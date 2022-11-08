West Virginia 2022 midterm election results

Due to redistricting, West Virginia lost its third seat in the House.

Voters in West Virginia are heading to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in elections for two seats in the U.S. House and for state representatives.

Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET

Early voting ran from Oct. 26 to Saturday.

Voters had until Nov. 2 to apply to vote by absentee. Absentee ballots need to be mailed and postmarked by Election Day. The voter registration deadline for the midterm election was Oct. 18.

House Election

State significance

West Virginia's two House seats on the ballot are expected to go to Republican incumbents Rep. Alexander Mooney and Rep. Carol Miller, according to FiveThirtyEight. The state lost its third seat in the House as a result of redistricting and a decline in the state's population.

Donald Trump-backed Mooney won a primary vote against Rep. David McKinley, who was backed by Gov. Jim Justice and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin. Mooney is a 2020 election denier.

Miller, a small business owner and farmer, is an anti-abortion access candidate who runs on "Christian values" and promises to lower taxes, create jobs and protect energy industries. Miller released a statement condemning the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol but did not vote to impeach President Trump in 2021.

The reliably red state voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020.

Counties are colored red or blue when the percent of expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.