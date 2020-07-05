'This Week' Transcript 7-5-20: Dr. Stephen Hahn, Mayor Kate Gallego, Mayor Francis Suarez, Judge Lina Hidalgo

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, July 5, 2020 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC NEWS "THIS WEEK" CO-ANCHOR : We appreciate you joining us this morning Mr. Mayor. Some alarming statistics this July 4th weekend. On Friday the Miami-Dade region reporting a positivity test rate of 20 percent, meaning one in five people who took a coronavirus test tested positive. And on Saturday Florida reported a new daily record for coronavirus cases, topping the previous record by more than 1,300.

How do you stop this spread? What more can be done?

MAYOR FRANCIS SUAREZ, (R) MIAMI: Yes. Well it’s clear that the growth is exponential at this point. You know we’ve been breaking record after record after record all -- the last couple of weeks. We instituted about a week ago a mask in public rule and we also increased the severity of penalties for businesses that don’t follow the rules.

Our county closed down the beaches for the July 4th weekend in the hopes that all these rules will have an impact -- a positive impact. It takes a little bit of time to find out exactly but we’re obviously very closely monitoring hospitalizations and we’re very, very closely monitoring the death rate, which our lagging indicators that give us the impression that we have to take much stricter -- much stricter measurements -- measures.

RADDATZ: As you said, Miami-Dade County did close its beaches. But what do you think of the response from the residents? What have you seen over the last couple of days?

SUAREZ: They’ve been -- obviously, they’re a little bit upset to some extent, but we’ve seen compliance, at least in Miami-Dade County. I know that there are maybe other places where there haven’t been perfect compliance but we seem to have seen compliance over the weekend. So we’re hopeful that the measures that we’re putting into place will prevent us from having to put in more dramatic measures over the course of this week.

RADDATZ: You said the city mandated face coverings in public on June 25th with fines to enforce it. But how does that work? And have any fines been issued?

SUAREZ: Yes, you know the way it works is -- it’s similar to when we did a stay at home order. You know, we don't actually go door to door and knock on -- on people's homes. And -- and the fact of the matter is, there's also an exception for exercise, which a lot of people are outdoors doing.

What we're -- the reason why we do it is, it's no different than telling people they need to wear a seatbelt. You know, if you get in a car accident, you know, there's a good chance that you'll walk away if you're wearing a seatbelt. The same thing with a mask. If people are wearing the masks in public, there's a very good chance that we're going to be able to slow down or stop the spread. So that's the reason why we do it.

In terms of enforcement, you know, we -- we have a -- the first violation is a warning. The second violation is a $50 fine, then $150, and a $500 fine. You know, we still haven't done massive amounts of enforcement, but we're hoping to see if people comply. And, if not, we're going to have to go out there and -- and do that enforcement.

RADDATZ: And I know you had COVID back in March and we're happy you fully recovered. At the end of March, Miami had a remain at home order in place, which lasted through May 20th. A week later, restaurants were then allowed to reopen to dine-in customers at 50 percent capacity. Is that what contributed to this?

SUAREZ: There's no doubt that the fact that we opened -- and the city of Miami was the last city in the entire state of Florida to open. I was criticized for waiting so long. But there's no doubt that the fact that when we reopened, people started socializing as if the -- the virus didn't -- didn't exist. And what we saw was before the stay at home order is we saw an increasing slope of $35 new cases per day. Right after we implanted the stay at home order, we started seeing that decline almost immediately. We got ahead of the curve and we're seeing a declining slope of 14 cases a day.

Just before this weekend, the incline slope was 91 new cases per day. So it's almost three times a greater slope than it was prior to the stay at home order. So, you know, it's -- it's extremely worrisome.

RADDATZ: OK. Well, thank you very much for joining us, Mayor.

RADDATZ: OK. Well, thank you very much for joining us, Mayor.

We go now to Texas, which hit a record for hospitalizations this weekend.

Joining me now is Judge Lina Hidalgo, from Harris County, which is home to Houston, the epicenter of the outbreak in Texas.

Good morning.

I know you are at home because you were exposed to COVID. We hope you stay healthy.

We should make clear, you function as Harris County's chief executive controlling the governing body. And last week your country moved to the highest possible threat level signifying a severe and uncontrolled level for COVID-19. Give us an update this morning and what you're doing about it.

JUDGE LINA HIDALGO (D), HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS: Good morning.

Since before Memorial Day, really, we've been seeing a -- a non-linear increase in our hospitalizations. At this point, our hospitals here in Harris County, Houston, and 33 other cities, they are crossing, they're into surge capacities. So their operational beds are taken up.

What we're seeing is that wishful thinking is neither good economic policy nor good public health policy. We had initially this increase back in March. I had the authority to issue a stay home order, and I did quickly, early. We avoided the fate of most other communities our size. But since then the state reopened. Now we know too early, too much. It took away my authority to enforce these orders. And now all I can say is recommend, ask the community, stay home. Which, of course, is not as effective and I don't think is appropriate at the level of crisis we're facing right now.

Today, restaurants are still open. Indoor events can take place no matter the size. And so that's the issue that I'm facing here.

RADDATZ: You have been urging Texas Governor Greg Abbott to issue a mask order. He has now done that for most of Texas, saying Texas much -- Texans must refocus on slowing the spread without closing down again. Do you think those masks -- that mask order will make a difference?

HIDALGO: I'm sure a mask order will make some difference and I’m grateful that that’s happened.

That said, as long as we’re doing as little as possible and hoping for the best, we’re always going to be chasing this thing. We’re always going to be behind and the virus will always outrun us.

And so, what we need right now is to do what works, which is a stay home order. We don’t have room to experiment. We don’t have room for incrementalism, we’re seeing these kinds of numbers, nor should we wait for all the hospital beds to fill and all these people to die, before we take drastic action.

We need to take that action. We need to give ourselves the time to bring those numbers down and to learn from the communities that have done things successfully. We have to be proactive with this virus. We need to be real about what’s happening.

And I hope that’s the word of warning to other communities too that there are no shortcuts. And, frankly, if we had stayed shut for longer, if we’d open more slowly, we would probably be at a more sustainable phases (ph) in our economy. We wouldn’t be shuttering from open to close.

And so, I’m glad these steps are being taken, but they’re just not enough and we have got to fundamentally rethink the strategy. The reason we’re here is because of that least common denominator strategy.

RADDATZ: And, Judge, I just want to ask you. You’ve got enormous pushback when you called for masks. You’ve got pushback on social media and from the government -- and from the governor. A look at Governor Abbott’s Twitter has the same kind of reaction.

So, will people really follow this?

HIDALGO: I hope so. You know, part of the challenge with this had been the mixed messages from different levels of government. So, of course, that makes this harder.

Early on, everybody worked together on stay home, and then things became very political, and these mixed messages. And so, that’s why I want to be very clear with the community. Right now, folks need to stay home and I need (ph) the authority to enforce it.

Obviously, folks will follow the (INAUDIBLE) recommendations more to the extent that there’s an enforcement provision, but it’s not a recommendation. The idea is not to go and see how many fines we can collect or put cops on every street corner. But it sends a signal, when you have things that are enforceable.

And, look, we’ve got to give it our best shot. But we have to all get in line that we can’t just be catching up the virus. We need to be proactive, for the sake of our economy, our health, and just simply what’s right.

You know, we shouldn’t be waiting for our health care workers to be overburdened, for ICUs to be full. Since when did that become the way we deal in this crisis, especially in a community as compassionate as this one, which dealt with Hurricane Harvey?

RADDATZ: OK, thank you very much, Judge, for joining us.

RADDATZ: OK, thank you very much, Judge, for joining us.

Finally, let’s turn to Arizona, the state with the highest daily new cases per capita in the country. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego joins us.

Your county, which includes Phoenix, has by far the most COVID cases in Arizona, climbing from fewer than 10,000 at the beginning of June to over 55,000 now. So, what happened there?

MAYOR KATE GALLEGO (D), PHOENIX, ARIZONA: We opened way too early in Arizona. We were one of the last states to go to stay-at-home and one of the first to reemerge. And we -- reemerge that zero to six.

We had crowded nightclubs handing out free champagne, no masks. Our 20 to 44-year-olds, which is my own demographic, really led the explosion, and we’ve seen such growth in that area. We’re seeing a lot of people go to large family gatherings and infect their family members.

We are in a crisis related to testing. Was visiting a testing facility this weekend, people waiting still eight hours.

It’s really, really difficult. I’ve been spending time begging everyone from Walgreens to open up testing, out of state testing companies to come in because it’s awful to see people waiting in a car, while you’re feeling sick, people were running of gas, and this is as many months in.

We’ve asked FEMA if they could come and do community based testing here. We were told they’re moving away from that, which feels like they’re declaring victory while we’re still in crisis mode.

RADDATZ: And Mayor, do you think a stay at home order should be given?

GALLEGO: Our governor has preempted us from closing different types of businesses or moving restaurants to take-out only. We really want as many tools as possible.

We had to beg to be able to implement masking orders. We were originally preempted from doing that but I’m thankful the governor did allow cities to put masking orders in place, which I think will help. If you’ve seen some of the data from communities that had them, masks do slow the spread and can be important. Also to indicate to us that we are still in a crisis and have to take this seriously.

I think when nightclubs were open, it sent the signal that we had, again, defeated COVID and, obviously, that is not the case.

RADDATZ: And many mixed messages coming from all over the place. Is that a problem?

GALLEGO: It is. President Trump was in my community, chose not to wear a mask, and he’s having large events while I am trying to push people that you need to stay at home and that events with more than 10 people are dangerous per the Centers for Disease Control.

RADDATZ: Thank you very much for joining us, Mayor. We wish you the best of luck.

RADDATZ: For more on the outbreak of COVID cases across the country, let's bring in a member of the White House coronavirus task force, FDA commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn.

Welcome this morning.

The president said, with the testing in place, "We show cases, 99 percent of which are totally harmless." He said this last night. That is a stunning statement.

Do you have any evidence that is an accurate statement?

HAHN: Well, let's talk about where we are right now. We're seeing cases around the Sun Belt. We're seeing, in some cases, the situation where it's in people who are less than 35. So it's a little bit different situation than what we had back in March and April.

We are certainly concerned, at the White House corona task force, about this. You saw the vice president go out to those three states last week where we've reached out, trying to find out what are the supplies; what are the resources that are needed?"

And we've sent teams into those states to actually help with taking care of the patients who are now with COVID-19.

RADDATZ: I -- I want to ask you again, Dr. Hahn. The president said "We show cases, 99 percent of which are totally harmless."

We have more than 129,000 dead and more than 2.8 million cases. How many cases would you say are harmless?

HAHN: Well, what I'd say is, you know, any case, we don't want to have in this country. This is a very rapidly moving epidemic, rapidly-moving pandemic. And any death, any case is tragic. And we want to do everything we can to prevent that.

What I would say to the American people is follow the guidance of the CDC; follow the protocols of the local and state governments. Wear a mask if you can't socially distance, or if the local procedure is to wear a mask at all times. Socially distant; hand sanitation; and protect the vulnerable: that's how we're going to get out of this. That's how we're going to further flatten. That's how we're going to stop this rising number of cases in the Sunbelt.

RADDATZ: Dr. Hahn, President Trump tweeted this weekend that "We are getting close to fighting our way out of the virus." What evidence do you see of that, given what you know and what you just heard from the mayors of those hot spots?

HAHN: So, first of all, you know, my heart -- I'm a front line, or was a front-line, practicing doctor, about seven, eight months ago. So, you know, my well-wishes and hearts go out to those on the front line taking care of these patients. And we are aware of these -- these rising number of cases, particularly in the Sunbelt.

But we are in a fundamentally different place now than we were in March and April. And let me just give you an example regarding therapeutics. We now have tools for those providers to actually use, Remdesivir, steroids.

And let me tell you also about convalescent plasma, because that is a treatment that we're looking at across the country. More than 28,000 Americans have received it. That's where you take the plasma from someone who's recovered and give that natural immunity to someone who is currently sick. We're looking at whether that's effective or not. It appears to be safe.

And one thing I'd like, again, to tell your -- your viewing public. If you've been -- if you've had COVID-19, you have an opportunity to give back by contacting your Red Cross, by contacting a local plasma center and -- and donating. It could save a life.

RADDATZ: And, Doctor, I want to turn to vaccines. The president also claimed last night that a therapeutic and/or vaccine will be around long before the end of the year.

Is that true and, if so, based on what?

HAHN: So I just mentioned about the therapeutics that are available. We have a very robust pipeline. FDA oversees 141 clinical trials currently of therapeutics, of treatments for COVID-19.

RADDATZ: Let's move to vaccines.

HAHN: So that pipeline is very robust.

RADDATZ: Let's move to vaccines. What do you see...

HAHN: OK.

RADDATZ: ... in the future, for vaccines? Before the end of the year?

HAHN: I can't predict. I can't predict when a vaccine will be available. And I just want to tell you about FDA's role in this. Yes, we are seeing unprecedented speed for the development of a vaccine. But, as you know, Martha, we issued guidance this past week about vaccine development because we want to be very clear, our solemn promise to the American people is that we will make a decision based upon the data and science on a vaccine with respect to the safety and effectiveness of that vaccine.

That's something that's an FDA core responsibility. When those data become available -- and I hope those data are available sooner rather than later -- we will make that judgment based upon those data and that science.

RADDATZ: And -- and, Doctor, a recent ABC/Washington Post poll shows 27 percent of people are unlikely to accept a free coronavirus vaccine. What happens if a sizable number of people refuse to get a vaccine?

HAHN: It is a sizable number. And it is concerning. And, of course, the issue of vaccines in this country has -- has been around for a number of years.

What I can say is one of the reasons -- one of the major reasons we issued this guidance was we wanted to give clarity about what we were going to look at, what we need to look at, and that FDA -- the nation’s FDA has incredible scientific expertise and we will do our job to assess the safety and the efficacy of a vaccine candidate. I want to assure the American people of that and provide confidence that we’re on the job.

RADDATZ: Thanks so much for joining us this morning Dr. Hahn. Always appreciate your time.