A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, July 28, 2019 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Good morning and welcome to THIS WEEK. There was no cancer on the presidency moment, no “have you no decency, sir”. Robert Mueller's report detailed ample evidence of disqualifying behavior by President Trump but his testimony this week failed to drive that point home. It was a constrained, circumspective, at times confusing presentation from a man determined above all to avoid the political debate over the word he refused to utter. Impeachment. Perhaps that outcome was with a Congress and a country so divided by tribal partisanship. And our new ABC News/Ipsos poll out this morning confirms that divide, a nearly perfect split.

Twenty-seven percent say Mueller's testimony made them more likely to support impeachment, 26 percent less likely. Nearly half say it makes no difference at all. Meantime, Russia is sowing more division with continued attacks on our democracy. And we are reminded yet gain this week that exploiting those divisions is at the heart of President Trump's re-election strategy. The latest evidence, another racist attack on an African-American member of Congress and the city he represents. A series of tweets from Saturday morning through midnight and early again this morning.

We're going to cover it all today. We begin with the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Congressman Jerrold Nadler. Mr. Chairman, thank you for joining us --

NADLER: Thank you.

STEPHANOPOULOS: -- this morning. You know, there’s been a fair amount of second-guessing since Wednesday’s hearing. We all know that Robert Mueller was clearly a reluctant witness. Was it a mistake to force him to testify?

NADLER: No, I think it was very important that he testify because he established very clearly that the -- that the -- he broke the lie that the president, the attorney general have been saying to the American people for the last, I don’t know, seven, eight weeks.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But That was already in his report, wasn’t it?

NADLER: Yes, but since his report was issued, the attorney general and the president have misrepresented that report, lied to the American people about it, said that the report said -- found no collusion, no obstruction and totally exonerated the president. Now, all those three statements are lies. It was very important for Mueller to get up there and say just that and to say the report found that the Russians -- remember the heart of this -- the Russians attacked our election and tried to influence our election to help elect Trump.

The report found and Mueller stated that -- just that. He also stated that the Trump campaign welcomed that help and -- and planned its messaging strategy around the -- the -- around the Russian information that was brought out, that the president lied about it, that the president committed -- presented substantial evidence that the president committed obstruction of justice on at least five occasions, that he lied to the American people, lied to investigators in an attempt to cover up what he had done.

STEPHANOPOULOS: He didn’t --

NADLER: It’s very important that that information get out to the people and that we can now build on that.

STEPHANOPOULOS: He didn't appear to move the ball politically at least on impeachment. Your committee, you filed a judicial filing on Friday requesting grand jury information. And you made it pretty clear in that filing that the House Judiciary Committee is investigating impeachment. Want to show it up on the screen right now. The committee has repeatedly made clear that it is assessing whether to approve articles of impeachment with respect to the president. So -- so how much of this debate over whether or not the House is pursuing impeachment is a semantic debate? You have an impeachment inquiry going, don’t you?

NADLER: We are examining -- I’ll just repeat what we have said in our court filings -- we are -- we have impeachment resolutions before the committee. We are conducting investigations to determine whether we should report them to the House.

We are considering those resolutions and we will make a determination after we get more evidence as to the president’s crimes that we had from the Mueller report, but also as to other things, as to his violations of the Emoluments Clause, his failure to defend the – to defend the constitution against continuing Russian attacks.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So that is an impeachment investigation?

NADLER: We are investigating whether to report – whether to approve articles of impeachment that’s – that are before the committee, and we will make that determination.

STEPHANOPOULOS: One of the questions is how much stronger your filings would be if indeed the House on – the full House specifically authorized an impeachment inquiry. That’s what happened back in the Watergate days, they had already approved one which is what got the grand jury information released.

NADLER: Well I don’t think it would be any stronger, the history of impeachments is that sometimes the House has authorized the Judiciary Committee to begin impeachment inquiry.

Sometimes the Judiciary Committee has done it on its own. And some – and period. I mean and remember, impeachment is not a binary on off process, impeachment is something you look into and you determine whether to report impeachment resolutions to the House, whether to improve – whether to approve impeachment inquiry in the – improve impeachment resolutions in the committee and report them to the House, which is what we’re doing.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We showed your colleague Jackie Speier say (ph) basically if the full House hasn’t released some kind of consensus or at least Democrats haven’t reached some kind of consensus on how to proceed on impeachment by September, the whole effort is null and void. Is she correct?

NADLER: Well we know how we are proceeding, I mean we’ve reached that conclusion and that is that we are – the committee is investigating impeachment resolutions and whether to report them to the House or not.

That is what we’re doing now.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I want to ask you about the president’s tweets over the last 24 hours as well, his attacks on your colleague, your fellow Chairman Elijah Cummings. Not only is he taking on Baltimore, he seems to be suggesting that Congressman Cummings is somehow corrupt.

One of the tweets says where is all this money going? How much is stolen, investigate this corrupt mess immediately.

NADLER: Well the president is, as he usually is, or often is, disgusting and racist. He makes these charges with no base at all and they are designed to distract attention from the very serious allegations about his conduct that came from the Mueller – from the – from the committee hearings this week.

The fact is the president accepted help from the Russians to attack our election, work – his campaign worked with the Russians. That is undisputed. And he worked hard to cover up those crimes, committed more crimes and working to cover them up and lying and urging other people to lie to investigators.

And so he’s just trying to change the subject, which is what he usually does.

STEPHANOPOULOS: When he attacked Congresswoman Omar and AOC and the other members of the squad, the House passed a resolution condemning him. Will they do that again?

NADLER: I don’t know, it wouldn’t be a bad idea.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Chairman Nadler, thanks for joining us this morning.

NADLER: Thank you. ​

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let’s bring in now Will Hurd, Congressman Will Hurd from Texas, the only African American Republican in the House. And Congressman Hurd, thank you for joining us this morning, I want to begin by getting your reaction to the president’s tweets and what you just heard Congressman Nadler say, they’re racist.

REP. WILL HURD (R-TX): Well I think these tweets are different from the ones from a few days ago or a few weeks ago, I forget how long ago it was now. When he tells someone to go back to Africa or whatever country, that’s in essence telling someone because you don’t look like them, that you are not American and that you do not have self worth.

That’s why, you know, I was one of the first Republicans to come out and question those. My style is to talk about what unites us, not what divides us. I think that is something that’s better long run and also is more helpful when it comes to trying to win elections.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But to focus on an entire city, call it rat and rodent infested, you see no problem with that?

HURD: Well of course, he shouldn’t, you know, I don’t think they’re going to invite him to throw out the first pitch at a baseball game anytime soon. You know, one of the things that we should be doing is talking about those things that bring us together.

And we should be talking about how should we be doing in bringing opportunity zones to Baltimore to help the community and opportunity zones is something that we passed in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act to make sure that economically distressed areas are seeing, you know, some of the investment that other parts of the country are.

That would be a better opportunity to talk about our message and the fact that we have record unemployment and things like that. I think that’s where those kinds of conversations should be going.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But to be clear, you're drawing a line her. You condemned the go back tweets, but you do not condemn these tweets by the president?

HURD: I wouldn't be doing those? I wouldn't be tweeting this way? I but think they're different.

And also, Elijah Cummings and Chairman Cummings is someone I worked with closely on all kinds of legislation. He is someone that cares passionately about his community and has been working tirelessly his entire adult life on behalf of his country and his community and he is someone -- he can

defend himself.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let's talk about the hearing, Robert Mueller's testimony before your committee on Wednesday.

I want to show some of the closing colloquy comments between your chairman, Adam Schiff, and Mr. Mueller.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ADAM SCHIFF, (D) CALIFORNIA: Knowingly accepting foreign assistance during a presidential campaign is an unethical thing to do.

MUELLER: And a crime.

SCHIFF: And a crime.

MUELLER: ...circumstances, yes -- and a crime given circumstances.

SCHIFF: We can agree that it's also unpatriotic?

MUELLER: True.

SCHIFF: And wrong?

MUELLER: True.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: From your reading of the Mueller report, do you believe the president and his associates acted unethical and in an unpatriotic fashion during the campaign?

HURD: I think there's -- the Mueller report identified a number of behavior that was unbecoming of an occupant of the White House.

But one of the things Bob Mueller also said during the questioning on the Judiciary Committee by the ranking member of judiciary that the investigation was not impeded. It was not hindered. And it was not stopped. And he made that very clear.

And I also think that Chairman Schiff made the comment about there was possibly no provable crime that was uncovered by the investigation.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But I think his broader point was -- whether it was criminal isn't the only standard. One of the things, and we just heard Chairman Nadler say the same thing, that the Trump campaign welcomed the help from Russia, they worked with Russia in many different ways, several contacts during the campaign. The president was pursuing a Trump Tower in Moscow, his financial interests at stake, and then he lied about that.

So whether or not that information is criminal is of it concern?

HURD: Yes, it is of concern. And ultimately Bob Mueller was allowed to turn over every rock, investigate every lead. And he made it clear, that the Russians -- this wasn't a one-time event, the Russians are trying to do it even as we sit here was his words. And so I wish the focus and the attention that has been spent on white gloving the Mueller report goes into how do we counter disinformation? And this is a strategy by the Russian government to undermine trust in our democratic institutions. And when we don't focus on dealing with the strategy on how to prevent that, then we are letting

Vladimir Putin win and so that's why we should be talking about how do we fix it?

And disinformation is in essence propaganda that is being used in order to have a desired result. And they've been doing this, the Russians have been doing this, ultimately for decades. Disinformation is a part of covert action. A covert action is the responsibility of the CIA. But unfortunately in the National Security Act of 1947, the CIA is not allowed to do covert action in the United States of America.

So, who should be responsible for dealing with disinformation? I think that's where we should have been having hearings and conversations to talk about this. I tried to get Bob Mueller to make some suggestions on where he thought it was. He was unwilling to do that.

STEPHANOPOULOS: It starts with the president, though, doesn't it? As you know, the president told me just last month that he might accept foreign assistance again. There have been reports from inside the administration that he's been downplaying discussions of what to do to protect our election systems right now.

Is the president doing enough to defend against another Russian attack?

HURD: Well, George, as you know, I spent nine-and-a-half years as an undercover officer in the CIA. I wouldn't accept help from any foreign government.

But here is what I do know, I know the CIA is focused on this. I know the FBI is focused on this. I know the Department of Homeland Security is focused on this issue, not only hardening our election infrastructure -- the vote counting machines, the networks that aggregate those votes, they are

working on trying to understand how groups like the Internet Research Agency is using social media and tools of social media to propagate this disinformation.

There's a growing narrative it seems like in the press that things haven't been done. You know, I had the first hearing back in 2016 on election interference before the elections were over. You had under Jeh Johnson, the Department of Homeland Security took election infrastructure as critical infrastructure. And at the time, Secretaries of States around the country were hesitant to accept that level of support, but now they realize that’s important. And we codified the Department of Homeland Security as the entity that should be working with the over 100,000 voting systems across the United States of America.

So and – you know – go ahead.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I’m sorry, you didn’t mention the president in that answer. Just a final question, why do you support the president’s reelection?

HURD: I’m – my plan is to – is to support the Republican nominee. I believe the way we help solve problems in the future is by empowering people, not empowering government. I believe that the way you help people move up the economic ladder is through free markets and not socialism.

And ultimately I think the way we’re going to – you know, maintain and achieve peace in our world is by being nice with nice guys and tough with tough guys. This is a message that I’ve been talking about so the five years that I’ve been in Congress and something that I know resonates not only with Republicans but Independents and Democrats as well.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Congressman, thanks for your time this morning.

HURD: Pleasure.

​