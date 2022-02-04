White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan & Rep. Michael McCaul Sunday on “This Week” With Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, February 6, 2022.

HEADLINERS

Jake Sullivan

White House National Security Adviser

Rep. Michael McCaul

Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member

(R) Texas

Exclusive

NFL PANEL

T.J. Holmes

Co-Anchor, “GMA3: What You Need to Know”

Derrick Johnson

President and CEO, NAACP

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Jonathan Karl

ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent

Co-Anchor, “This Week”

Mary Bruce

ABC News Senior White House Correspondent

Jane Coaston

New York Times Podcast Host, "The Argument"

ABC News Contributor

Susan Glasser

The New Yorker Staff Writer

Plus, Raddatz travels to battleground Arizona to examine how election integrity has become a central campaign issue in critical midterm races.

