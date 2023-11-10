White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Gov. Wes Moore, Rep. Mike Lawler and Rep. Jared Moskowitz Sunday on "This Week" with Co-Anchor Jonathan Karl

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, November 12, 2023.





WHITE HOUSE NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER JAKE SULLIVAN, GOV. WES MOORE, REP. MIKE LAWLER & REP. JARED MOSKOWITZ SUNDAY ON “THIS WEEK” WITH CO-ANCHOR JONATHAN KARL

Jake Sullivan

White House National Security Adviser

Gov. Wes Moore

(D) Maryland

Exclusive

Rep. Mike Lawler

House Foreign Affairs Committee Member

(R) New York

Exclusive

Rep. Jared Moskowitz

House Foreign Affairs Committee Member

(D) Florida

Exclusive

THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Alyssa Farah

The View Co-host

Former Trump White House Communications Director

Rachael Bade

Politico Playbook Co-author

ABC News Contributing Political Correspondent

Jonathan Martin

Politico Senior Political Columnist

ABC News correspondent Mireya Villarreal kicks off ABC News’ week-long series “The American Classroom” by reporting from Texas on teacher shortages.

Plus, Jonathan Karl shares an exclusive look into his new book, “Tired of Winning: Donald Trump and the End of the Grand Old Party,” publishing on Tuesday, November 14.

