'This Week' Transcript 6-7-20: Muriel Bowser, Chad Wolf, Val Demings, Martin Dempsey

MARTHA RADDATZ, "THIS WEEK" CO-ANCHOR: So let’s get the latest on the protests yesterday in the Nation’s Capitol with the D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. Good morning Mayor.

The protests were some of the largest in D.C. yesterday since the death of George Floyd. Do you expect these protests to continue?

MURIEL BOWSER, (D), MAYOR OF THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA: Well, it was the largest, Martha, and we’ve had about a week of demonstrations in Washington, D.C. People gathered at various locations and walked down to Black Lives Matter Plaza where you saw a lot of people coming together, healing, organizing, strategizing, and thinking about how to make real the frustrations that they brought with them to these demonstrations.

RADDATZ: The president has been highly critical of you, calling you grossly incompetent and credits his response to a reduction in violence, citing his decision to ramp up federal police presence and calling out the National Guard. Looting was reduced dramatically. Your reaction?

BOWSER: Well, what I say is this, Martha, what Americans saw was federal police forces tear-gassing peaceful Americans. And how they responded made clear to the president that Americans would exercise their First Amendment rights and they would do it peacefully. And what he actually did, as you saw, for the remaining days would turn out more people and more people who were there for peaceful protests.

RADDATZ: You also responded to President Trump, in part (ph) you mentioned this by honoring the Black Lives Matter movement with this pavement mural and a street sign along the blocks leading up to the White House. The Black Lives Matter D.C. Organization called it a performative gesture and now they’ve added the words defund the police, which they say they fear you will now remove. Is that right?

BOWSER: We certainly are very proud of the D.C. mural that we commissioned in our Department of Public Works and local artists installed. It is an affirmative piece of art, centering piece of art, where people from around the globe have called us and thanked us for acknowledging Black humanity and Black lives in the most important city in the world. And we are very proud of that art.

RADDATZ: But will you take out the part that says defund police?

BOWSER: Well it’s not a part of the mural, and we certainly encourage expression but we are using the city streets for city art.

RADDATZ: In other words, that will go away? You will paint over that?

BOWSER: I actually haven’t even had an opportunity to review it, Martha, but we -- the response that we’ve gotten from people about the Black Lives Matter -- Black Lives Matter mural has just been incredible.

RADDATZ: OK. Thanks very much for joining us this morning, Mayor.

BOWSER: Thank you.

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC’S THIS WEEK CO-ANCHOR: And joining me now is Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf. Good morning Mr. Secretary. You have authority over about 600 law enforcement personnel from ICE, Secret Service, Border Patrol, assisting with law enforcement here in D.C. Do you believe a heavy security presence is still necessary?

CHAD WOLF, ACTING HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY: Well, thank you very having me this morning, Martha. What I can tell you is that Department of Homeland Security and our law enforcement officers are in support with the Department of Justice in making sure that we address the violence that has occurred there in D.C. over the past week or so. So, we’ll continue to do that. As you indicated, we’ve had up to 3, 4, 5, 600 folks there -- there in D.C. and what we saw over the past week is really a city out of control. And I’m happy to say that over the last several days, we’ve seen that violence decrease.

But that has been as a result of what the administration has done in D.C., working throughout the Federal government, not only with DHS assets, Park Police and -- and Metropolitan Police Department with D.C. as well. That violence has decreased and we’re happy about that. So we’ll continue to monitor that and we’ll, you know, we’ll pull back the number of assets that we have in D.C. as that violence decreases. So that, again, lawful protestors, protestors exercising their First Amendment can continue to have their voices heard.

RADDATZ: You say a -- a city out of control certainly yesterday was very peaceful and many days before that, but I want to turn to earlier this week. The president talked repeatedly about dominating the streets, bringing in heavily armed military, vicious dogs if the police can’t get the job done. Secretary of Defense called the American streets a battle space. He walked that back later, and while there was inexcusable criminal looting that happened. The vast majority of the protests have been peaceful including yesterday. So -- so what kind of message do those words send to your officers when they come face to face with their fellow Americans demonstrating on the street?

WOLF: Well, I think what we have to do and you mentioned it Martha. There’s two different populations here, two different sets of protestors and rioters for that matter. I think we have to separate that. Obviously we have peaceful protests and again individuals exercising their First Amendment. The Department of Homeland Security as well as others are going to do everything to protect their right to do that. But what we’ve seen is you have violent protestors infiltrating and hijacking those protests that are becoming very violent, that we saw earlier this week.

And so what we’ve done, and what the president has been very clear on, is we’re not going to let that stand. We’re going to bring rule -- law and order back to the streets of D.C. and any other metropolitan area, and we saw that. We saw churches on fire. We saw monuments being defaced. The president’s not going to stand for that. So we’ll continue to push forward, but again as you indicated, over the last several days we’ve seen that violence decrease and that’s where we want it to be.

We want to let peaceful protestors provide that -- that environment for them to exercise their First Amendment. But at the end of the day, this is about law and order. This is a country built on law and order, and we’re going to address those protestors that are destroying businesses. That are targeting law enforcement officers. We can’t have that go on day after day.

RADDATZ: It -- it -- I -- I -- there have not been too many examples in the last few days. Now look, law enforcement is a difficult job and there were senseless acts of violence against the officers, certainly establishments as well. But these protestors -- protests were prompted because of the violent death of George Floyd by police officers. And there’s now fresh outrage because of the way some of those protestors have been treated by law enforcement. I want to show you just a few examples.

RADDATZ: What is your reaction to that, Mr. Secretary?

WOLF: Well, let me first say that the outrage that Americans are feeling today about the death of George Floyd is very real. It’s very legitimate and we need to address that. I think the president’s been very clear about that. We need to make sure that those that are responsible are held accountable, brought to justice and -- and we are doing just that. And I think you’ve seen the justice system move pretty quickly on that front. All those police officers have been arrested and charges have been filed.

So I think -- I think we need to state that first and foremost. But again, what we see across the board by enlarge is law enforcement doing their job. Yes, there are individuals in every profession that are perhaps criminals. That are perhaps abusing their authority and we need to address that and -- and again --

RADDATZ: But how do you address that?

WOLF: Let me just say, yes, let me just say that for DHS, this hits home. We had a federal protective officer last Friday, over a week ago, targeted and assassinated, shot in the head as he’s responding to a protest. This hits very close to home for the Department of Homeland Security. So when we talk about attacks on law enforcement, it’s not an abstract idea.

We are seeing them being targeted. We need to make sure that the violence that’s going on in cities across American and again, it’s diminished. I -- I -- I acknowledge that it does not continue. So that’s a real concern that law enforcement who are sent out there and do their job every day, protecting the American people every day. They have a right to do their job and to go home back to their families safe.

RADDATZ: Mr. Secretary, that -- those are indeed terrible examples but I want to go back to the examples I showed you. Do those disturb you? These are public servants who are trained at -- to supposedly meet protestors, not beat them up.

WOLF: Absolutely, again, as I indicated, I think you have -- you need to make sure that all law enforcement is acting correctly, doing their jobs correctly. And when they’re not, they need to be held accountable. So some of the images that you showed as well as others, we need to make sure that we investigate. And again if evidence shows that they did not do -- do their job correctly, they did not do the way they were trained to do, we need to hold them accountable. That’s what we’re doing in the George Floyd case. Again, the president has directed the Department of Justice to launch a civil rights investigation there. So there’s a number of steps we’re doing.

We’ll continue to do that. I think we can also do better. We can do more but again, we need to -- we need to also focus while we’re focusing on some of the police, we also need to focus on what has occurred over the past week in cities across America, burning churches, defacing monuments. We cannot let that go on. So I think when we talk about what the police is doing, we also need to talk about what they’re up against every day as well.

RADDATZ: And Mr. Secretary, George Floyd isn’t the only black American who was killed by police. In fact, black Americans are killed by police at more than twice the rate of white Americans and a new Axios/Ipsos shows 77 percent of whites say they trust local police compared to 36 percent of African-Americans. Do you think there is a problem with systemic racism in policing in the United States?

WOLF: I do not think that we have a systemic racism problem with law enforcement officers across this country. Do I acknowledge that there are some law enforcement officers that abuse their jobs? Yes. And again, we need to hold those accountable. And I would say that there are individuals in every profession across this country that probably abuse their authority and their power. We need to hold them accountable. Can we do better?

Can we do more? Can -- can we continue to do more in the law enforcement arena? Outreach to our communities, particularly those that feel slighted or --? Absolutely. And so I think there’s always things that we can do more but again, I think painting law enforcement with a broad brush of systemic racism is really a disservice to the men and women who put on the badge, the uniform every day. Risk their lives every day to protect the American people, to protect them so that they can go to school. They can have a business and come home safe to their families. So I think we need to keep that in mind as well.

Thank you very much for joining us this morning us this morning, Mr. Secretary. I appreciate it. As pressure mounts on law enforcement across the country, what might police reform look like? We'll ask Congresswoman Val Demings, the former Orlando Police Chief and a contender to be Joe Biden's running mate.

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC’S THIS WEEK CO-ANCHOR: LA Mayor Eric Garcetti discussing his plans to redirect up to $150 million from the police department, using that money instead to fund programs to help underserved communities. It's one of many police reform efforts underway in the wake of George Floyd's killing.

For more, let's bring in Florida Congresswoman and former Orlando Police Chief, Val Demings.

Good morning, Congresswoman.

I want to first get your reaction to what Acting Secretary Wolf said about saying there's no systemic racism in police departments.

REP. VAL DEMINGS, (D-FL): Well, good morning, Martha. It's great to be with you.

And I did hear the secretary's statement. Look, if we're going to solve some of America's toughest problems, we've got to be painfully honest about what those problems are. And we know that we have been fighting systemic racism in this country for 400 years. We know that it has found its -- or reared its ugly head in law enforcement agencies, in housing, in education, in -- in too many other places. And so while I heard what the secretary said, we have a lot of work to do. And systemic racism is always the ghost in the room.

RADDATZ: As a former law enforcement officer and police chief, what's gone through your mind seeing these peaceful protesters hurt by police?

DEMINGS: Martha, as you well know, I spent 27 years at the Orlando Police Department. I've worked beside some of the bravest men and women with hearts big as gold that America has to offer.

Was everybody perfect? Were we completely perfect? Of course not. But what I have seen across the nation involving law enforcement officers and their reaction, in many instances unprovoked, has been extremely troubling. And what we have to do as a nation is hold police accountable, provide the necessary oversight to do that, look at training standards, look at use of force policies, look at who we are hiring, look at diversity within those agencies, and come together and create legislation that will support initiatives like that.

But I've also called on each law enforcement agency, I know we have 18,000 around the country, but I’ve also called on each of those agencies to not wait for the federal government to have to tell you what to do. You see what’s going on, you know what’s right and what’s wrong, take a critical look at yourselves, do a deep dive, and begin to change policies on your own because there are some things that we need to happen right now, like banning neck restraints, for example.

RADDATZ: And that’s one of many things that the Democratic House leaders will unveil, this policing legislation this week, including create a national police misconduct registry, ban the chokeholds, require racial basis training, and make lynching a federal crime. Were these the kinds of reforms you wanted to implement when you were leading Orlando’s Police Department?

DEMINGS: You know, as police chiefs you always come in and look at department policies. There were some that I changed. You look at department training. You certainly look at hiring standards because the best way to prevent misconduct is to hire the brightest and the best people to do the job.

I’ve said for two weeks now that when bad things happen at police departments, it’s for one of three reasons -- either bad mind, you have a person who should not be a law enforcement officer in the first place; you have a bad heart, maybe you have a problem with racism; or a bad policy. And so we do have to look at who we’re hiring and then make sure that the officers have the necessary training that they need to be successful in doing their job, which a major part of that is treating people who they come in contact with, whether victims, witnesses, or suspects, with dignity and respect.

RADDATZ: And Congresswoman, finally, you are -- you are on the short list for Former Vice President Joe Biden’s potential running mate. This week a co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement cast doubt on whether the VP should choose someone with a law enforcement background that Black voters would not like that and would not trust someone like that. What would you say to them?

DEMINGS: Well, what I would say is, you know, the best indicator of future performance is to look at past performance. And I stand on my record of service, which began in Jacksonville, Florida as a social worker. I worked with broken families and broken children. And then when I joined the Orlando Police Department, I took my social worker’s heart to that job.

I quickly realized that we could not arrest our way out of some of the challenges in our communities, that we had a direct obligation as law enforcement to address some of the social ills that caused decay in communities in the first place, like lack of economic development, jobs, wages, education. If children are going to have any chance of making it, they’ve got to have a good quality education regardless of the color of their skin or where they live.

And so we found ourselves involved in things that, as many said, were not police work but they certainly made a difference in our community.

RADDATZ: Thanks for joining us this morning.

DEMINGS: Thank you so much. Take care.

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC’S THIS WEEK CO-ANCHOR: Including my next guest Retired Army General and Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Martin Dempsey. He’s also the author of the new book “No Time For Spectators, The Lessons that Mattered Most From West Point to the West Wing”. And General Dempsey, good morning. You have seen the strong statements from Secretary Mattis and Former Joint Chiefs Chairman Mike Mullen and others aimed at the president. You’ve always avoided anything political of directly naming the president, but you did say this week that the president’s threat to use active duty military units to suppress the protestors was dangerous and very troubling. Tell us what you were talking about.

GENERAL MARTIN DEMPSEY, RETIRED ARMY GENERAL AND FORMER CHAIRMAN OF JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF: So, as you know, I -- I do always try to be thoughtful about the way these things evolve, and in the moment and before the decision was made, I thought it was appropriate for me to point out the risk of doing it. And obviously, Martha, the president has the authority to do a lot of things. He’s -- he’s given a lot of authority by our Constitution and the laws that interpret it and it’s -- and to me it was a can and should dichotomy. And I thought that given the state of the -- of the unrest and the risk that we would put the active duty military in position where its relationship with the American people would be adversely effected that I should say so.

RADDATZ: The -- the -- the language used during this week -- dominate the battle space. Those threats of sending in not only active duty troops but heavily armed. You tweeted America is not a battleground. Our fellow citizens are not the enemy. So, what effect does that have on our military and National Guard when they hear that and they face fellow citizens?

DEMPSEY: You know, we -- my generation of military leaders who entered right after the Vietnam War spent the majority of our -- of our careers, whether it was 20 years, 30 years, 40 years in my case trying to rebuild our relationship with the American people. Which had been adversely affected by the protracted conflict, the unpopular war in Vietnam and in -- indeed in those days racism and drug use and -- and it took us a while to actually regain the trust of the American people. We transitioned from a conscript military to an all volunteer force. And we have a wonderful relationship with the people in this country, and I thought it important to continue to work to try to keep that relationship sound and solid. And, you know, inflammatory language can -- can be an -- an impediment to that.

RADDATZ: And -- and you’ve heard the Secretary of Defense say publicly he does not think the Insurrection Act should be invoked. I’ve heard through sources that General Milley feels the same way and that they both tried to talk to the president out of it. But both of those men walked out of the White House with the president, the General with his battledress uniform. Secretary Esper ended up in a photo op with the president. General Milley, I think, realized what was going on and backed off. What did you think when you saw that scene?

DEMPSEY: You know, if you were to ask me or any of my predecessors or successors, some of the most awkward moments we have in that -- in that civil military relationship are photo ops. And, you know, it’s just something you have to be very careful about. And I -- I’ve heard statements from both Secretary Esper and from General Milley that they didn’t know they were going across the street through Lafayette Square and to St. John’s Church. I take them at their word. I, you know, it’s just one of those things where the relationship between the president’s principal military adviser and the president himself has to be one of -- of trust and confidence and it’s -- it’s work.

And -- and I think that this probably this moment will make it a bit harder actually but (inaudible – technical difficulty) impossible. But oftentimes the best things come out of, let’s call it creative friction. And this week has certainly been that. But, you know, I’m actually in the camp that says, OK. Look, this last week was one of our most challenging in my memory. What’s -- what’s next? You know, let’s get beyond that and figure out what’s next.

RADDATZ: And -- and I -- I want to go back to the National Guard. The images from this week really were stunning. There were Special Forces from the National Guard on the street wearing sunglasses, looking extremely tough. I saw Guard en masse at the Lincoln Memorial with protestors gathered below them. And this image was about a block from where I sit right now. The National Guard was not armed, but you have a black-clad, pistol-packing DEA agent right next to them, seems the distinction lost on most of the public that the guard was not armed.

I -- I also want to mention, I -- we have our own colleague, Stephanie Ramos, who was out covering the protests in New York City this week. And in her other life, when Stephanie is not a correspondent, she is a major in the Army Reserve and she sent me a picture this week. She was doing her virtual training. She told me she’s already seen the difference of how people are treating the Guard and the Reserve and she’s very nervous about that.

DEMPSEY: Well, she should be, and by the way tell her thanks for her service. If she’s watching I’ll tell her myself. But, you know, look, the military is given enormous power by the people of the United States. And they’re given that power because the people of the United States trust them that they’ll be both a -- a force for order and stability overseas. If necessary in -- in extremis at home, but also that the military will be a positive influence in letting people achieve their potential. You know, I -- I talk often about one of the things that motivates me is this -- is this box that I keep on my desk. I have it right here. You’ve seen it, I think, Martha. But it’s engraved with the words, Make it Matter, and in there are 132 cards that I keep from the soldiers that I’ve lost under my command in Baghdad back when I met you for the first time in 2003.

And I never let myself forget that – and in the remainder of my career and to this day, I -- because they couldn’t fulfill their potential, I had to make sure that I did the best I could to fulfill mine in whatever that meant. And to make a difference in people’s lives, not just in my own. That’s what these protests, by the way, it -- it seems to me are all about is the -- is trying to allow people to actually fulfill their potential, one of the great promises of living in this country. So we have -- we absolutely have to be very careful about how the military is used in that circumstance.

RADDATZ: OK. I thank you so much for joining us this morning General Dempsey, and I, of course, know that box as well. The roundtable’s up next we’ll be right back.