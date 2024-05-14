West Virginia 2024 primary results

Other races are also on the ballot beyond Biden and Trump.

Tuesday is primary day in West Virginia.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are the only major candidates still running. They clinched their parties' respective nominations earlier this year.

Polls are open in the state from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Beyond the presidential race, other candidates will be on the primary ballot including those running for the Senate and House.

In-person early voting opened on May 1 and closed on Saturday.

Voters could request an absentee vote-by-mail ballot if they qualified under certain circumstances, and the ballots must be postmarked by the day of the election or received by Wednesday if not postmarked.

West Virginia State Capitol building in Charleston, W. Va. STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

State significance

In the Republican presidential primary, the winner will pick up all of the state's 32 delegates to the Republican National Convention. There are 20 delegates up for grabs for Democrats.

The state has voted for the Republican presidential nominee in the general election since 2000.

The Senate primary is to choose the candidates running to fill the seat being vacated by centrist Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, who announced last year that he is retiring from Congress.