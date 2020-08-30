'This Week' Transcript 8-30-20: Secretary Chad Wolf, Sen. Amy Klobuchar

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, August 30, 2020 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

KARL: Joining me now, Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf.

Mr. Acting Secretary, thank you for joining us.

Can you give us an update on what exactly happened, as you understand it, in Portland overnight? What happened with the shooting? Who was killed?

CHAD WOLF, ACTING U.S. SECRETARY OF HOMELAND SECURITY: Well, we're still waiting, obviously, for that investigation to unfold.

I do understand that there were a number of counterprotests and countergroups in Portland overnight. And I think this points to a larger issue that we have seen in Portland for the last three months. And that is local and state officials not allowing law enforcement to do their job and really to bring this violent activity night after night after night to a close.

And so what -- as you see that continue to unfold over the course of three months, you are going to continue to see violent activity. And we have asked the governor, we have asked the mayor to step in if they don't have the resources.

The president has been very clear on this, as you know. We will -- happy to provide resources to bring this violence to an end, violence that, again, across the ideological spectrum, left or right, the violence needs to end.

KARL: So, I saw the president was up and tweeting about this before 6:00 a.m. It's clearly front and center on his mind.

Is he planning on doing something? Is there a consideration of sending in more federal law enforcement, even in the defiance of local leaders?

WOLF: I believe all options continue to be on the table, specifically as we talk about Portland.

What we have seen in Wisconsin, Minnesota and other places is those governors stepping up, calling in the National Guard, the state National Guard in many instances. Obviously, Wisconsin, we're sending in Department of Justice law enforcement officers as well.

So, when we talk about Portland, again, they continue to refuse federal -- any type of federal assistance to bring that violent activity going on for almost 90 days now -- a little over 90 days to a close.

The citizens of Portland want this. We need to bring some normalcy back to Portland, and again, if the state and local officials won't do it, they need to ask for assistance from the Federal Government.

KARL: Do you have a message to those Trump supporters we saw parading into Portland last night? We've seen images of apparent Trump supporters seeming to fire paintballs at protesters, pepper spray. What's your message to those groups?

WOLF: My message to any individual, to any group, if you are going to protest, First Amendment right, please do that peacefully. Once you cross the line to violence, that is what's concerning to the Department of Homeland Security. That's what I'm focused on, making sure that we bring any type of violence in any of our cities to a close.

KARL: I want to turn to Kenosha. The world saw those images of Kyle Rittenhouse holding an AR-15 walking down the streets of Kenosha after he had just allegedly shot and killed two people, shot and wounded another person. Really nothing -- no reaction from police.

He went right by police. Nobody attempted to apprehend him or anything. And that of course, was just days after what we saw with Jacob Blake getting shot in the back seven times as he tried to get into his car.

Does that disparity watching the very different treatment of somebody who is White and somebody who is Black by law enforcement bother you?

WOLF: Again, the circumstances around that are being investigated. I'm not going to get in front of that. What I will say is that if the governor had taken action early on after day one, day two of some of that violent activity occurring there, we probably -- a lot of this could have been avoided. Unfortunately, he acted a little too late.

I believe on the third or fourth night of this violence, he has taken a right action. He has asked for federal law enforcement assistance. My message to all these local officials, mayors, governors, and the like, if you see this activity, take early action, bring law and order to your streets and we can address and really avoid some of this violent activity that we're seeing.

KARL: But again, Kyle Rittenhouse is there with an AR-15 walking down the streets. He has just allegedly shot three people, and the police don't even give him a second look. Do you understand how people react to that? Especially after what had just happened with Jacob Blake?

WOLF: Absolutely. Again, I'm not on the streets there, Jon. I can't tell you what was going on that evening, that night with police, with this individual. That investigation is unfolding. I'm going to let that play out before I comment specifically on it.

But, again, I think what this shows, what this demonstrates, is that local officials or governors need to take action early on to address these issues. And we've seen that in a couple of other different cities and states, is if they see violent protests occurring, you take early action, you can address this, and this is what most reasonable Americans want. When they turn on their TVs, they don't want to see this violence night after night after night. They want to see their local officials, elected officials, taking action.

KARL: So the president just a short while ago liked a tweet that said, quote, Kyle Rittenhouse is a good example of why I decided to vote for Trump. Is the president suggesting that this 17-year-old White man who allegedly shot three people is somehow somebody to be celebrated?

WOLF: Jonathan, I haven't talked to the president about that. I have not seen that tweet. I'm going to let both the president and the White House comment on that.

Again, what I'm focused on at the department is making sure that we're providing the state and local officials the intelligence and the information they need to make good decisions. And if they don't have the resources or capabilities to protect their local communities, they reach out to the department, the Department of Justice, the Federal Government will provide them help and support.

KARL: We saw the president at the convention clearly making law and order the centerpiece of his re-election campaign. I want to play something that he said at his last convention four years ago in his acceptance speech there.

(BEGIN CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The attacks on our police and the terrorism of our cities threaten our very way of life.

Beginning on January 20th of 2017, safety will be restored.

(END CLIP)

KARL: I mean, it’s -- first of all, it's striking how it's almost exactly the same message at this convention, but did he fail to keep that promise? He said safety was going to be restored beginning on January 20th of 2017.

WOLF: Absolutely not. And, again, what we see across cities and across states, state -- sorry. Local law enforcement, first line of defense. State law enforcement, and if both of those fail, then obviously the Federal Government can step in. And we need that so -- we need that request from those state governors.

Many of them have requested that, and again -- and when we go back to Portland, we see exactly how not to protect your communities. It's a case study on the wrong way to do this. Ninety days of continued violence in that city. It can be stopped very quickly. You need to have some conviction, and you need to bring in law enforcement to do their job.

JONATHAN KARL, ABC NEWS HOST: After the president's supporters were confronted by protesters Thursday night outside the White House, the president in several tweets and statements has suggested that he was going to -- so let me read one of the tweets.

He says to Mayor Bowser: D.C. Mayor Bowser should arrest these agitators and thugs. Clean up D.C. or the federal government will do it for you. Enough.

What does he mean the federal government will do it for you? What does he have in mind in D.C.?

WOLF: Well, I think what's absolutely concerning is that individuals leaving an event at the White House cannot simply leave, go to their vehicles or wherever they might be going, that they're accosted time and time again.

So, I think the concern there is making sure that, again, law enforcement do their job. That, one, you can protest peacefully all day long, all night long if you choose to. Once you cross that line of violent activity, law enforcement needs to step in.

We saw that back in early June in D.C. where federal law enforcement came in, the Department of Justice came in, when we had a number of rioting and looting occurring, working with the Metropolitan Police Department to address that very quickly. Again, that sort of -- again, a little bit of a case study on how to do this correctly in other cities.

KARL: I want to turn to your role in the convention. You obviously took part in that naturalization ceremony that was played in a video at the convention.

Did you know when you were there for that naturalization ceremony at the White House with the president that it was going to be played that night at the convention?

WOLF: Again, naturalization ceremonies are what the department does. We do hundreds, if not, thousands of them every year. I parti -- I participated in several of them not only with the president, but with the vice president.

So, it's absolutely a legitimate role for the department to do. Again, we do them across the nation. I had -- I did one in Denver the day after on Wednesday of this -- of this past week, and we’ll continue to do that.

That was an official event at the White House.

KARL: But -- but -- but --

WOLF: It was uploaded to a public YouTube channel. Anyone, any individual, organization or political party can pull down that video and do with it as they wish. So again --

KARL: But sir -- but sir --

(CROSSTALK)

WOLF: -- legitimate on --

KARL: But, sir, respectfully, that was not my question. My question was, did you know when you took part in that ceremony that it was going to be used that night at the Republican convention?

WOLF: No. What I knew is again, participating in a naturalization ceremony, we had a number of USCIS employees there, as they do every naturalization ceremony, making sure that that ceremony goes off without a hitch. They were giving that oath of allegiance to those individuals there. And again, we’ll continue to do that, because that's our mission at the department.

KARL: OK. Finally, the story that broke over the weekend. The DNI, the Director of National Intelligence, is saying no more in-person briefings to Congress, including briefings on the critical question of foreign interference in our election. Isn't this a time when there should be more information shared, not less? What is going on here?

WOLF: Absolutely, and I think what the DNI specifically said is he was concerned about leaks, classified information. Obviously, the Director of National Intelligence deals with classified information, providing that information to Congress. He has seen -- I have seen and others have seen that information leaked time and time again.

So what he indicated is he's going to provide that information and those briefings to Congress in a written finished intelligence product and continue to provide them the information that they need to do their jobs.

On the other side, what the department is focused on is making sure we address any cyber threats we are -- regarding election infrastructure. A lot of the information that the department deals with is unclassified.

We'll continue to have in-person briefings with members of Congress and staff. We have two of them set up this week, to continue to highlight the work that the department is doing to make sure that we secure that election infrastructure.

KARL: You have a responsibility for protecting the integrity of this election. Are you seeing evidence, more evidence, new evidence of Russian interference?

WOLF: Yeah. What we've, again, seen and the DNI put out an assessment this month, not only information about Russia, but also China and Iran. So, these are three nation states that we have been well aware of, have been tracking them for the last four years, putting out a number of disinformation campaigns to sow discourse within the U.S., not only in 2016, but obviously the 2018 elections.

This is nothing new that -- that we're looking at. The department is on top of this, working with our interagency partners, the intelligence community and the like.

KARL: OK. Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf, thank you very much for joining us this morning.

WOLF: Great. Thank you.

KARL: Let's turn now to Minnesota senator, Democrat Amy Klobuchar.

Thank you for joining us, Senator Klobuchar.

I want to -- I want to --

SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR (D-MN): Thanks, Jonathan.

KARL: I want to start right where we left off there, that this -- this -- the DNI saying that they are no longer going to brief in-person Congress, particularly on this issue of election security. They say it's about leaks.

Your reaction?

KLOBUCHAR: It's a complete outrage. You heard what the acting secretary just said. He said that foreign countries are continuing to try to break into our Election, they're trying to influence our elections with disinformation, and this is not where you cut off Congress from getting the information. That's what happened in 2016, there wasn't enough information out there. Now we know. We've learned a lesson.

And I think the House is going to have to subpoena the director of intelligence in order to get information, which is crazy. We are just a few months out of a major election, and I have already experienced this White House blocking my bipartisan election security bill, which would have helped us years ago to beef up our efforts.

So, in the words of Speaker Pelosi, when it comes to this White House, all roads lead to Putin. That is exactly what's going on here, and we are going to have to demand the information to protect our election.

KARL: I want to turn to what the president said Friday. He went to New Hampshire, held a rally after the convention, and he had -- he talked about the treatment of his supporters as they left the White House on Thursday night.

Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: These incredible people from all over the country, all over the world that were there last night, they walked out to a bunch of thugs, and that wasn't -- remember this, that wasn't friendly protesters.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KARL: So what -- what was your reaction as you saw that? There's no question that -- that Trump supporters were intimidated and -- and -- and approached as they left the White House in a -- in a rather menacing way.

KLOBUCHAR: Well, my first reaction is, and I have long condemned looting, violence, threats. That's not peaceful protests. And I don't care who's engaging in it, you condemn it. And, of course, Joe Biden has clearly condemned it.

But let's step back. This isn't just happening in one place. It's happening all over the country. It is happening under Donald Trump's watch.

What is going on? We have innocent people like George Floyd shot by police. We have what happened in Kenosha. And then we have a president that literally stands on the people's lawn, in violation of The Hatch Act, stands on the lawn with a bunch of pageantry and a bunch of fancy clothes with arias playing from the balcony and says, oh, do you want to be more safe?

We are not safe in Donald Trump's America. It's -- not only have we seen an increase in hate crimes, not only have we seen increases in crime, but we have seen 3,600 people die during the Republican Convention, Jonathan. Now over 180,000 people that died from this coronavirus. Seniors like my dad, visiting them behind glass windows as he stands alone with coronavirus in a room. I'll never forget that moment. And he survived that. But so many other people's parents and grandparents did not.

So, no, we are not more safe. And I think Joe Biden has a very strong case to make about the changes he will make to make this country more safer. We have not seen this with this president.

KARL: Paul Soglin, who's the former mayor -- Democratic mayor of Madison, Wisconsin, told "Politico" that undecided voters, quote, are very distraught both with the horrendous carnage created by police officers in murdering African-Americans and for the safety of their communities. That's what you just hit on.

In -- in short, what does Biden -- what does a Biden/Harris administration do to address the violence that we are seeing in American cities?

KLOBUCHAR: Well, the first is to make very clear that we condemn violence. We condemn looting. And that has happened repeatedly. I have said that repeatedly.

But the second is solutions. The solutions are not to divide people, they're to bring them together. In Minnesota, yes, we had a horrific murder of George Floyd. That case is being prosecuted. We are mending our communities. We are doing all we can to rebuild.

But the third piece of this is police reform. And you can be against looting and for police reform. You can be in favor of things like banning chokeholds and having body cams, which we didn't have in Kenosha. You can be in favor of making sure that disciplinary records go with police officers so you know what happened. And you can do all that and still be for good law enforcement.

And there are so many good police officers out there putting their lives on the line every single day. I just don't see this as the wedge Donald Trump sees it as. I see it as something we can do together, but not with him as president. Not with the kind of rhetoric we hear from him.

KARL: The other thing that we heard from Donald Trump and -- and from everybody else really at the -- at the Republican Convention was suggesting that Biden would be a, quote, Trojan horse for the far left of the Democratic Party, for -- for the progressive left, for Bernie Sanders and AOC. Did -- what -- how do you respond to that?

How influential? Obviously, you know, Bernie Sanders has been very supportive of the Biden campaign here. How influential is the progressive left going to be in a Biden/Harris administration?

KLOBUCHAR: You know, I saw Joe Biden's beautiful speech where he literally in my daughter's words stood at the end of the kitchen table and said to the American family, we've got a mess. This is what's wrong, and this is how I’m going to fix it.

I saw our convention as one of unity. Senator Sanders' words were heartfelt, but it was unity not just within our party. John Kasich, former candidate for president, the former governor of Ohio, standing there proudly supporting at the crosswords -- roads, supporting Joe Biden. You saw numerous Republicans come and speak out for Joe Biden.

So I saw this as a convention of unity.

And at one point, you have the Republicans attacking Joe Biden for being too law and order, then not being enough law and order. Come on. They're just going to throw anything.

I mean, you know, listen to the words of Kellyanne Conway. She said this last week. The more chaos and anarchy and vandalism and violence reigns, the better it is. Those are her words -- for the very clear choice on who's best on public safety and law and order.

KARL: All right, Senator --

KLOBUCHAR: This is a strategy to wreak havoc, and what I think that Americans, especially in the Midwest where people work hard, and especially -- and they favor of government that's going to work for them, they're going to want to see Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. They don't want four more years of this chaos.

KARL: All right. Senator Klobuchar, thank you very much for joining us on "This Week."

KLOBUCHAR: Thanks, Jonathan.

KARL: Up next, this summer has been marked by nationwide protests unlike we have seen in decades. But how will they impact the presidential race?

Nate Silver is back, plus a look at Friday's march on Washington.

And we'll be right back.