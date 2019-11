The White House and U.S. Capitol were placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after reports of an aircraft in restricted airspace.

Two law enforcement sources said an inbound aircraft was being tracked.

A U.S. official said the aircraft was not believed to be hostile.

The lockdown was lifted a few minutes later.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Elizabeth McLaughlin, Ben Gittleson and Jack Date contributed to this report.