'This Week' Transcript 2-27-22: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Sen. Tom Cotton & Amb. Oksana Markarova

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, February 27, 2022 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC "THIS WEEK" ANCHOR: Let's bring in the Ukrainian ambassador to the United States right now, Oksana Markarova.

Ambassador Markarova, thank you for joining us this morning.

What are you hearing from the top levels of your government this morning about the situation inside Ukraine?

OKSANA MARKAROVA, UKRAINIAN AMBASSADOR TO U.S.: Thank you very much for having us.

Well, it's another difficult hard night and day that we have in Ukraine with Russia forces shelling at Ukrainian cities, Kyiv, Kharkiv. The initial offensive and blitzkrieg didn’t -- was not successful.

So we have Russian troops now all over the place and they're using missiles and heavy artillery and these troops around the country to essentially target the civilian infrastructure, hospitals. We now see the kindergartens -- I mean, nothing is off limit to them.

So, what we see is a full-fledged war, with war crimes on the ground, and as you saw, Ukraine yesterday already filed a suit in The Hague, and we are collecting and gathering all of this.

But, again, Ukrainian spirit is growing every day. We all are united around our president and around our armed forces in defending our home.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Is President --

MARKAROVA: We don't have any other alternative.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Is President Zelensky safe?

MARKAROVA: He is as safe as our country. And that's the choice he made to stay in Kyiv, to stay in Ukraine and lead the nation in this very difficult moment.

STEPHANOPOULOS: What more can you tell us about this offer that now the president has accepted to send negotiators to the border of Belarus to meet with Russian negotiators?

MARKAROVA: Well, look, the devastation from the Russian actions and the war crimes is huge. And our president from the beginning, even before the war started, always focused -- was focused on the diplomatic solution. And even after they started the war, he actually called for peace talks all the time.

But he always said, we're ready for peace talks. We're not ready to surrender.

So, of course, we're ready for any peace talks that would stop the war and would get them out of our country. But it's too early to talk now.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Is it -- is it fair to say that -- is the president prepared to forsake any membership in NATO in return for peace?

MARKAROVA: I don't think -- you know, first of all, we have to understand here that neither NATO nor any other false pretexts or lies the Russian Federation government is spreading is the real reason why they attacked us. They attacked us because they always wanted to destroy us, because free, democratic and sovereign Ukraine is a threat to them.

We're a peaceful country. We never attacked them. But they cannot allow us to be independent and just to lead our own lives.

That's why they attacked us in 2014. That's why for the past eight years, they've done everything to pressure us into -- into this. And that's why now, they started the war.

But again, in Ukraine, all Ukrainians, whether we speak Ukrainian or Russian, whatever nationalities we are, we are all united right now around one simple idea. We want to be independent. We want to be sovereign, we want to restore our territorial integrity, and we just want Russians to get out from our country and not kill us, I mean, the Russian Army. And they are demotivated.

I mean, you -- again, you spoke earlier today about them surrendering and our minister of internal affairs put out public information about those who are in captivity now and we treat them well, unlike how Russians treat our citizens and civilians, killing children. We’ve lost already so many children. Just recently a whole family was shot in their car. But, you know -- and also people who they lost, more than 4,000 Russians will never go back home because they were sent to kill us.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Overnight we've seen new sanctions from the West. We've seen new sanctions from the United States, more military aid coming from western nations. What more do the citizen soldiers and the forces in Ukraine need right now?

MARKAROVA: Well, we're very grateful for all the support. We know it's our job to defend our country. It's our home and we will defend it. But we need more defensive weapons. We are grateful for everything that is there already and that is about to come. And we need more. Because we are defending our country against a very strong enemy.

We also need sanctions, more sanctions. And we need Russia to clearly see that -- and feel that it's not okay in the 21st century to attack another country, a sovereign country, without any reason. And I also would like to use this opportunity also to call on American business because, you know, this is a full-fledged, unjust war. And I think it's time for many American businesses also to think -- I know how hard it is and I know this is business interest, as the former minister of finance I understand. But I think it's time to think about saving reputations and not cooperating with a regime that will end up in the Hague (ph) for everything they've done and they’re doing now to Ukraine.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Boycotting Russian vodka not enough?

MARKAROVA: Definitely not enough. Ukraine is a country that went through horrible, horrible times in the previous century. We had lost so many of our Jewish brothers and sisters in Holocaust on our territory. And one of the very famous survivors of Holocaust, Elie Wiesel, said that you always have to take sides because the silence or neutrality always helps the oppressor and never those that are oppressed.

So it's time to take sides and it's time to take Ukrainian’s side because we are defending our home. We were peaceful. We never planned any offensives. We didn't attack anyone, and we were attacked.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Ambassador Makarova, thanks very much for your time this morning.

MARKAROVA: Thank you.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let's bring in White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki, right now. Jen, thank you for joining us this morning.

I want to begin with that announcement we --

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Good morning, George.

STEPHANOPOULOS: -- just heard -- good morning. We just heard out of Russia. Vladimir Putin putting his nuclear forces on a state for higher readiness. What will the U.S. response be?

PSAKI: Well, first of all, George, this is really a pattern that we've seen from President Putin through the course of this conflict, which is manufacturing threats that don't exist in order to justify further aggression. And the global community and the American people should look at it through that prism. We’ve seen him do this time and time again.

At no point has Russia been under threat from NATO, has Russia been under threat from Ukraine, this is all a pattern from President Putin. And we're going to stand up for it. We have the ability to defend ourselves, but we also need to call out what we're seeing here from President Putin.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You just heard Ambassador Makarova speak. She said they’re very grateful -- the Ukrainians are very grateful for the assistance they've received so far from the United States, from the West. They're grateful for the imposition of sanctions, but they need more sanctions and more military aid. Is that coming?

PSAKI: Certainly we are open to providing additional assistance, George. I know that earlier in the program you talked a bit about the security package that we approved and announced over the course of the last 24 hours. That provides a significant amount of additional security assistance to the Ukrainian people, to the Ukrainian leadership.

In addition, we'll continue to provide a range of humanitarian assistance and economic assistance. I would note that the sanctions we announced yesterday are on par, put Russia on par with Iran, cutting them off from a banking system with the global community. We have now also sanctioned 80 percent of their banks and their financial sector. This makes it very difficult for President Putin and the Russian government not only to do business, but also to help fund a greater expansion of their military and innovation in their country. So we have taken severe steps already. But, of course, there's more we can always consider doing.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Senator Tom Cotton is coming up on the program next. He says the United States should be doing more to crack down on the Russian energy sector.

Here's what he had to say.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. TOM COTTON,(R) ARKANSAS: How about we impose those sanctions, but we lift all those restrictions on the production of American oil and gas, so we can start drilling on federal lands again and putting out new leases, so we can re-open the Keystone Pipeline, which would bring more oil into America every day from Canada than we import every day from Russia.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: Is the president open to those proposals?

PSAKI: Well, first, George, I think, on the energy sector, the way that the president -- President Biden has approached sanctions is we want to take every step to maximize the impact and the consequences on President Putin, while minimizing the impact on the American people and the global community.

And so energy sanctions are certainly on the table. We have not taken those off. But we also want to do that and make sure we're minimizing the impact on the global marketplace, and do it in a united way.

I would say that the congressman's recommendations there, the Keystone Pipeline, was not processing oil through the system. That does not solve any problems. That's a misdiagnosis, or maybe a -- a misdiagnosis of what needs to happen.

I would also note that, on oil leases, what this actually justifies, in President Biden's view, is the fact that we need to reduce our dependence on foreign oil, on oil in general, and need to -- and we need to look at other ways of having energy in our country and others.

One of the interesting things, George, we've seen over the last week or so is that a number of European countries are recognizing they need to reduce their own reliance on Russian oil. So I'm not sure we agree with that assessment of what needs to happen. But energy sanctions remain on the table.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I know the president has spoken to President Zelensky. Is he confident he's safe?

PSAKI: He has been in close touch. While not getting into his security, the security of President Zelensky, I'm just going to note, George, as the American people have seen and tuned into, he is standing up courageously against the invasion of President Putin and Russian leadership, leading his country and continuing to.

When President Biden spoke with him, the last conversation he had with him, President Zelensky asked for additional security assistance. That's exactly what we delivered. And we will remain in close contact with him. But President Biden is maintaining, you know, a line of communication with him, as we all are.

STEPHANOPOULOS: There are more and more questions cropping up about the mental state of Vladimir Putin right now. We saw the former U.S. ambassador Michael McFaul say he's not acting in a rational manner.

I want to show a tweet we got from Marco Rubio this week, saying, "I wish I could share more, but for now I can say it's pretty obvious to many that something is off with Putin. He has always been a killer, but his problem now is different and significant. It would be a mistake to assume this Putin would react the same way he would have five years ago."

Is it the belief of the United States government right now that Vladimir Putin is mentally unbalanced in some way?

PSAKI: Well, without getting into his mental imbalance or stability, what I will say, George, is anyone who watched the speech he gave last week, whether it's Senator Rubio or all of us sitting in the White House, what we heard from President Putin at that time was somebody who was not only justifying the invasion of a sovereign country but clearly had ambitions beyond that.

And one of the mistakes we probably all make is looking at this through the prism of global norms and what the global community believe is behavior that people should operate through as leaders in the world. That is not how he sees the world. He's obviously been quite isolated during COVID. You saw him have a back-and-forth with even his intel chief last week.

So I'm not going to make an assessment of his mental stability. But I will tell you, certainly the rhetoric, the actions, the justification that he is making for his actions are certainly deeply concerning to us.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Finally, the president is approaching his State of the Union in a pretty difficult political position right now, 37 percent approval rating, Democrats trailing badly in the midterm polling. A majority in our recent poll out this morning even question the president's mental capacity.

How is he going to turn that around on Tuesday night? And how much has his State of the Union been changed by this war in Ukraine?

PSAKI: Well, George, I think there's no question that, in the State of the Union, the American people and anybody watching around the world will hear the president talk about the efforts he has led over the past several months to build a global coalition to fight -- fight against the autocracy and the efforts of President Putin to invade a foreign country. That is certainly something that is present in all of our lives and certainly in the president's life in this moment.

But what people will also hear from President Biden is his optimism and his belief in the resilience of the American people and the strength of the American people.

And you know, George, from covering State of the Unions for some time, that -- that it is about delivering a message to the public at a moment in time. And if you look back when President Obama gave his first State of the Union, it was during the worst financial crisis in a generation. When President Bush gave his first State of the Union, it was shortly after 9/11.

Leaders lead during crises. That's exactly what President Biden is doing. He'll speak to that, but he’s also going to speak about his optimism about what's ahead and what we all have to look forward to.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Jen Psaki, thanks very much for your time this morning.

PSAKI: Thank you, George.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We're joined now by Republican Senator Tom Cotton.

Senator Cotton, thank you for joining us this morning.

Let's begin with what we heard from the Ukrainian ambassador -- said she was grateful from what she’s gotten from the United States and the West so far. But more sanctions, more military, it is essential.

What should the United States be giving right now?

SEN. TOM COTTON (R-AR): George, the Ukrainian ambassador, there’s a lot -- there's a lot more we can do.

I first want to join all Arkansans in expressing my prayers and our support for the brave Ukrainians who are repulsing Vladimir Putin’s naked, unprovoked war of aggression. You’ve seen Ukrainian army elements, overmatched with armor and air power, repulsing these attacks on Kyiv and Kharkiv and other cities. We've seen moms with their kids making Molotov cocktails, George. Grandmas and grandpas are reporting for AK -- to get AKs, so they can fight as well.

But we can do more than prayers and hashtags and lighting up buildings, George. It's time for the president and some of our European partners to quit pussy-footing around. The financial sanctions announced last night are riddled with loopholes.

I know that they say they sanctioned 80 percent of the banks in Russia -- well, Vladimir Putin controls 100 percent of the banks in Russia. He can use the other 20 percent to continue to finance his war machine.

It's time to remove all Russian financial institutions from the international payment system. It's time to impose sanctions on his oil and gas exports, which he uses as his primary means of financial support.

We need to rush those weapons that were announced for delivery yesterday to the front, anti-tank, anti-aircraft missiles, sniper rifles, ammunition, fuel supplies. It should have been done weeks ago. So, better late than never, but the Ukrainians have no time. They have no time, George.

STEPHANOPOULOS: How about this call --

COTTON: They're not in it to lose and we need to stand with them.

STEPHANOPOULOS: How about this call from the Ukrainian ambassador for American businesses, the American people to do more?

COTTON: American businesses can do more, George. We don't have nearly the same kind of financial ties to Russia as European businesses do, but I would encourage every American company to scrub all of their operations to provide no support whatsoever to Vladimir Putin's regime as he's conducting this unprovoked war of aggression.

There's more that we can all do. It starts this week in Washington where we can provide more immediate assistance in terms of weapons and financial support to the Ukrainian regime and imposing truly severe sanctions on Vladimir Putin, not the half measures that we continue to see.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We saw this announcement from Vladimir Putin this morning, that he's put his nuclear forces on a state of heightened alert right now. You saw my exchange with Jen Psaki right there.

Is Vladimir Putin acting in a rational manner? Is he mentally there? Or as, your colleague Senator Rubio said, something is off right now?

COTTON: George, I’m not going to play psychologist from 7,000 miles away.

I will say this -- what Vladimir Putin said on Monday night was not a surprise. He published the exact same arguments about Ukraine in an essay last summer. That's why I’ve been urging the administration to take the threat that Putin posed to Ukraine and international peace and stability seriously, to start imposing these sanctions weeks and months ago, to start sending these missiles and weapons and ammunition to Ukraine weeks ago.

Ms. Psaki said that we all made the mistake of viewing Vladimir Putin as someone who sees the world through global norms. George, I never made that mistake. I’ve always seen Vladimir Putin as a ruthless dictator, who wants to reassemble the greater Russian empire.

And he took the imperial ambitions he's always had and what he perceived as hesitancy and indecision on the part of the West, and went for the jugular earlier this week.

Thankfully, the brave Ukrainian people are fighting back, and every day, every day, they hold out, George, they continue to stiffen the spines of leaders in the West. So, we need to urge them on and we need to continue providing them the weapons they need to fight back.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You've never made that mistake, it is true. You've been stalwarting your opposition of Vladimir Putin.

The same cannot be said for the leader of your party, Donald Trump. Last night, he finally condemned the invasion, but he also repeated his phrase of Putin, calling him smart.

Earlier in the week, he called him pretty smart. He called him savvy. He says NATO and the U.S. are dumb.

Are you prepared to condemn that kind of rhetoric from the leader of your party?

COTTON: George, you heard what I had to say about Vladimir Putin. That he is a ruthless dictator who’s launched a naked, unprovoked war of aggression. Thankfully, the Ukrainian army has anti-tank missiles that President Obama would not supply, that we did supply last time Republicans were in charge in Washington.

That's why it's so urgent that we continue to supply those weapons to Ukraine.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Why can't you condemn Donald Trump for those comments?

COTTON: George, if you want to know what Donald Trump thinks about Vladimir Putin or any other topic, I’d encourage you to invite him on your show. I don't speak on behalf of other politicians. They can speak for themselves.

I speak on behalf of Arkansans, who I talked to this week and who are appalled at what they saw in Ukraine and they want me right now to fight in Washington to support those brave Ukrainians.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You're a senior member of the Republican Party. Donald Trump is the leader of the Republican Party. He said last night again, suggested that he’d be running for president. When Fox News asked him if he had a message for Vladimir Putin, he said he has no message.

Why can’t you condemn that?

I feel quite confident that if Donald -- that if a Barack Obama or Joe Biden said something like that, you’d be first in line to criticize him.

COTTON: Again, George, if you want to talk to the former president about his views or his message, you can have him on your show.

My message to Vladimir Putin is quite clear. He needs to leave Ukraine unless he wants to face moms and teenagers with Molotov cocktails and grandmothers and grandfathers with AK-47s for years to come. I’m speaking on behalf of all Arkansas who want me to send that message to him.

STEPHANOPOULOS: If Donald Trump runs again, can you support him?

COTTON: George, I’m not worried about this fall's elections right now, much less an election two years from now. I’m focused on the naked war of aggression that Vladimir Putin has launched in Ukraine right now. There's not a moment to lose. We can worry about electoral politics down the road.

STEPHANOPOULOS: President Trump, former President Trump was out there talking about it last night. I simply don't understand why you can't condemn his praise of Vladimir Putin.

COTTON: George, again, I don't speak on behalf of other politicians. They can all speak for themselves.

I’m delivering my message to you, which I said has been clear, whether Barack Obama is president, whether Donald Trump was president, and now whether Joe Biden was president, that Vladimir Putin has been a ruthless dictator for years. Too many people have not taken the threat seriously. And that's why you see the images we see in Ukraine now.

And where we need to focus is on stopping that aggression, supporting the Ukrainians as best we can.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Senator Cotton, thanks for your time this morning.