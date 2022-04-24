'This Week' Transcript 4-24-22: Member of Ukrainian Parliament Yevheniia Kravchuk, Dr. Michael Osterholm & Lt. Gen. Doug Lute

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, April 24, 2022 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC HOST: And we are joined now by Yevheniia Kravchuk, a member of Ukraine’s parliament and close ally to President Zelenskyy. Good morning.

I want to ask you first, President Zelenskyy announced a visit of Defense Secretary Austin and Secretary Blinken, what do you want from that visit? How significant is it?

KRAVCHUK: Thank you for having me and good morning.

I think that visit of Blinken and Austin is really, really symbolical. And probable (ph) signal to Russia that Ukraine will not be left alone with this war. America is clearly the leader of free world and, of course, we expect three main things with our close ally and close partner with (inaudible) -- the United States, is having -- it’s have weapons, it’s sanctions on Russia, and, of course, financial aid.

This is three core issues that have to be dealt with right now. Why do we need heavy (ph) weapons? Because part of Ukraine is still occupied and it was occupied since February 24, when the full-scale invasions (ph) target. We need to liberate our people who are in the Southern and Eastern Ukraine. And that’s why we need these defensive weapons.

Also, why it is important that United States gives the offensive heavy weapons, until we (inaudible). Because it’s sort of a green light to other countries in Europe, for example, to give these weapons as well.

RADDATZ: If you get all the weapons you need and President Zelenskyy has seemed pretty satisfied of late saying we will be able to show the occupiers that the day when they will be forced to leave Ukraine is approaching. Are you confident the Russians won’t take the Donbas?

KRAVCHUK: You see it’s a matter of time when we get these heavy (ph) weapons to the South and to Eastern Ukraine. And also what is crucial is the -- we need more weapons that would burn (ph) everything. Because right now Russians are putting artillery, tanks, everything they have and also they bombed civilians to terrorize the whole country. I mean, they bombed Odessa which is a southern city on the Black Sea yesterday with missiles and the missile clearly targeted the house -- the building where civilians were at, killing 3-months-old child.

So as -- one, as we’re getting more than we burden (ph) everyday, we are capable of winning and we’re capable of kicking Russians out because that’s the way how to end this -- to end this war.

RADDATZ: There are still reports of 120,000 civilians in Mariupol, is there any chance for humanitarian corridor at this point?

KRAVCHUK: Yesterday Russians did not let the humanitarian corridor to work, this green (ph) corridor. Hundreds of people were gathered at one point to go out of Mariupol and Russian soldiers just came and said no, we’re not allowing this to happen. And what they’re trying to do, they’re trying to make the forcible duplications (ph) to Russian territory from Mariupol.

They take people, they even take children that lost their parents, and they sent them to (inaudible). (Inaudible) is like thousands of miles from Mariupol. And we do not know how to bring them back to Ukraine. They have pulled these people from Mariupol -- they are put to filtration camps. Man taken -- trying to be forcibly taken to Russian Army to find Ukrainian soldiers, you know, it’s sort of something that can’t be happening in the 21st Century.

And we really hope that maybe with help of other Western leaders, other leaders of similar worlds (ph), we will be able to take out the kids and women who are still in the basements of the (inaudible) in Mariupol.

RADDATZ: We are all hoping for the same and we appreciate you joining us this morning. Please stay safe.

KRAVCHUK: Thank you for having me.