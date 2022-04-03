'This Week' Transcript 4-3-22: White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain & Sen. Roy Blunt

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, April 3, 2022 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Thanks to Jon for that.

Let’s bring in the White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain.

Ron, thank you for joining us this morning. Let's pick up where Jon left off. How anxious are you?

RON KLAIN, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: George, I think we've done a great job and progress on creating jobs. As Jon mentioned, the unemployment rate down to 3.6 percent, there’s only been three months in 50 years where it’s been that low. Record job creation. We’re bringing the deficit down.

We saw the highest economic growth in a single year in American history since 40 years ago in 2021. But we have work to do. And that's what the president’s been talking about this week, a new budget to bring the deficit down even further and to improve education and health care, which he introduced on Monday.

Steps to bring down the price of gas, which -- already bringing down the price of oil, we’ll see it at the pump in the weeks ahead. Steps to bring down the price of everyday goods like prescription drugs. We made progress on that in the House this week. And the steps to bring down other costs that people are facing every single day -- child care, elder care, the kind of everyday costs that people face.

So we have done a lot of work to bring the economy back from dead in the water when we got here, virtually no jobs being created, businesses closed, schools closed. Tremendous amount of progress on getting the economy going again in 14 months, but a lot of work left to be done.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And I want to ask more about that coming up. But let's go to Ukraine right now. What do you make of this Russian retreat from Kyiv? Is Russia losing this war?

KLAIN: Well, I think Russia -- I think the Ukrainians are winning the war around Kyiv and in the northern part of the country. And that's tremendous credit to the fighting they've done and to the support that the United States and our NATO allies have provided them.

We send weapons into Ukraine almost every single day. The Ukrainian military, the Ukrainian volunteers, they're fighting this war, have shown their bravery, their tenacity, again, backed up by the generosity of the U.S. and our allies.

But I think we have to be very clear. I think there's a lot of evidence that Putin is simply taking his troops out of the northern part of the country to redeploy them to the eastern part of the country, to relaunch the battle there.

So, I think there have been victories for the Ukrainians so far, but this war, sadly, is far from over.

STEPHANOPOULOS: That’s right. And a lot of people look at this redeployment and say that the end game, the approaching end game appears to be something like a frozen conflict after a long war, much like what we saw in Korea division. Russia gets the east. Ukraine maintains control of the re -- of the rest.

Is that acceptable to the United States?

KLAIN: George, that’s -- that's not for -- really, the outcome here is for Ukraine to decide. What I would tell you is President Zelenskyy has said that's not acceptable to him, and we are going to support him with military aid, with economic aid, with humanitarian aid.

The political future of Ukraine is up for Ukraine to decide. But the military future of this attack has to be pushed back. And that's why we're doing so much to back President Zelenskyy and his military with the tools they need, with the weapons they need, with the other aid they need to oust the Russian invasion from their country.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let's go back to the economy.

In the wake of that jobs report on Friday, Austan Goolsbee, your former colleague in the Obama administration, the economist from the University of Chicago, said we may be moving toward the idea that the COVID era of the U.S. economy is done.

Do you agree with that?

KLAIN: Well, I cautiously agree with that. I certainly we -- thanks to the success President Biden has had in vaccinating over 225 million Americans, boosting 100 million Americans -- America is back to work. I mean, again, as I said before, the unemployment rate is one of the lowest months in the past 50 years. We have fewer people requiring unemployment assistance today than we did anytime since 1970.

So, we've solved the jobs crisis. We got America back to work. America has protection from the existing forms of COVID.

We have to be always vigilant and on guard, George, for this virus mutating again for future waves. We have to be prepared to deal with that.

But, right now, as we stand here today, our schools are open. Our businesses are open. People are coming back to work. People are coming back into the labor force. We had a big jump in labor participation in March.

So, I think there are a lot of encouraging signs in terms of this economy coming back to being a robust jobs and business-creating economy.

STEPHANOPOULOS: A lot of signs of a powerful economy. As you know, inflation comes with that, and that’s what -- appears to be on people's minds right now. You saw that poll about the president's approval on the economy. We know gas prices are climbing higher and higher.

And we also are seeing that Republicans are poised to exploit that in the midterms. Here's a montage of some of their ads.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MIKE GIBBONS (R), OHIO SENATE CANDIDATE: It’s worded (ph) into our lives, Biden's raging inflation. We're paying the high price. Politicians are completely to blame.

AD ANNOUNCER: Mark Kelly, you rubber-stamped Joe Biden's agenda, shutting down pipelines, spiking gas prices, causing rampant inflation.

DR. MEHMEH OZ (R), PENNSYLVANIA SENATE CANDIDATE: Washington got COVID wrong. They got the economy wrong, too. Biden's reckless spending caused inflation.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: How should Democrats respond?

KLAIN: First of all, let's respond with some facts. The deficit rose every single year Donald Trump was president. His last year, he had the highest deficit in American history.

We brought down the deficit each of the two years Joe Biden's been in office. A trillion dollar cut in the deficit this year, the largest cut of any president in the history of this country. We're going to cut Trump's deficit in half in Biden’s first three years. So, let's start with the facts about spending and nonsense like that.

Gas prices are a problem -- absolutely, George. That's why the president took the actions he took this week to release a million barrels a day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, to tell the oil companies they either need to pump oil on the 9,000 permits they have or give them back for others to do that, to increase production here. Those things we think are going to bring down the price of gasoline, relieve some of the pain at the pump.

And we also have an agenda to cut taxes for people, to bring down the cost of every day things.

Now, look, the Republicans have an agenda, too. Senator Scott says their agenda is to raise taxes on millions of Americans, to get rid of Social Security and to do other things that are going to devastate middle class people.

So, I think when people compare our agenda to the Republican agenda, that's going to be a clear choice for folks.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Border is also looming. It’s a big issue. We saw that CDC decision on Friday to lift Title 42, which allows -- allowed the government to expel migrants during the pandemic.

Getting a lot of push back on that. Senator Joe Manchin, Democrat, called it frightening. Kyrsten Sinema, another senator, Democrat, says it poses a threat to Arizona. Mitt Romney says it’s going to elect Republicans in November.

How worried are you about a possible surge at the border? Is there anything the president can do about it?

KLAIN: Sure, George. So, I think -- let’s be clear -- Title 42 isn't an immigration law, it's a public health law. It says you can exclude people who pose a public health risk. The Centers for Disease Control decide how to apply that. And they've decided that sometime in late May the pandemic will be a place where we can no longer exclude people on a public health rationale.

Look, we need to do more work at the border. The president sent an immigration plan to Congress on his first day in office. We've asked consistently for more resources. We put in place a new rule that will take effect next month to enable us to process asylum claims more clearly.

We also have to be honest about what's happening at the border. We have people showing up with asylum claims from places like Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Brazil. People fleeing regimes where they are feeling persecution, coming here to make asylum claims.

I think the goal for everyone should be to make sure those asylum claims, those claims of people fleeing persecution, are heard in a prompt way. Those who deserve protection from prosecution get that protection. Those who don't are promptly sent back to where they came from.

STEPHANOPOULOS: How did Democrats get on the wrong side of the crime issue that's coming up right now, especially in the wake overnight another killing in Sacramento, at least six dead in a mass shooting?

KLAIN: Well, George, I don't think Democrats are on the wrong side of the crime issue. The president has sent to Congress plans for robust funding of police. Congress passed one of them just last week, two weeks ago, in the omnibus bill and raised our funding for police. We want to make sure we have strong law enforcement to respond to crime. We also want to make sure we have in place police reform and community violent intervention to help reduce crime. We have a plan to fight crime. Congress is making progress on that.

I met yesterday with the new mayor of New York, Eric Adams, who's been a leader in this effort to control crime in New York. So we're working very hard to be at the forefront of efforts to both control crime and have balanced and sensible policing. We think we can do both. That's what we stand for. And that's the plans we put forward to the Congress.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let me ask you about the January 6th investigation and the possible prosecution of former President Trump. "The New York Times" is reporting today that as recently as late last year, this is a quote, Mr. Biden confided in his inner circle that he believed former President Donald J. Trump was a threat to democracy and should be prosecuted. He has said privately that he wanted Mr. Garland to act less like a ponderous judge and more like a prosecutor.

Is that true?

KLAIN: I've never heard the president say that -- advocate the prosecution of any person. Look, one reason why Joe Biden got elected was he promised that we'd take the decision over who got prosecuted and what away from the White House and put it in the Justice Department. Only Richard Nixon and Donald Trump, in the modern era, believed that prosecution decisions should be made in the Oval Office not at the Justice Department. We have returned the practice that every other president, Democratic and Republican has had since Watergate, other than Trump, to let those decisions be made at the Justice Department. The president has confidence in the attorney general to make those decisions, and that's where those decisions should be made.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We also know the Justice Department is intensifying its investigation into Hunter Biden, the president's son. I assume the president has had no contact with the Justice Department about that?

KLAIN: Neither the president or any of us at the White House have had any contact with the Justice Department about that.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Is the president confident Hunter Biden didn't break the law?

KLAIN: Of course the president's confident that his son didn't break the law. But, most importantly, as I said, that's a matter that's going to be decided by the Justice Department, by the legal process. It's something that no one at the White House has involvement in.

STEPHANOPOULOS: "The Washington Post" also reported this week on deals that Hunter Biden had with a Chinese energy company, paid $4.8 million to entities controlled by Hunter and the president's brother. Is the president confident his family didn't cross any ethical lines?

KLAIN: George, the president is confident that his family did the right thing. But, again, I want to just be really clear, these are actions by Hunter and his brother. They're private matters. They don't involve the president. And they certainly are something that no one at the White House is involved in.

STEPHANOPOULOS: In the wake of these text messages we saw this week from -- last week from Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, many are calling for an ethics code for Supreme Court justices, including Senator Chris Murphy, Democrat of Connecticut. If that passes the Congress, will the president sign that into law?

KLAIN: Well, George, I'm not familiar with the specific legislation you're talking about. I think you've got the January 6th committee doing its job. And I think we ought to let that committee do its -- do its work. Our position here has been that the -- the investigation of what happened on January 6th, this insurrection, this effort to turn back democracy, this effort to reverse the outcome of a democratic election, that should be explored by the January 6th committee, by the Justice Department, not by us at the White House.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Should Clarence Thomas recuse himself from on any issues, any cases having to do with January 6th?

KLAIN: Well, again, I don't think that's for me to say, but -- but I know -- but I know a lot of people have said that. Again, I don't think this is a place for us in the White House to be involved with -- with the rulings at the Supreme Court. I think that's for others to decide.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Finally, I do know you're confident that Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is going to be confirmed as a Supreme Court justice. Do you -- do you expect any more Republican votes?

KLAIN: Well, I think she deserves more REpublican votes, that's for sure, George. She's one of the most qualified nominees in modern history. She'll be only the second person ever to serve on the Supreme Court who was both a trial judge and appellate court judge before she came to the Supreme COurt. She's got an outstanding academic record, outstanding record in private practice, on the sentencing commission, and all throughout her career. And she acquitted herself before the committee admirably in the face of some ridiculous, absurd and debasing questionings from some members of the committee.

So I hope that everyone looks at that, looks at her record of accomplishment, looks at her performance before that committee and -- and does the right thing, which is vote to confirm Judge Jackson to the Supreme Court. She deserves those votes.

What I know is she will get enough votes to get confirmed. In the end, I suppose, that's the only thing that matters. But I wish more Republicans would look at the case here, look at the record and vote to confirm Judge Jackson.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Ron Klain, we covered a lot of ground this morning. Thanks for your time.

KLAIN: Thanks for having me, George.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL, (R) MINORITY LEADER & (R) KENTUCKY: Justice Clarence Thomas is a great American, an outstanding justice. I have total confidence in Justice Thomas's impartiality in every aspect of the work of the court.

HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI, (D) CALIFORNIA: Well, if your wife is an admitted and proud contributor to a coup of our country, maybe you should weigh that in your ethical standards.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

STEPHANOPOULOS: Congressional leaders weighing in on Justice Thomas. Let's talk to Republican Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri right now.

Senator Blunt, thanks for joining us this morning. Let's start with those issues that I -- where I finished with Ron Klain, starting with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. Have you made up your mind yet?

SEN. ROY BLUNT, REPUBLICAN POLICY COMMITTEE CHAIR & (R) MISSOURI: Well, I have, George. And good to be with you this morning.

You know, I've thought -- initially, my sense is that the president certainly had every good intention and every right in the campaign to talk about putting the first black woman on the court. I think it's time for that to happen. I was hoping that I could be part of that. I had a great conversation with her.

Really, there are two criterias, I said immediately. One is, is the person qualified for teh job? And two is, what's her judicial philosophy?

She's certainly qualified. I think she's got a great personality, I think will be a good colleague on the court. But the judicial philosophy seems to be not the philosophy of looking at what the law says and the Constitution says and applying that, but going through some method that allows you to try to look at the Constitution as a more flexible document, and even the law. And there are cases that show that that’s her view.

I think she’s certainly going to be confirmed. I think it will be a high point for the country to see her go on the Court and take her unique perspective to the Court but I don't think she's the kind of judge that will really do the kind of work that I think needs to be done by the Court.

And I won't be supporting her but I'll be joining others in understanding the importance of this moment.

STEPHANOPOULOS: If it's a high point for the country, why not support her?

BLUNT: Well, I think the lifetime appointments have a different criteria than other appointments. I've supported a significant number of President Biden’s nominees to offices that will end -- their time will end while he's still in office or when he leaves office. I think that's a different criteria than somebody -- putting somebody on the Court for life.

I don't think I’ve supported any district judges that he's appointed up til now -- the Court of Appeals level justice -- judges. And she just doesn’t meet the criteria that over and over again I’ve said that in the last decade that -- the advise and consent part of the Constitution gives the Senate more responsibility than just saying she's qualified, you appointed her, we’re going to approve her.

And that, clearly, has not been the role of the Senate for a couple of decades now. And it certainly wasn't the role that Democrats saw as their role in the last Congress when three qualified judges had the same kind of view that I think we have now, that you need to also agree with whether you think that judge is going to be a judge that thinks it's their job to rule on what they think the law and the Constitution should say or is it their job to rule on what the law and the Constitution does say? And I come down strongly on that side.

STEPHANOPOULOS: How about these calls for Justice Thomas to recuse himself from the January 6th investigation cases given the active involvement of his wife Ginni Thomas and the push for an ethics code for Supreme Court justices?

BLUNT: Well, the idea that you can't disagree with your wife on a public issue and still be able to function as a judge or as a government figure of any kind, I think is an idea that’s long outlived any idea that it might be reasonable. Judge --

(CROSSTALK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: -- know that he disagrees with her?

BLUNT: -- that. No -- Judge Thomas has to decide that, in his personal opinions, I think in his writings over the years in -- aren't part of his judicial philosophy. He's going to look at the law. He's going to look at what the law says and what the Constitution says and rule in that regard.

I'm certainly totally supportive of the Justice Department effort to find out who did what on January 6th, if they were part of any illegal activity, either executing that or planning that. I think they should be prosecuted and I’m very supportive of that and have been publicly.

In fact, the committee that Senator Klobuchar and I run, we did an early investigation. We’ve made a number of changes about how to secure the Capitol and 85 recommendations on how we can prevent that from happening again. But it was totally unacceptable what happened on January 6th. I think the Justice Department is pursuing that exactly as they should.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Including the possible prosecution of President Trump? We saw that federal judge say it's likely the president broke the law.

BLUNT: Well, federal judges say a lot of things. And we'll see how that comes through the process. I think what I said is what I believe. I think the Justice Department has a job to do. They should do it. And people who were involved in planning or execution of illegal activities on January 6th should be prosecuted.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You heard Ron Klain taking on critics of the president's budget, like you, who said it's reckless spending, pointing out that the deficit has come down from the high level of the deficit under President Trump.

BLUNT: Well, I think the most reckless thing the president did in spending is the March decision on a totally partisan way for the first time in anything dealing with COVID, to try to come back and put $2 trillion into an economy that was already well on the way to recovery.

Larry Summers said that was a problem. Others have said not only is that a part, but further massive spending on new programs is a problem. The biggest political issue in the country today is clearly inflation.

People are seeing not only gas prices at astronomical levels, and they were, by the way, at that unacceptable levels long before Putin did anything regarding Ukraine. They went up almost every day beginning not just the day after the president was inaugurated, but the day after he was elected as people are seeing what was going to happen with his energy policies. And commodity prices are high in some cases as 20 percent.

All you have to do is go to the gas station or the grocery store or pay your winter heating bill to know that something unacceptable has happened. I think that's the excessive level of spending that Democrats all on their own put $1.9 trillion into the economy in March, and it will take us a long time to recover from that and even longer to pay it back.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Finally, let me end with you where I began with Ron Klain. Do you believe that Russia is losing this war in Ukraine? And what more can the United States be doing right now to support the Ukrainian resistance?

BLUNT: Well, I think we should be doing everything we can. We should give them what they need as quickly as they needed. I think, frankly, what the president has done has generally been the right thing, but about two or three weeks slower than it should have been. I’ve been saying that since we had the sanctions discussion before the invasion.

What would be interesting I think would be to know whether Putin was more surprised by the incredible resistance of the Ukrainians, the rallying around of NATO to the original and unified purpose of NATO, particularly the German change in attitude, or how poorly his own military has performed. I’m sure he's surprised by all three of those, and frankly, I think we’ve been surprised by all three of those.

Our intelligence did a great job of knowing what the Russians were doing, the false flag operations -- all those things incredibly helpful. But I don't think anybody could have anticipated those three big events or those three big items or, frankly, the leadership of President Zelenskyy. I hope he continues to be safe and brave and his country is rallying behind that willingness to be there and be in the fight.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Senator Blunt, thanks for your time this morning.