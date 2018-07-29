A rush transcript of “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” airing on Sunday, July 1, 2018 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. For previous show transcripts, visit the “This Week” transcript archive.

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC NEWS: And now let’s bring in Republican Senator James Lankford. He sits on the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election. Good morning, Senator. The president tweeted in response to the Cohen news that no, I did not know of the meeting with my son, Don Jr.

Do you unequivocally believe the president?

SEN. JAMES LANKFORD (R), OKLAHOMA: Well, I don’t have any evidence that would say that’s not accurate. Obviously that’s going to be something that’s more into the lane of the special counsel than it will be for the intelligence committee. We’re working through the policy issues and Russian interference. Obviously the special counsel’s going to be the one to be able to determine anything else dealing with that as a legal matter.

RADDATZ: Do you worry that this clear message to Michael Cohen will somehow effect the investigation?

LANKFORD: I think the whole thing has gotten confused, quite frankly, is that Americans turn on the TV every day and regardless of what channel or where they go to look for news online or in print, it’s constantly something else seems to be the story. I think we’ve lost track of the fact that the Russians were trying to interfere in our election and to sew chaos into our democracy and every single day, I see a growing chaos in our democracy just in the constant accusations back and forth.

So that is the grand challenge of this, is to try to figure out what is just noise and what is actually beneficial for us to be able to pursue as far as a real problem with not only our democracy but with integrity and such. So that -- it -- it is a big issue for us. It’s a big issue for the president and for the presidency. But we should make sure that we stay on focus, that the Russians are clearly our threat here.

RADDATZ: And indeed they are, but Michael Cohen testified behind closed doors with your committee in October. Given what we’ve just heard and this new reporting, would you like to have him back?

LANKFORD: It’s always interesting to be able to have him back but quite frankly, to me the most important person to be able to have in consistently is the special counsel. Again, we’re tracking down information on Russian interference that may or may not intersect with what he’s actually talking about with legal issues right now. So the special counsel has his own unique responsibility to deal with criminal issues, legal issues.

We’re working on the espionage issues.

RADDATZ: But you know, we also -- speaking of that, we also learned this week that Russian intelligence unsuccessfully attempted to infiltrate Missouri Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill’s computers in her office. She of course is running for reelection in a key race. What should be done about that and how do you see that?

LANKFORD: So here’s the grand challenge that we have looking at how the Russians are trying to interfere with us -- and it will be difficult for Americans to be able to track it because it’s confusing. They’re -- they’re trying to be able to get onto social media and into traditional media and to find ways to be able to push it. And you can see that from the special counsel’s indictment of what’s called the Internet Research Agency earlier this year.

And then quite frankly, the Trump administration’s then sanctions on that group. That’s a group trying to be able to sew misinformation into the country. They are actively still doing that right now, getting online, trying to be able to push out false stories, trying to be able to push out half-truths. They’re actively trying to be able to stir that (ph) --

RADDATZ: But -- but if they’re trying to hack into Senator McCaskill’s computers --

LANKFORD: Right.

RADDATZ: -- that takes that to a whole different level.

LANKFORD: Right. That -- that is -- correct. Correct. That’s the second level of it. The misinformation’s one side of it, then hacking into computers as they did for the DNC, hacking into state election systems. That’s a separate group within the Russian government but both of them are actively still at work. So for Americans, they’ve got to be able to pay attention to what information’s coming in front of them.

But we also have to be very aware that the Russians are trying to be able to interfere in our elections every other way they can to be able to harvest information and then to be able to use that against our democracy. That demands sanctions, that demands immediate response from our government. This is -- regardless of who the candidate is or what the background is, we as Americans universally should push back against a foreign power trying to interfere in our system.

RADDATZ: Back to McCaskill, if we can, a Democrat, President Trump tweeted this week about election interference in the midterms, saying I’m very concerned that Russia will be fighting very hard to have an impact on the upcoming election based on the fact that no president has been tougher on Russia than me.

They will be pushing very hard for the Democrats, they definitely don’t want Trump. The president seems to think the Russians are only trying to help the Democrats. Do you have any evidence that that is true?

LANKFORD: No, the – the Russians are trying to interfere with everyone’s election, and that’s the part that we lose track of. To them, sewing chaos and sewing uncertainty within our democracy is their key goal.

At the end of it, they don’t seem to be as focused on a candidate as they are just trying to be able to bring down our entire system. Their system is a dictatorship, their system is dominated by Putin and by his perspectives on it, and they destroy everyone else.

This is what they did to the Ukraine where they constantly gave false information out online, they constantly pushed on journalists, they constantly pushed on their system to try to bring their system down and weaken it as much as they can.

They’ve done this in other countries, now they’re doing it to us as well. We should respond with sanctions, we should try to push back and also understand they’re going to go after every candidate through the process.

RADDATZ: And I was looking this week at the New York Times. There’s certainly some election interference as you say, but the New York Times is reporting that intelligence officials say that despite attempts to infiltrate the online accounts of two senate Democrats up for re-election.

Intelligence officials said that they’ve – they have seen little activity by Russian military hackers aimed at either major American political figures or state voter registration systems by comparison.

According to intelligence officials and executives of the companies that oversee the world’s computer networks, there is surprisingly far more effort directed in implanting malware in the electrical grid.

Are you seeing evidence of that as well?

LANKFORD: So I’m not going to go into detail what we have and what we haven’t seen on the intelligence side. I would just tell you that we have seen a very active Russian operation trying to get into misinformation and that’s trying to be able to get at not our election systems, but to be able to get out in the public opinion online, trying to be able to push the traditional media.

The second side of it that we’ll see is what the Russians did in 2016 trying to be able to get to different voter databases. The hard part about that is it’s very difficult to see it to until after it’s already done for many of those cases.

So I would not be as forward leaning to say there’s nothing going on, I would say the speed of it compared to this same point in 2016 is much less than what it was in 2016, but the hard part is what you don’t know.

RADDATZ: And – and President Trump says Vladimir Putin is coming to Washington next year. He’s invited him to the White House. Do you think that’s a good idea given what’s going on?

LANKFORD: Well having – having dialogue with adversaries is – is always a positive thing, to be able to try to bring the noise down and be able to – to engage in these issues –

(CROSS TALK)

RADDATZ: Even with the Russians interfering in our election?

LANKFORD: Even with the Russians interfering in our elections, we need to be able to have dialogues with them, we need to have open lines of communication, the same as what President Obama did in the past when he had open meetings with Putin knowing that Putin was trying to interfere in our elections.

It’s appropriate for Trump to be able to do the same thing. The big issue though is we’ve got to be able to push back with force. Having a meeting and just saying we had a dialogue to have a dialogue doesn’t fix anything.

We have to be able to lay down sanctions, we have to be able to push back with real force, we have to be able to confront the issues as fast as possible. And as the Russians are interfering for the executive branch to be able to push out the information as quickly as possible and say this is what they’re doing and I want the entire world to be able to know what they’re doing.

RADDATZ: OK, thanks very much Senator Lankford.

LANKFORD: Thank you.

RADDATZ: Up next, President Trump says he’ll hit the campaign trail six or seven days a weak heading into the midterms. So will he drive supporters or opponents to the polls in November?

I’ll speak with the chairs of the Republican and Democratic House Campaign Committees about each party’s message to voters 100 days from the election. We’ll be right back.