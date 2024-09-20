This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, September 22, 2024.

White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby, Rep. Mike Kelly and Rep. Jason Crow Sunday on ‘This Week With George Stephanopoulos’





WHITE HOUSE NATIONAL SECURITY COMMUNICATIONS ADVISER JOHN KIRBY, REP. MIKE KELLY AND REP. JASON CROW SUNDAY ON “THIS WEEK WITH GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS”

John Kirby

White House National Security Communications Adviser

Rep. Mike Kelly

Chairman, Task Force on the Attempted Assassination of Donald J. Trump

(R) Pennsylvania

Rep. Jason Crow

Ranking Member, Task Force on the Attempted Assassination of Donald J. Trump

(D) Colorado

Plus, “This Week” Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz reports from Tel Aviv as tensions escalate between Israel and Hezbollah.

ABC News Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas reports on the political threat environment following the second apparent assassination attempt against former President Trump.

And ABC News Washington Bureau Chief and Political Director Rick Klein breaks down the latest polling, including on where Latino voters stand with just over six weeks to Election Day.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE PLAYERS

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Chris Christie

(R) Former Presidential Candidate

(R) Former New Jersey Governor

ABC News Contributor

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Jonathan Karl

“This Week” Co-Anchor

Julie Pace

Associated Press Executive Editor

Marianna Sotomayor

Washington Post Congressional Reporter

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.