White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Gen. Abe Abrams (Ret.) Sunday on "This Week" with Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, October 29, 2023.





WHITE HOUSE NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER JAKE SULLIVAN & GEN. ABE ABRAMS (RET.) SUNDAY ON “THIS WEEK” WITH CO-ANCHOR MARTHA RADDATZ

Jake Sullivan

White House National Security Adviser

Gen. Abe Abrams (Ret.)

ABC News Contributor

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

THE NEW HOUSE SPEAKER

ABC News National Correspondent Mireya Villarreal reports from House Speaker Mike Johnson’s home district in Louisiana.

Rachel Scott

ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent

Rachael Bade

Politico Playbook Co-author

ABC News Contributor

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Rick Klein

ABC News Political Director

Sarah Isgur

Former Trump Justice Department Spokesperson

ABC News Contributor

Alex Burns

Politico Head of News

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.