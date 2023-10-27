White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Gen. Abe Abrams (Ret.) Sunday on "This Week" with Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz

WHITE HOUSE NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER JAKE SULLIVAN & GEN. ABE ABRAMS (RET.) SUNDAY ON “THIS WEEK” WITH CO-ANCHOR MARTHA RADDATZ
Jake Sullivan
White House National Security Adviser
Gen. Abe Abrams (Ret.)
ABC News Contributor
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
THE NEW HOUSE SPEAKER
ABC News National Correspondent Mireya Villarreal reports from House Speaker Mike Johnson’s home district in Louisiana.
Rachel Scott
ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent
Rachael Bade
Politico Playbook Co-author
ABC News Contributor
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Rick Klein
ABC News Political Director
Sarah Isgur
Former Trump Justice Department Spokesperson
ABC News Contributor
Alex Burns
Politico Head of News
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.