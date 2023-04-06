White House continues with 'EGGucation' theme for 2023 Easter Egg Roll

The South Lawn will again be turned into a "school community."

The Easter Egg Roll returns to the White House on Monday, with first lady Jill Biden continuing her theme of "EGGucation."

For the second year in a row, the South Lawn will be turned into a "school community" with plenty of "fun educational activities" to entertain the thousands of people expected to attend, the White House said.

Monday's event will be broken into nine sessions, starting at 7 a.m. ET and ending at 7 p.m. ET. Along with the traditional egg roll and hunt, the White House said this year's program will feature a school house activity area, a reading nook, a talent show, a field trip to the farm, picture day, a physical "EGGucation" zone, a snack time tent and more.

NASA also sent one of the wooden official White House Easter Eggs to the International Space Station, "where astronauts could demonstrate the laws of gravity to students everywhere," according to the White House. Videos will be on the White House social media platforms leading up to Monday's event.

The White House estimates roughly 30,000 people will take part in this year's egg roll, "including thousands of military and veteran families, caregivers, and survivors."

Actress Halle Bailey, who plays "Ariel" in the upcoming live-action version of Disney's "The Little Mermaid," will be in attendance along with Olympic gold medalist Dominique Dawes and members of various professional sports teams including the Baltimore Ravens, D.C. United, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Washington Commanders, the Washington Mystics and the Washington Spirit, according the White House.

A number of costumed characters will roam the White House grounds during Monday's event, including Dr. Seuss' The Lorax, Nickelodeon's Sponge Bob SquarePants, "Sesame Street" characters Abby Cadabby, and Grover, Winnie the Pooh and Tigger, and "Peanuts" characters Charlie Brown and Snoopy.