and do so in a way that we can balance the budget so that -- that we can not have this debt to ratio at the end of 2027. That's just in two years, that -- that is absolutely, as they say just here, an unsustainable fiscal path.

RADDATZ: You’ve talked about assessment or review and look at this and they're trying to figure this out. They basically took the sign down off USAID. They basically want to close it down.

Is that really a review, an assessment?

TURNER: Well, USAID is a unique -- unique situation because not only is it one where they're doing a fiscal review, how should the money be spent, where should we be spending our money? But it's -- it's also a policy review.

And on a force policy aspect and certainly you've heard this from the secretary of state -- I mean, we have been on a structural issue where we have diffused our foreign policy. We've had USAID that has been separate from really the ambassador structure and our embassy structure. Commerce has been separate. DOD has been separate.

You know, taking a view where we -- how do we merge these back so we have one voice in foreign policy. Instead of USAID doing something, our foreign policy ambassadors doing something, DOD doing something, Commerce doing something, how do we get back to one voice where we advance America instead of everybody doing their own thing in foreign policy is probably a good policy.

RADDATZ: But you yourself have said Elon Musk's actions are disruptive. He's acting like a bull in a china shop. So let me go back to before --

TURNER: He’s very -- he's very disruptive. First off, let's be clear, USAID is not a criminal enterprise and people who work for the government have an important job to do, and they need to be honored.

And certainly, as Elon Musk goes about his job which is a very important job. I mean, the fact that we have Elon Musk looking from the private sector into the public sector, advising the president in ways that we can find ways to reduce overall spending, to get this -- this curve down is incredibly important and an unbelievable opportunity for our government and for President Trump to do what the American public elected him to.

He needs to in a more professional way to communicate with the American public and certainly communicate to the government enterprise a professional goal and objective.

RADDATZ: You heard Chris Murphy, Senator Murphy just now say that China might fill the vacuum in places that USAID leaves. Is that a concern of yours?

TURNER: No, I don't believe that they're -- they're -- they're going to -- so they're not going to come in and start providing aid of this nature. They -- they don't have the heart for it. They don't have the goals and objectives for it. This is -- this is not what they do.

It is what we do because we -- we have compassion. Not only do we do it on a government basis. We even do on a philanthropic basis.

But let's be clear also to counter what the senator just said. We do not have a constitutional crisis. What we're doing right now is the executive branch is trying to get control over the executive branch.

Unfortunately, sometimes on the left, they view the bureaucracy as a fourth branch of government and that it's not to be touched. In this instance, we have Elon Musk and the president of the United States going over to the bureaucracy and saying we're going to tame you, we're going to pull you back under the executive branch, we're going to look at ways in which we can find savings, and we're going to, you know, bring this spending curve down.

And in doing so, the left believes that that they have, you know, violated that fourth branch. We're going to bring it back under the executive branch. We're going to bring that spending down as the American public believe — I think the American public believe that government is not responsive, that no one can tame it. We're going to see that President Trump and Elon Musk are going to bring that curve down.

RADDATZ: And I want to turn to Gaza and Israel. We saw those images of the three hostages that were released this weekend, looking terribly gaunt, having Hamas fighters next to them. Will that make any difference do you think with the ceasefire going forward?

But I also want to talk to you about President Trump's pledge to take over Gaza which he really doubled down on this week.

TURNER: You know, one thing that this has done is it certainly has exposed the issue that the two-state solution isn't a plan and isn't a proposal. It's a slogan, because no one came forward and said this is -- this is disruptive or provocative to our two-state solution.

I mean, there's -- there's no -- there's no one who's the leader of it. There's -- there's no -- there's no structure for it. There's no one who's working on the governance structure for West Bank.

RADDATZ: Do President Trump's comments help?

TURNER: I think it does pose the challenge of focusing on the fact that Hamas and the Palestinians and the terrorist structure that's there needs to be dismantled, that Israel doesn’t (ph) deserve and need a -- you know, a peaceful structure, that the Palestinians, regardless of where they are, pose a security threat, that there is no path to a two-state solution, no one is currently working toward it.

The fact that there is no alternative I think really has been -- light has been shine on it and it's going to really challenge I think the entire region and really the international community to say, well, really what are we doing? And they're going to be challenged to do something.

RADDATZ: Lots of outrage over those comments for President Trump though.

Thanks so much for joining us, Congressman.

TURNER: Thank you.

RADDATZ: Coming up, how are Trump voters reacting to the president's first three weeks in office? We'll hear what --

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC "THIS WEEK" CO-ANCHOR: That was Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid this week, praising former quarterback, Alex Smith, for mentoring Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes in his first season in the NFL.

Smith had one of the greatest comebacks in NFL history, returning to the field two years after suffering a life threatening leg injury in 2018. He's now an ESPN NFL analyst and joins us from New Orleans ahead of tonight's big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Thanks so much for your time, Alex.

Patrick Mahomes was your backup on the Chiefs when he was a rookie. Now you see him playing in the third straight Super Bowl of the verge of making history.

When you mentored him, what was it that you thought was important that you wanted to pass on to him?

ALEX SMITH, FORMER NFL QUARTERBACK: Yeah, I mean, it -- it certainly wasn't the secrets to playing quarterback. That's for sure. You know, I -- I think that's the thing about mentorship is it -- there isn't any one thing that you do that, you know, I was in my 12th year of football at that point, I had gone through a lot in my career and had learned a lot and had really dialed down what it took for me, a father of three at that point to be able to compartmentalize my home life and my work life and all the sacrifices that are required to be an NFL quarterback.

And the unique thing about Kansas City is the quarterback room. Everybody does everything together. You do -- you don't do anything alone.

And so, Patrick was thrust into that and, he didn't skip a beat. So, it’s such an intimate room, you know, from obviously preparing together, lifting, practice, eating, you know, film review, but a lot of QB dinners, you know, he -- he got to know my kids and wife really well. As I got to know Brittany and -- and, again, he just got an up close view for an entire year on things that worked for me to prepare to be an NFL quarterback. And certainly, he got to take what, you know, maybe worked for him as, as he started his career the next year.

RADDATZ: You have two superstars tonight, Mahomes and Jaylen Hurts. Everyone talks about speed, about athleticism with QBs, but you've talked about intellect and how important that is with these quarterbacks, all the decisions they make on the fly.

Yeah. I mean, I think both these guys don't get enough credit for that, you know, with Patrick, I think we see the side arm throws and the no look passes, and a lot of the plays look like recess and, and certainly improvisation is a big part of his game, but especially these last two years, he wins down in and down, out between his ears. He's so smart. He gets the ball out faster than anybody, especially they've lost some explosive elements out outside, and to see what he's done has just been so impressive to see him morph his game.

And the same on the other sideline, Jalen Hurts, you know, I know all the attentions on this run game and Saquon Barkley, but he's really what makes this run game go. So much of it is QB driven. He makes so many decisions. So much of what he does doesn't show up on a stats sheet.

And he's certainly a big part of the reason they're here, and have a chance certainly to try and knock the Chiefs off.

RADDATZ: And we're in Washington. And I know he didn't make it to the Super Bowl, but Jayden Daniels from your former team here in Washington named Rookie of the Year, he doesn't even wear a wristband with the plays, a no huddle offense.

You boiled that down to poise and said, that's something you cannot teach. So where does that come from?

SMITH: Yeah, I mean, it's -- that's a great question, Martha, because you're talking to a guy that maybe had the worst rookie season ever and to try and do justice to what Jayden Daniels had as, as maybe the greatest rookie season, not just in football, but in all of sports. It's really incredible. Certainly, a testament, not just to his skill set, which is very, very unique.

But again, I do think it comes down to so many times, especially in NFL, defenses and good and good defensive coordinators are going to make you play left handed, so to speak. And, and certainly in the playoffs in the end of the year, Jayden Daniels sitting in the pocket, beating pressure, so much of that again with his poise and intellect and accuracy with his arm. And again, just really, really rare to see that.

And then in the fourth quarter with the game on the line, I -- I just can't remember a rookie quarterback delivering so many times in the clutch.

So, just -- couldn't be more excited for that fan base and that organization. Just such a bright future, obviously bummed they aren't here as well, but, you know, good things to come, certainly.

RADDATZ: And back to the Super Bowl, you know, I've often wondered mentally, how do you tune out everything? Do they care about the crowds? Do they hear about the crowds? What do you do when you're on that field?

SMITH: Yeah. You know, to me, it's not so much about the field. It's really the two weeks preparing for this. That's the bigger circus.

You know, athletes and especially football players are creatures of habit, right? I mean, we play once a week. So you really -- you really dial in on what a Monday looks like before a game and a Tuesday and a Wednesday and a Thursday.

Well, all of a sudden all of that is thrown off. You know, you're in a new town. You're in New Orleans. You're living out of a hotel. The media is just crazy here. There's distractions everywhere.

And so I do think that the team that can eliminate a lot of those and dial in on the details that are going to show up on Sunday is going to win. You know, certainly the Chiefs have been here a lot and are very used to the schedule, and the chaotic nature that is Super Bowl week.

But on the same time, so do the Eagles. You know, they were here two years ago. They know this well. They have great leadership.

So I don't see that being a huge issue or an advantage, so to speak for either team. But certainly I think when the -- you know, the light to the brightest, I think the team that can block that out certainly has an upper hand.

RADDATZ: And you've been very diplomatic in that answer. I won't even ask you, who's going to win because I think you kind of explained that.

Thanks for joining us this morning, Alex. We really appreciate it.

We'll be right back.

SMITH: Thank you so much, Martha.