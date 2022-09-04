'This Week' Transcript 9-4-22: White House Senior Adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms, Rep. Michael McCaul, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba & Dr. Richard Besser

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, September 4, 2022 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC HOST: And let’s bring in President Biden senior adviser and the former mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Good morning, Mayor.

Ahead of the president’s speech, the White House was insistent the speech would be optimistic, was about bringing people together. Yet in it, Biden said President Trump’s MAGA supporters are a danger to democracy.

How is that a unifying message?

KEISHA LANCE BOTTOMS, PRESIDENT BIDEN SENIOR ADVISER: Well, what the president did was that he reminded the American people of who we are as a country. We are a democracy that’s been built on the rule of law. We are a democracy that values the peaceful transition of power. We are a democracy that values the right of people to go and vote safely and in peace.

And so, what the president has done as our commander-in-chief is he’s remind -- he has reminded us that democracies are fragile. You know this. You’ve been across the globe. And if we are not intentional about preserving who we are as a country, if we are not intentional about reminding ourselves that there is a rule of law in this country, then we will be in danger.

So, the president spoke optimistically about who we are as Americans. We are the greatest nation in the world. But also a reminder that we have to be intentional about being the greatest nation in the world and that we have to call out hatred. We have to call out this balance and that if we don’t, our democracy is in danger.

RADDATZ: Whatever you said, the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, which tracks hate speech, said after the Biden speech, there was a surge online in conversations that said Biden’s remarks singling MAGA Republicans were interpreted as a declaration of war against conservatives and all the Trump voters.

BOTTOMS: Well, what I would say to that is that this is what this MAGA agenda has been all about. It’s been about distorting the truth. It’s been about misleading people. It’s been about putting out information that inflames (ph) people.

And I just encourage people, go to the White House website, WhiteHouse.gov, and read the speech for yourself.

I’ve read it multiple times and what I see in the speech, I see words of encouragement. I see optimism. I see a commander-in-chief who was calling out to all of us, no matter our political affiliation.

(CROSSTALK)

RADDATZ: All of us? He wasn’t calling out to the MAGA supporters certainly. He mentioned them more than a dozen times and -- as a threat to democracy.

Has the president essentially given up on those MAGA Republicans, some 70 million people who voted for him in 2020?

BOTTOMS: Well, what the president has done is said that he will continue to work with mainstream Republicans, that he will work with Democrats, that he will work with independents, to get things done in our country.

But this MAGA Republican agenda, this hate-filled agenda, that’s MAGA Republican agenda that we saw incite violence on our nation’s Capitol has no place in a democracy. And if we are not intentionally about calling it out, which is what the president did, then our country, everything that our country is built upon is in danger.

RADDATZ: How has President Biden bridged the divide? What has he done really to unify this country?

The latest Quinnipiac poll has some really remarkable numbers, 69 percent of both Democrats and Republicans believe democracy is in danger of collapse, but the Republicans blame Joe Biden and the Democrats blame Donald Trump.

Again, how has Joe Biden helped bridge that divide?

BOTTOMS: Well, we saw this summer when the president was able to work in a bipartisan way to get gun legislation passed. The president has always stood on the fact that he can work with mainstream Republicans to get things done on behalf of the American people. But it’s also going to take for all of us to stand up to hatred and what the president again continues to say it’s this MAGA agenda.

The president has not called out all Republicans. He’s been very specific about this MAGA agenda.

And I’ll just remind you the words from Martin Luther King Jr., when he said it’s not the words of our enemies that we will remember, it’s the silence of our friends.

And what the president has said is that mainstream Republicans, independents, Democrats can all come together. We’ve seen us come together to do what’s right on behalf of the American people. But if people are silent, then the very core of who we are as a country is in danger.

RADDATZ: The president criticized MAGA Republicans for electing election deniers, yet Democrats are promoting far-right candidates in GOP primaries. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan tweeted in response, if President Biden is truly serious about threats to democracy, then he would condemn the tens of millions of Democratic groups who have spent money promoting extremists threatening democracy. Obviously in the end, they hope that Democrats will win. That’s why they’re spending that money.

But should the president speak out against members of his party who have boosted these so-called extreme candidates?

BOTTOMS: I think what the president will continue to do is encourage people to go out and vote their conscience, whatever their conscience may be. And what the president will continue to do is what we saw him do just this week, is to remind people of who we are as a country, who we are a nation. We are a nation that --

RADDATZ: So, does he support that? Does he support supporting those extreme candidates?

BOTTOMS: I cannot speak to what the president supports. I can speak to what he has said publicly. And what he has said publicly is that we are a nation that values the rule of law, that we are nation of peace, that we are a nation that values a peaceful transition of power and this MAGA agenda has no place in our democracy.

RADDATZ: OK. Thanks very much for joining us this morning.

BOTTOMS: Thank you.

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC HOST: Now let’s get the GOP response from the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Congressman Michael McCaul. Thanks for joining us this morning, Congressman.

In response to the president’s speech, you immediately tweeted that attacking half of America will only further divide our country. When you look at those polls showing 60 to 70 percent of Republicans believe Joe Biden is not the legitimate president, what is Biden supposed to do when the country cannot even decide what democracy means?

REP. MICHAEL MCCAUL (R-TX): Well, look, I mean, democracy is messy but it’s better than all the other forms of government. I think that if this was a speech to unify the American people, it had just the opposite effect. It basically condemned all Republicans who supported Donald Trump in the last election. That’s over 70 million people.

And, you know, saying that Republicans are a threat to democracy is really a slap in the face and I -- you know -- you know my vote on certification and my position on that. I took an oath to the Constitution but having said that, you don’t come out to unify the nation. This was not a presidential address, by the way. It was a political speech that wasn’t even carried by your network or the other two major networks because it was so political, it was a campaign speech before the midterm elections, and that’s basically how I see it.

RADDATZ: And how much should Donald Trump be blamed for the division in this country? You heard him say last night Biden is an enemy of the state. He has called the left wing fascists in the past.

MCCAUL: We know the rhetoric on both sides has been heightened. I don’t think -- you know, people in mainstream America that particularly like the device (ph) of rhetoric. I think -- I wish the president could have been more like Abraham Lincoln who really did -- he did not condemn the Democrats in the South in that time. He actually brought them into the tent. And I think that would be the mission I would advise for the president.

I think he failed to do that in this speech that he gave.

RADDATZ: Let’s talk about the investigation. Last night Donald Trump called the investigation into classified material stored at his house shameful, a travesty of justice, saying the FBI and the Department of Justice have become, as he said, vicious monsters.

Your reaction to that?

MCCAUL: Well, look, I think there’s a legal side of this, as a former federal prosecutor, and there’s the perception in the optics. I think the perception is what a lot of Republicans I know see on the heels of the Russian investigation, the Steele dossier. There’s a certain distrust but verify attitude with -- when it comes to the Department of Justice and the FBI, and it, frankly, saddens me because as a (inaudible) of DOJ, I hate to see people’s faith in our institutions be weakened.

I have a lot of questions. Why didn’t they enforce the subpoena before they did this unprecedented search warrant on a former President of the United States? This will all, obviously, come out factually as this case moves forward.

RADDATZ: Do you see any reason that he should have taken those documents, those classified -- highly classified documents to Mar-a-Lago?

MCCAUL: Well, look, I -- you know, I have lived in the classified world most of my professional career, I personally wouldn’t do that. But I'm not the President of the United States. But he has a different set of rules that apply to him. The president can declassify a document on a moment’s notice. And we don’t have all the facts. I know they were taken out of The White House while he was president and whether or not he declassified those documents remains to be seen. He says he did. I don’t have all the facts there. It --

RADDATZ: Bill Barr --

(CROSSTALK)

RADDATZ: -- basically said if he --

(CROSSTALK)

RADDATZ: -- stood over documents and said, these are all declassified, it was -- it’s an absurd idea. You think that’s what happened?

MCCAUL: There is a process for declassification. But again, the president’s in a very different position then most of us in the national security space. And if this was such a national security threat, for God’s sake, why didn’t they brief the Gang of Eight on this? You know, we -- the relevant committees on the Hill have asked for briefings on this to find out what was so important here from a national security standpoint that would merit such an extreme measure to have a search warrant on a former President of the United States.

RADDATZ: Okay, I want to turn to foreign affairs here. You are on the Foreign Affairs Committee. The top Republican. And the war in Ukraine. The Biden administration is asking Congress for nearly $14 billion more in aid of the war effort. Is that something you could support?

MCCAUL: I support the Ukraine. And we need to support, you know, these freedom fighters who have really amazed the world and inspired the world for freedom and democracy against a brutal dictator, and that is Vladimir Putin.

Going back to your first question, you know, Republicans aren’t a threat to our democracy. I see the threat to our democracy being Putin, President Xi -- Chairman Xi in China, the Ayatollah in Iran who he’s currently negotiating with to have an Iran deal, and Kim Jong-un of North Korea. Those are the major threats to democracy.

But with respect to Ukraine, Congress will review this package. It’s about $11 billion. As you know, we appropriated a $40 billion package. We want to make sure we got the right weapons going in. But also, Martha, you know my view, we should have done this a year ago, well before the invasion and given the Ukraine people that -- the weapons they need to win this fight, which they are. They have a counter offensive now in Kherson going into Crimea.

So, you know, the weapons need to go in. They should have gone in a long time ago.

RADDATZ: And I -- very quickly, if you will, and you mentioned Iran, would you support a military strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities if they got close to building a bomb?

MCCAUL: I think only as a last resort. But I do think instead of -- you know, I know it’s the IEA’s director general in Vienna, he said there are three undisclosed sites that they didn’t report that have uranium. That means they’re in complete violation of this agreement (ph). You can’t trust them.

I would say, if I were president for the day, that, you know, a nuclear Iran is not acceptable. That is the policy of the United States. And the -- now, they will understand what that means, but we also have to get our coalition partners and our allies behind that.

I would only -- that’s only warranted -- and I've been briefed on the plan, by the way. That’s only warranted as a last option only. But it has to be an option on the table that the Ayatollah understands.

RADDATZ: Okay. Thanks very much for joining us this morning, Congressman.

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC HOST: More than 150,000 Jackson, Mississippi residents are nearing one week without access to clean tap water after torrential rains overwhelmed the city’s main treatment plant. Residents had already been under a boil water notice since the end of July. The city’s mayor, Chokwe Antar Lumumba, has warned about the failing water system for years and he joins us now.

Good morning, Mayor. Give us an update on how things stand this morning, how many people are still trying to get safe drinking water.

MAYOR CHOKWE ANTAR LUMUMBA, (D), JACKSON, MS: Well, first and foremost, good morning, Martha. Thank you for having me. And thank you for lifting up this challenge.

As of today, we have seen some gains within the system. The hardworking men and women at our water treatment facility have been optimistic about the progress that has been taking place. However, we are still in an emergency -- will be in an emergency even as the water is restored to every home and even as the boil water notice is lifted because that is the fragile state of our water treatment facility.

There are still operations at various points of the city that are delivering bottled water because, you know, while I believe that a good majority or a certain growing majority of our residents do have water pressure now. They are still under boil water threats and unable to consume the water. And that makes it difficult with just the quality of life and the daily tasks that we become accustomed to.

RADDATZ: And at this point, how much longer do you estimate it will take before everyone has safe drinkable water?

LUMUMBA: Yes. Well, safe, drinkable, reliable, sustainable, and inequitable water treatment facility is a much longer road ahead. In terms of having water that will be approved by the Department of Health as having tested and, you know, is fit for consumption, I think that we’re a matter of days, not weeks, away from that. But as I have always warned, even when the pressure’s restored, even when we are not under a boil water notice, it’s not a matter of if these systems will fail, but when these systems will fail.

There are so many points of failure. We’re talking about a set of accumulated challenges that have taken place over the better part of 30 years. I remind people that I moved to Jackson as a little boy in 1988. I distinctly remember in 1989 when this system crashed after a winter storm. And so we’re seeing not only the age and the wear and tear on our system, but we’re seeing the effects of climate change.

We have colder winters, hotter summers, and more annual precipitation. All of that is taking a toll on our water infrastructure.

RADDATZ: As you say, you have been warning about this for years and have been pointing the finger at Republican Governor Tate Reeves and GOP-controlled legislature. This is what the governor says, it will take time for this to come to fruition but we are here in times of crisis for anyone in the state who needs it. That’s my responsibility as governor and it is what everyone in my administration is committed to ensuring. Do you believe that?

LUMUMBA: Well, let me say this, I've been lifting up this circumstance, amongst many individuals that are in leadership and have influence, over a fix and a solution. And so I don’t want to put it squarely in one person’s lap. But as I -- I think that there is a well-defined record as (ph) me lifting that up. But, you know, I'm less focused on that portion of it, and more focused on the immediate and near-term of resolving this challenge.

And so there has been a coalition built. The state did join me early last week and had a discussion about supporting us. So while they’re at the table, while they’re on the ground with the hardworking men and women of our water treatment facility, I don’t think that it profits me or the residents of Jackson for me to take jabs at them.

And so I will say that thus far within that coalition and thus far with the people working on the ground, whether it be state officials, federal officials, or what have you, there hasn’t been much stepping of toes of the actual people executing the responsibility of getting water restored.

And so I have to be optimistic. I have to make certain that we don’t let anybody off the hook and we continue to see this into its conclusion. And its conclusion won’t be even after water is restored this week and even after the boil water notice is lifted. This conclusion won’t take place until we can look the residents of Jackson in the face and say, you know, we have a greater sense of reliability, that we believe in this system, and we believe in the equity of this system and that certain portions of our city won’t be disproportionately affected by this week in and week out.

RADDATZ: Okay, we hope that comes soon. Mayor, thanks very much for joining us this morning.

