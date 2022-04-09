White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan & Dr. Anthony Fauci Sunday on “This Week" with Co-Anchor Jonathan Karl
This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, April 10, 2022.
HEADLINERS
Jake Sullivan
White House National Security Adviser
Dr. Anthony Fauci
White House Chief Medical Adviser
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director
Exclusive
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Chris Christie
(R) Former New Jersey Governor
ABC News Contributor
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Rick Klein
ABC News Political Director
Laura Barrón-López
POLITICO White House Correspondent
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.