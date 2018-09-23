'This Week' Transcript 9-23-18: Sen. Dick Durbin and Ambassador Nikki Haley

A rush transcript of “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” airing on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. For previous show transcripts, visit the “This Week” transcript archive.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS: Our first guest, the number two Democrat in the Senate, is senior member of the Judiciary Committee Dick Durbin. Sen. Durbin, thank you for joining us this morning. Let’s begin. You’re a senior Democrat on the committee. What is the latest on negotiations right now, where do things stand?

SEN. DICK DURBIN (D), ILLINOIS: I think your reporting is accurate, George. There’s -- appears to be an agreement near, but it has not been finalized. It’ll be Wednesday or Thursday of this week, at least that’s what I heard in a conference call last night.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But you know, there seem to be a few sticking points. Right now Democrats and Dr. Ford want outside witnesses, she wants to be questioned by Senators, apparently Senator Grassley wants the questioning to be done by a staff aide. Where -- are those -- are those live or die points for the Democrats?

DURBIN: I don’t know, George. I will tell you I think her requests have been reasonable. Remember Kellyanne Conway, the close advisor to the president? Her first reaction, I thought, was a good one. She said we cannot ignore and we cannot insult Dr. Ford. But in the week that’s followed, a llot of that has occurred. What Dr. Ford has asked for I think is a credible request, an investigation by the FBI.

Anita Hill had this done instantly. Bush White House in those days ordered an FBI investigation immediately. In this situation, the Trump White House and Department of Justice have refused from the start for any type of investigation. And Dr. Ford has said, you know, I -- I want to come before the committee and be able to testify and tell what happened. What they’ve said was, well, why don’t we do this with a conference call -- a staff conference call instead.

So I do believe that she’s not been treated well during the course of this and the Republicans, many of them -- even my colleagues feel uneasy with the way this has been handled.

STEPHANOPOULOS: As you know, Republicans feel uneasy with the way Democrats have been handling this as well. The president has complained that -- criticized Senator Feinstein for holding the letter in secret until the hearings were over and Vice President Pence had this to say yesterday. Let’s take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: His record and career deserves the respect of every member of the United States Senate. The way some Democrats have conducted themselves during this process is a disgrace and a disservice to the Senate and the American people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

Your response?

DURBIN: Well I can just tell you that I think Dr. Ford has come forward understanding what she was going to face. I think it really speaks to her credibility at this moment, what in the hell did she have to gain by doing this?

At this point, she’s faced death threats, her family has been moved out of their home, they’re worried about the safety of their children, they’re concerned about security at the hearing.

You know, when you take a look at this in – in honest terms, I believe that not only Judge Kavanaugh but certainly Dr. Ford deserve a fair hearing. To say no investigation, we’ll do this by phone at night with staff attorneys, I think it was disrespectful of the claim that’s been made by a credible witness.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You’ll be part of the questioning if this hearing does take place, is there any way to really know the truth of what happened in that suburban house more than three decades ago?

DURBIN: In terms of direct evidence, probably not. The only alleged – I underline alleged – eyewitness, this Mark Judge, has said he, quote, "has no recollection", no – closed quote – of what occurred that evening.

And the Republicans refuse to even put him on the witness list so we can ask any questions about what he remembers. He was key to Dr. Ford’s presentation, they will not let him get near the capital when we have sworn witnesses giving testimony.

I think the Republicans have shown their uneasiness with their own defense by refusing to allow Mark Judge to testify.

STEPHANOPOULOS: As you know, it’s not just Mark Judge. Apparently Dr. Ford has – has identified three other people – or two other people including Judge Kavanaugh who were there at that party.

And now the fourth one has come forward, LeLand Keyser, and says she has no memory of being at a party with Judge Kavanaugh, doesn’t know him. So the four people that Dr. Ford says attended the party, none of them can corroborate her story.

DURBIN: Well apparently that’s true based on what you just said, but it also speaks to another thing. Dr. Ford has said from the start let’s have the investigation, let’s find all the people who might have some knowledge of it.

You know, she’s opened it to the investigation, it’s Judge Kavanaugh, the Department of Justice and the president who have said no, there will be no investigation. That to me speaks to her efforts to try to get the bottom of this.

And it’s no surprise, if another person was in the – the room or in – not room, but in the house that night and had no occurrence like the – the one that was stated by Dr. Ford, there’s no reason why they wouldn’t even remember that party scene 36 years ago.

STEPHANOPOULOS: This is not a court of law, as you know. What does (ph) the fair standard of proof?

DURBIN: That is a great question, and it’s a question I’ve thought about asking Judge Kavanaugh. What is the standard of proof? Is it probable cause as we use in criminal proceedings, is it beyond a reasonable doubt, is it a certain percentage of accuracy?

I don’t know what it is, we are trying to come up with a reasonable standard here. But I think we understand the gravity of this situation. When someone steps forward and accuses another person of this kind of sexual assault, it needs to be taken seriously.

We need to treat that person with respect and look at the allegations that have been made.

STEPHANOPOULOS: It sounds like what you’re saying might be that old Potter Stewart – Justice Potter Stewart’s definition of obscenity. You know it when you see it.

DURBIN: Well I have to say, George, that may be the case. And in this circumstance, they have a categorical denial by Judge Kavanaugh and an assertion by Dr. Ford that really is extremely serious as far as I’m concerned, even though it was 36 years ago.

To have that situation, members of the committee on both sides want to be fair – at least I hope they do – want to be fair to both. I have Republican senators who have reached out to Democratic senators and assured them that they are looking to this as a kind of a determination as to how their final vote will be cast.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You think -- so you say that now. It certainly appears there’s a lot of evidence that both sides have already made up their mind.

DURBIN: I don’t think that’s true. I really don’t. Just remember, this Senate Judiciary Committee, the composition is 11 Republicans, 10 Democrats. If one Republican senator should decide that Dr. Ford’s allegations, assertions are true and that they are serious, it could make a big difference in the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We’ve seen reports this week alleging heavy drinking by Brett Kavanaugh in high school. Will Democrats press for more on that?

DURBIN: Well, it’s certainly relevant to the whole conversation. Dr. Ford has said that they were stumbling at the time that this occurred. And there have been a lot of things said about the alcohol that was consumed by the judge as well as by others in his school. That has to be part of any relevant questioning.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You and many other Democrats have had a lot of questions about Judge Kavanaugh before these allegations came to light, prepared to vote against him. Some questions, also, about whether he was being fully honest over the course of these hearings, which has led some to even raise the prospect, if this nomination goes through, of impeachment of -- of -- of Justice Kavanaugh. I want to show Congressman Eric Swalwell.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ERIC SWALWELL (D), CALIFORNIA: If the Republicans rush through a nominee where you have unanswered sexual assault allegations, I can promise you that Democratic senators will be interested in going and looking at those allegations and if Judge Kavanaugh lied under oath, you could see a judicial impeachment.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: Do you think that prospect should be on the table?

DURBIN: No, I don’t. Not at this point. We have an important job to do and it’s a hearing. A hearing of Judge Kavanaugh, along with Dr. Ford’s testimony. Let’s focus on that. This projection of what might occur in the future, it makes for a good news story but it really doesn’t address the major issue that we face at this moment. This is a lifetime appointment to the highest court in the land. We have had background information on Judge Kavanaugh that has been concealed in ways we’ve never seen before in the committee.

His 35 months of staff secretary to President Bush have really been hidden to us. We can’t see any documents from that period. And they committed -- created this thing, committee confidential. I’ve been on this committee for 20 years and I can tell you I’ve never seen it applied this way, to keep these documents away from the public so they couldn’t see it. All of this concealment, all of this hiding is coming back to haunt them now as allegations have been made by Dr. Ford, serious allegations which need to be investigated.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Senator Durbin, thanks for your time this morning.

DURBIN: Thanks, George.