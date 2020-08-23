White House chief of staff argues secret recordings don't accurately describe President Trump

Following the emergence of recordings in which President Donald Trump's sister described her brother as having "no principles," and alleged that "he doesn't read" and had someone take his college entrance exams on his behalf, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows came to the president's defense on Sunday, characterizing the claims as an inaccurate portrayal of the man he works for.

"You know, just another day and another attack," Meadows said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday. "The president that I have the privilege of serving is not the one that's being described on a 15-hour … secret tape."

In audio captured by Trump's niece, Mary and provided to The Washington Post, Maryanne Trump Barry, a retired U.S. Circuit Court judge, describes her brother as phony and "cruel" and details the allegation that a man named Joe Shapiro took the SATs for him.

"The president has denied this, but why would his sister lie about it in what she thought was a private conversation? Does the president have any evidence at all to back up his denial?" ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos asked Meadows.

Meadows pointed to pushback from the widow of a friend of Trump's named Joe Shapiro, but Mary Trump claims the test was taken by a different man with the same name. The chief of staff went on to refute the claims about Trump's reading habits.

"You may see him when he goes to Marine One, there's a cardboard box that is brought on Marine One. What's in there are clippings and clippings, each and every day," Meadows said. "He reads probably more than anybody I know which causes me to have to read more because every morning he's given me a to-do list every evening he's given me a to-do list."

"So listen this is politics as usual by a niece that was written out of a will that apparently just has an axe to grind because she wants Joe Biden to be president" he continued, referencing a family battle over Trump's father Fred's estate.

In the interview, Stephanopoulos additionally challenged Meadows on Trump's tweet Saturday alleging that "The deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics," and claiming the process was being delayed until after the election."

"What evidence does the president have that the FDA is manipulating this process, this approval process, for political reasons?" Stephanopoulos asked.

"This president is about cutting red tape. That's what the tweet was all about," the chief of staff said, after first refuting that anything was being "manipulated." "He had to make sure that they felt the heat. If they don't see the light, they need to feel the heat because the American people are suffering, this president knows it, and he's going to put it on wherever -- the FDA or NIH or anybody else to make sure that we deliver on behalf of the American people."

Asked why Trump doesn't fire the FDA commissioner if he truly believes political preferences are interfering, Meadows acknowledged that the administration "looked at a number of people that are not being as diligent as they should be" and that it intends to convey a greater sense of "urgency."

On Saturday, Meadows visited the Capitol as the House returned from its August recess to pass a $25 billion bill to fund the U.S. Postal Service. The chief of staff attempted to meet with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, but she was unavailable. Meadows later criticized Pelosi for holding a vote on the Postal Service but being unwilling to isolate other priorities from the stalled coronavirus relief bill for separate votes.

He continued the argument on "This Week" Sunday, describing the House legislation as an unserious bill that "doesn't do anything to sustain the Postal System long term." Meadows said he was planning to call Pelosi later in the day and attempt to negotiate a deal that packages several relief proposals together.

"If we agree on five or six things, let's go ahead and pass those," he said. "Why did you not do it yesterday? But let's go ahead and pass it. I spoke to the president early this morning, he's willing to sign that, including postal service reform."

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.