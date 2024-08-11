'This Week' Transcript 8-11-24: Republican Vice Presidential Nominee JD Vance, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Charlamagne tha God

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, August 11, 2024 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

JONATHAN KARL: Thank you for joining us, Senator Vance. So --.JD VANCE: Thanks for being here.KARL: I saw Kamala Harris said that she's the underdog in this race. Is that the way you see it? I mean, are you guys still the, the frontrunners here? VANCE:Look, I think that we are going to have a very tight elec– election, Jon, and that we just have to sprint to the finish line. We have about 88 days to actually persuade the American people that President Trump should be their president and me their vice president. And I think you just take nothing for granted. You don't believe any polls, whether the ones that are good for you or bad for you, you just try to persuade people as much as you can and the chips are going to fall where they are.KARL: But Trump seems to think that he's got a huge lead. I mean, he just said this at the press conference he suggested it could be a landslide looking at polls. Do you tell him that you need to kind of like temper expectations?VANCE: Look I, I think President Trump is extremely confident. Look, I'm extremely confident. I think we're going to win. I also think that we have to work as hard as possible for the remainder of the election to try to persuade Americans to vote for us. That's the name of the game. But yeah. Look, do I think President Trump is actually as confident as he pretends to be in public? Yes, he actually is. But we still have to work very hard.KARL:So there's been a lot of talk about racism and whatnot. You faced some really nasty stuff. Uh, I, I saw this thing that, uh, Nick Fuentes, of course, he's an avowed white supremacist. He said, what kind of a man marries somebody named Usha? Clearly, he doesn't value his racial identity, his heritage. I mean, this is racist garbage.VANCE: Yes, it is.KARL: But this is also a guy that dined with Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago during this campaign.VANCE: Well, Donald Trump doesn't know anything about, and frankly, doesn't care for. But yeah, look, my my attitude to these people attacking my wife is, she's beautiful, she's smart. What kind of man marries Usha? A very smart man and a very lucky man, importantly. And my view is, look, if these guys want to attack me or attack my views, my policy views, my personality, come after me. But don't attack my wife. She's out of your league.KARL: But I mean, that dinner that Trump had. And of course, it was Kanye West, the guy that's praised Hitler, who arranged it all. That was back a year and a half ago. And Trump still hasn't given a full throated denouncement of this guy, who is, said that terrible stuff, but he's a, I mean, he's a white supremacist.VANCE:Look, I think, he’s, President Trump's issued plenty of condemnations on this. The one thing that I --KARL: But not of Fuentes, he hasn't.VANCE: The one -- The one thing I like about Donald Trump, Jon, is that he actually will talk to anybody. But just because you talk to somebody doesn't mean you endorse their views. And look, I mean, Donald Trump’s spent a lot of quality time with my wife. Every time he sees her, he gives her a hug, tells us she's beautiful, and jokes around with her a little bit. I'm not at all worried about Donald Trump. I'm worried sometimes about these ridiculous attacks. But again, this is what you sign up for when you come into politics. I wish people would keep it focused on me, but whatever. They're going to say what they're going to say. My wife's tough enough to handle it, and that's a good thing.KARL: All right, let's focus on something that's gotten a lot of attention. I mean, you know, this cat ladies comment, you talk about--VANCE: Sure.KARL: --a Democratic party dominated by childish cat ladies. Put that aside. You also made a policy proposal.VANCE: Yes.KARL: Which was why Tucker Carlson had you on for that interview. And you said you advocated giving extra votes to people with children, which seems a little, I mean.VANCE: Well, Jon, it's. It's not a policy proposal. It's a thought experiment, right? Democrats said we should give children the right to vote — some Democrats had said, we're going to give children the right to vote. But I said, well, if we're gonna give the rights to the children, then we should actually just allow the parents to cast those votes. Right? I trust a parent more with a decision like that than I do, say, a 14 year old. So it's a thought experiment. There are, though, policy positions behind my view that the country should become more pro-family. Right? One, one thing I learned as a dad is after our second home, after our second child we brought home, we have three little kids. We got these ridiculous surprise medical billings from the hospital because we had chosen an out-of-network provider, of course at this most stressful of all imaginable moments, I've actually introduced legislation to stop moms and dads from having to go through those surprise medical billings. We want to expand the child tax credit. There's so much that we want to do, Jon, to make the country more pro-family. And I think it is, is frankly, shameful that the Harris administration has lied about what I actually said. Look, sometimes family doesn't work out for people, and that's okay. But I do think that Kamala Harris herself has pursued some anti-family policies, and that is a problem and something we ought to push back against.KARL: So I — put aside whatever other people — I mean, I listened to your entire speech. I listened to the whole thing. And, you know, I saw and, you did say you weren't talking about people who physically can't have children. I mean, that's not what you were saying.VANCE: Well and sometimes it just doesn't work out. Right?KARL: And it didn't work out, you did say. Yeah, you called it throat clearing. I think you said, you know, look, I'm not talking about that. But you did say —VANCE: But, you know, because I knew people would try to misrepresent it. So it's important--KARL: But, but, lets look--VANCE: --to be clear.KARL: Let's look at what you exactly said.VANCE: Please.KARL: You said, when you go to the polls in this country, as a parent, you should have more power. You should have more of an ability to speak your voice in a democratic republic than the people who don't have kids. I mean, you are directly saying that people with kids should have more of a voice in our democracy, thought experiment or not, about how that is done, but that is the principle. And you, I mean, I could read on, but, but you are expressing a principle here.VANCE: Again, Jon. It's a thought experiment. I've been a senator for two years. Have I proposed any legislation to the effect? Of course not. Sometimes people make remarks in response to something that somebody else has said. If it was a policy proposal, I would have made the policy proposal in my two years in the United States Senate. Now, I do think, Jon, to be clear here, because I think it's important to focus on what I actually said. I do think becoming a parent affects you in a very profound way. I've seen friends of mine, certainly in my own life. Becoming a father does really give you this incredible perspective. You have this little life that you have to take care of. It's an amazing thing and it does make you think differently about your responsibilities. So, so yeah, I absolutely do think that being a parent changes you in a profound way. I do not think that we ought to be changing the way that we do votes in this country. I was responding to a Democratic proposal in a very, very thought experiment way.KARL: And you predicted that you would get attacked. You said--VANCE: I did say--KARL: -- I'm sure the Atlantic, The Washington Post will come out and say, well, doesn't this mean non-parents don't have as much of a voice as parents? Doesn't it mean the parents get a bigger say in how our democracy functions? Yes, absolutely. So do you regret saying that? You take that back?VANCE: Look, Jon, again, I'm talking about a thought experiment here. And do I regret saying it? I regret that the media and the Kamala Harris campaign has, has frankly distorted what I said.KARL: How is that distorting what, I just read your words. How is that distorting what you said?VANCE: Because they turn this into a policy proposal that I never made. Jon, I said, I want us to be more pro-family, and I do want us to be more pro-family. And I do think, look, when you're a parent and you have children, you obviously have a different perspective. And that's, and I said that too, and I certainly believe that. But I think that the idea, Jon, that I actually want to change the American voting system to give 12 year olds the right to vote and then to give control over to their parents. It's ridiculous. I never said that I was responding to a Democratic line.KARL: Okay. I mean, it was a speech on the, anyway, we'll, we'll. People, the speech is online, people, can — VANCE: Please. But–KARL: – watch the whole thing.VANCE: But, but in the, in the beginning, Jon, I say, Democrats have proposed giving these rights to children. I say if we're going to give 'em to children, let the parents cast that vote.KARL: So I want to ask you about abortion. There's this--VANCE: Please.KARL: Uh, proposed amendment that's gonna be on the ballot in Florida that basically codifies a constitutional right, state constitutional right to have an abortion up to about 24 weeks. I assume this is something you oppose.VANCE: Well, what I believe, and I'm running to be the vice president of the United States, is that the American people have to make this decision. And President Trump has said explicitly they're going to make this decision on a state by state level. He won the nomination of our party. He's determined what the platform is. And I think that he's doing something that's actually very, very important, which is to try to help the country find some common ground. Look, California is going to have a less restrictive abortion policy than Ohio, where we're sitting. Ohio is going to have a less restrictive abortion policy than Alabama. I think the people have to make these decisions, and that's the way for us to come together as a country [inaudible] a very tough issueKARL: But, but this should be. I assume this is an easy one for you. I mean, you've been very clear about how you feel about abortion. I mean, you've compared it to slavery. Um.VANCE: I didn't compare it to slavery.KARL: Well you said-- the impact on the society to slavery, yes.VANCE: Ask the question. Go ahead.KARL: So, so, I mean, just again, this the idea of codifying whatever the state, codifying a right to abortion up to about 24 weeks, isn't that something you oppose?VANCE: Well, look, in Ohio, we had a referendum in the state, and I-- KARL: And you made your position clear.VANCE: And I aggressively advocated for the pro-life view because I want to save as many babies as possible. Also importantly, Jon, the people of Ohio decided by about a 60-40 margin to reject the pro-life framing and you have to respect the will of the people. That's all that Donald Trump has said. That's what I believe. And as someone who really does [inaudible], Jon, I do want us to become a more pro-family country. I want us to have more babies and more families. I want our neighborhoods to be filled with the laughter of children and thriving families. We in the pro-life community, I think, have to figure out how to better make our case to the American people and how to make it easier to have a baby. It's way too expensive. Housing is through the roof, medical costs are through the roof. President Trump and I have actually advanced a series of policies that would make it easier for us to have families. I think that's where we're focused on as a presidential ticket. And as the president has said on abortion policy specifically, the states are going to make up their minds.KARL: And Donald Trump is going to have a chance to vote on that. And he says he's going to offer his position, didn't say what it was. Would you be disappointed if Donald Trump says that he supports a constitutional right to abortion?VANCE: I'll let Donald Trump offer his position. And, I'll talk about it then.KARL: What would you encourage him to do on that, though? I mean, this is a pretty fundamental idea for you. I mean.VANCE: Jon, what I-KARL: You've been such a leader in the pro-life movement...VANCE: What I--what I would encourage him to do is to do what he's done up to this point, which is to try to find some common ground here and try to advance some pro-family policy so that people feel like they have more options. Right? A lot of the reason that women choose to terminate a pregnancy is very often they don't feel like they have any other choice. We want to give them more options to choose to have that baby, to make it easier to raise that baby. I think Donald Trump has shown real leadership by focusing on that, and not on the culture war topic of what each individual state's abortion policy should be.KARL: Uh, you've said that Donald Trump is the greatest president of your lifetime.VANCE: He is.KARL: Who in your mind is the greatest vice president of your lifetime?VANCE: It's a good question. I haven't thought much about that. I think George W Bush. Excuse me. George H.W. Bush did a very good job as vice president. Um, you could pick a number of guys who've done a perfectly fine job, but the president really sets the tone for policy, and I think a lot more about the president than about the vice president. And fundamentally, my role in the administration is to support him and act the in, in enacting the agenda. That's what I wanna work on.KARL: Trump was asked recently very directly, would you be ready to be president on day one [inaud]VANCE: Sure. KARL: And it was notable that he didn't answer the question. Instead, what he said is the vice presidential candidate doesn't matter. I mean, what, what did you make when you, when you heard him not answer that directly?VANCE: Well, he's said that a million times–KARL: He said the part about his–VANCE:-- both in private and in public.KARL: But but he's asked–VANCE: And by the way, he's right–KARL: –really directly, are you ready?VANCE: Most people. Oh come on Jon. Most-- he's right. Most people, 99% of the country, they don't vote on who the vice presidential nominee. They're voting for Donald Trump or for Kamala Harris, not for JD or Tim Walz, right? But what I think that he does believe, because he made it the main focus of his vetting process, is do I think this person can be president on day one if, God forbid, something happens? Yes. So I absolutely am sure that Donald Trump is confident in my abilities. I also think that he's right that the politics of this really don't matter that much.KARL: One of the proposals that's in the platform, you've talked about it. Trump's talked about it, is a mass deportation. Now, I know you've said he said you'll start with the easy ones. The criminals, people commit crimes, deport them. But he said deporting 15- to 20 million people. How do you actually do that?VANCE: Well, Jon, we have to start with the fact that we have a wide open southern border because our borders czar actually set a lot of open border policies. They suspended --KARL: You know she's not actually, she wasn't the border czar. I mean, she --VANCE: Oh, that was what the media called her.KARL: I know but, but --VANCE: She assumed the title. She had control over a lot of our border policy at a time when they were suspending the–KARL: Well it was the root causes of the migration from the--VANCE: Let me finish Jon. At the time they were suspending deportations, they stopped Donald Trump's Remain in Mexico policy, and they reinstituted catch and release. They basically threw open the gates of our country. And now we have a ton of fentanyl, a ton of people suffering–KARL: But how are you going to get 10 to 15--VANCE: And a ton of Americans.KARL: To 20 million people out of the country?VANCE: Well the first thing you have to do is to stop the bleeding. Stop the open border, get Kamala Harris out of there and actually re-implement the Remain in Mexico policy, rebuild or finish Donald Trump's border wall. And you do that, and you stop the bleeding. Now you're right. Once you do that, once you stop Kamala Harris's open border policies, you've got to do something with the people who are already here. And I think that you take a sequential approach to it. You are going to have to deport some people. If you're not willing to deport a lot of people, you're not willing to have a border when there are 20 million illegal aliens in our country.KARL: But 10-15 million people. This is like I mean.VANCE: Well, John, I think it's the wrong attitude to take of it.KARL: I mean do you go knock on doors and ask people for their papers? What do you do?VANCE: Again, but I-- Let me finish -- I think there's a wrong, this is the wrong attitude towards it. Right. There are 20 million people here illegally. You start with what's achievable. You do that, and then you go on to what's achievable from there. I think that if you deport a lot of violent criminals and frankly, if you make it harder to hire illegal labor, which undercuts the wages of American workers, I think you go a lot of the way to solving the illegal immigration problem. But look, President Trump is absolutely right. You cannot have a border unless you're willing to deport some people. I think it's interesting that people focus on, well, how do you deport 18 million people? Let's start with 1 million. That's where Kamala Harris has failed. And then we can go from there.KARL: And, and, finally, before you go, [inaudible] commit to this race to kind of sticking to the facts. I mean, I heard Donald Trump, give, give this speech in Montana he just gave and he said that Tim Walz has signed a letter letting the state kidnap children, to change their, their gender, that allowing pedophiles to claim, you know, I mean, to, to be exempt from crimes. I mean, this is not true. It's not remotely true.VANCE: Well, what President Trump said, and I haven't watched the whole rally.KARL: What he said was not true.VANCE: What President Trump said, Jon, is that Tim Walz has supported taking children from their parents if the parents don't consent to gender reassignment, that is crazy. And by the way, Tim Walz gets on his high horse about mind your own damn business, one way of minding your own damn business, Jon, is to not try to take my children away from me--KARL: He has not signed a law--VANCE: --if I have different world views than you.KARL: -- allowing the state to kidnap--VANCE: They have--KARL: --children to change their sexual identity.VANCE: How would you. What I just explained to you, I would describe as kidnaping Jon.KARL: That's crazy.VANCE: He has absolutely done this stuff. It's not crazy, Jon. Come on.KARL: It's not what he's done--.VANCE: You should not you should not be able to take people's children away from them--KARL: And that's not what he's proposed.VANCE: If you disagree with decisions about gender reassignment. Yes, he has proposed that, Jon. He absolutely has. Now here's, here's the more important thing, Jon. Why, why aren't we talking about inflation? Why aren't we talking about the fact that groceries are unaffordable thanks to Kamala Harris's policies and so is housing. We've talked a little bit about the border. Why aren't we talking about the fact that the entire world is on fire because Kamala Harris's foreign policy; she's just asleep at the wheel. We have a set of plans. You talk about sticking to the facts. Donald Trump and I have a set of plans--KARL: We should stick to the facts.VANCE:--to lower the cost of housing and food, to bring peace back to the world with American leadership. That is all that we want to do. And I think it's telling that the Harris administration is focused so much on these side issues, instead of on the real--KARL: I mean what, to, to--VANCE: --substance of why Americans--KARL: --we're, we're--VANCE:--are unhappy with Kamala Harris.KARL: To be clear, I just asked you about something that Donald Trump brought up, not something the Harris campaign brought up. I was asking you about Donald Trump.VANCE: No, I'm saying that--KARL: Thank you, thank you.VANCE: Fair, fair. But the Harris, but Jon, the Harris campaign, what are their policy views? They don't have a policy position on their website. Should she sit down and answer tough questions with you?KARL: Yes.VANCE: I think she should.KARL: Absolutely.VANCE: Where is she?KARL: Well, I, we, we--VANCE: We respect the American people enough.KARL: We hope she'll be on the show soon.VANCE: I hope so too–KARL: Thank you.VANCE: Jon, because the person who wants to be our president ought to sit down for some tough interviews. I'm willing to do it, and I wish she would too.KARL: All right, JD Vance, thank you for your time. Really appreciate it.VANCE: Thanks, Jon. Appreciate it, man.JONATHAN KARL: I think it was exactly six months ago we sat down-- or just about six months ago. And you said that there was "no main character energy" with Biden. Nobody was inspired by the Democratic ticket. But what about now?

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: Oh, there's definitely a lot of main character energy on the Democratic ticket. I mean, that's always been my frustration, you know, from the beginning, right? Because we know who the vice president is. We know who Kamala Harris is. Like she has super main character energy.

KARL: And I think you said the race was between the crooks, the cowards and the couch.

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: Yeah.

KARL: And your– the couch, meaning apathy, was going to--.

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: Yeah.

KARL: Had the lead. What about now?

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: I think there's less apathy, but, you know, if I'm the Democrats, I'm not spiking the football yet. The job is not done. You know, you still have to bring this thing home in November. I think that there's a lot of energy. People keep calling this the honeymoon phase. I don't think it's a honeymoon phase. I just think people haven't been energized in the Democratic Party in a long time. I think a lot of voters, you know, even if you're not a Democrat, if you're an independent, you know, or an undecided person, you haven't been this, you haven't been energized for something in a long time. The last time we felt energy in a campaign was 2008, when President Barack Obama first ran. This feels like, whoa, it's like real energy. You want to be involved in some way--

KARL: I mean that crowd we saw-- That crowd we saw in Michigan?

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: Absolutely.

KARL: Something else.

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: And look at all the new registered voters. Yeah, like when people are energized enough to say, hey, I want to go out and register to vote and be a part of this process. That's when you know you got real energy.

KARL: She had protesters out in Michigan–

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS: You know what, if you want Donald Trump to win, then say that, otherwise, I’m speaking.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KARL: What did you make of the way she shut them down?

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: I've seen that before. She shut me down like that. We've seen it on TV. When I had my my talk show on Comedy Central, she shut me down like that.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD THA GOD THA GOD: So who is the President of this country, is it Joe Manchin or Joe Biden? Madam Vice President

HARRIS: Come on CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD THA GOD. Come on. It's Joe Biden.

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: I can't–

HARRIS: No, no, no, no, no, no, no -- It's Joe Biden. And don't start talking like a Republican asking if he's the President.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: That's how she shuts you down behind the scenes as well. If you're having a conversation. It's not a shut down. It's just like, listen, respect me. I'm the most powerful woman in the world. I want you to listen to me.

KARL: So, you said something when we spoke six months ago. You said Biden should not, nope, don't debate whatever you do, do not debate Donald Trump.

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: Was that right?

KARL: Well, You said that Trump would make him look old and frail.

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: I don't know why people didn't see this coming. That was the other frustrating thing. I'm glad that, you know, they have a lot of energy in the party now, but they could have done this a year ago and they could have avoided all of the backlash they're receiving now. What people are saying, oh, there was no primary. The people didn't decide this. This was a coup that the party that the party threw, that the party, did, it's like, yo, you could have avoided this a year ago because we all saw this way back when. (laughs)

KARL: Nobody stood up to run against him. I mean, Dean Phillips, but no, no major national figure on the Democratic side even hinted about challenging.

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: Well, they should have been having those backroom conversations with him a year ago. Actually, they should have been having him four years ago. They should be like, hey, you're a transitional president. You're here for, you know, a good time, not a long time. And we are going to set up the future of the Democratic Party. They got, they got a fantastic bench. You know, whether it's the vice president, you know, who's currently running, whether it's going to Josh Shapiro, whether it's Gretchen Whitmer, whether it's Wes Moore, you know, whether it's Secretary Buttigieg, they got a great bench.

KARL: What do you think of the Tim Walz pick? You didn't mention his name just then.

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: I didn't know him.

KARL: Yeah (both laugh)

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: just--

KARL: Most of America didn't know him

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: Just found out about him over the last couple of weeks. At first I was a little bit disappointed. Like, I knew she– we, we knew she needed a DEI hire. Right? We know she that she needed it

KARL: So Tim Walz is the DEI hire on this ticket?

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: Absolutely.

KARL: Diversity, equity, inclusion.

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: She needed a white male to make America comfortable. It is what it is. No need for us to you know act crazy about it. We know what it is.

KARL: You've known Kamala Harris for for a while. You know her pretty well. What are her politics? Because they're trying to portray her as, you know, far left, “the squad,” all that.

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: No. No. She's verym she's very moderate. You know, the thing that I like about her and her messaging is very clear, even though she doesn't have it up on her website yet, but the messaging is very clear. You know, she wants to rebuild the middle class. You know, she wants to give everybody an opportunity to start a business. She wants to give everybody an opportunity to be a homeowner. You know, she's a leader on mental health, right? Like when she launched her first mental health, plan when she ran for president, I was with her, you know, in South Carolina. And those are the things that American people care about.

KARL: Does she need to show some distance between herself and Biden or some differentiate? So how does she do that?

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: By talking about what she's going to do for the next four years. Like, I know that, you know, they want to keep her paired to, you know, the successes that they had while she was vice president. And that's cool. You know, to harp on a couple of those because a lot of those things, you know, were her idea. Like, you know, the cap on the $35 cap on insulin and things like that. So that's good to say "Hey, I was the person behind that," but you still got to tell America what you're going to do for the next four years because like I said, the job's not finished. Like this isn’t no slam dunk victory like, there's still people who have to be, you know, incentivized to get up off the couch. Like votes are earned, not given.

KARL: You wrote about her in your book. You said, "when I endorsed her in 2020, it was because of my private conversations with her, not because of the persona she presents to the public. The vice president needs to talk to the world the way she talks to me."

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: That's right.

KARL: So what is that like? What what’s different?

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: I mean I think we've seen it the last couple of weeks. We just you just you just brought up, you know, what she said to the protesters? That's just that's the real her. And I think a lot of times, you know, in politics, man, especially when you a woman of color. They don't want to be perceived as the angry black woman. But I mean, look, we got a lot to be angry about right now, like we really do. And I think that people see that and they see passion, because that's what it is. So I think over the last few weeks in the press, we've actually seen the real her. And she does need to do more interviews. I'm not going–

KARL: Yeah how about–she hasn't done a, she hasn't done an interview yet and she hasn't done a press conference

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: A press conference.

KARL: Yeah. Yeah. So I mean, why is that? I mean, I guess, you know, she's new to the, to the job, but it's striking that we really haven't seen her answer questions yet.

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: I really don't know. I mean, it's the bottom of the ninth inning, right? Like, I feel like she should be any and everywhere, you know, having these conversations. I don't, I truly don't know why she hasn't done any interviews yet. Because that's the only reason Donald Trump is still, you know, sucking the sucking the air out of the headlines because he keeps headlines going, like he's everywhere. You saw him at the National Association of Black Journalists convention. You saw him on with Adin Ross. He's going to be on with Elon Musk. He's always calling into conservative talk radio, which is one of my biggest issues with the Democratic Party. They don't use, you know, the they don't use the media that supports them the way that the right uses the media that supports them. Like, you know, for the last four years, you know, she's had plenty of platforms that she can be going on from radio, the podcast, right, that actually support her and, you know, support Democrats, but they haven't been doing it. KARL: What did you make of the way she responded to his comments about her just turning black?

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: I don't even think that she should have responded. I don't think she should have dignified that with a response.

KARL: But she didn't directly respond. She just basically said a version of "there he goes again."

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: And that's true. And there he goes, being racist again. You know, we've seen this, you know, play from Donald Trump before. We saw with the birtherism with President Obama, like, this is the card that he he plays. And I mean, at this point, it's like, you know, we don't know that trick already. Like, why the media being distracted by the things that he's saying, we need to stop making those things headlines and make both of these candidates, the vice president and Donald Trump, focus on the issues because people are out here hurting man.

KARL: So bottom line, how does Harris win this election and how did she lose it?

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: How does Harris win this election? She wins this election by constantly going out there and talking about the issues. You know, don't get distracted by all of the racist insults that are going to come your way, the sexist insults that are going to come your way. You got to go out there and really engage people. You have to go out there and, you know, really shake hands and kiss babies. You have to go places that people normally don't go. There's new voters turning 18 every day, so you have to find a way to go out there and engage them. So I think she should use a lot of new media. Yes. She should sit with people like you, Jon. Of course. Yeah. I do think she should go to Fox News. What? She should be going on these podcasts. She should be talking to these TikTokers who are already supporting her. Right. Like she should be doing things like that, engage this new audience. Because right now you got all of this energy. She's never been this viral. She's never been all over social media in a good way like she is now. So now that you got those people's attention, go out there and talk to them and tell them what your future looks like. Because those kids are the future. That's how you win this election.

KARL: And how does she lose?

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: How does she lose it? She loses it because, she loses it, if all of Donald Trump's cronies around the country refuse to certify the results of the election. And she loses it, if Donald Trump, you know, challenges the results of the election in the Supreme Court, which is no longer a legitimate institution, they are completely corrupt. If he challenges it and they go to the Supreme Court and the Supreme Court overturns the results of the election.

KARL: I would just say he tried everything and he was president of the United States. So he had power to try everything and he failed. And the Supreme Court told him, no way.

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: I, I just feel like they're more emboldened now. But what I would say is that, you know, Democrats only defense against voter suppression is to always have the largest voter turnout in history. Right?

KARL: Think we'll see that, the largest voter turnout?

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: I, I don't think they had a chance in hell of getting that with President Biden. I think they have a great chance of getting that with Vice President Kamala Harris.

KARL: All right.

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: She got to go out there and earn it.