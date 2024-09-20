White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby, Rep. Mike Kelly and Rep. Jason Crow Sunday on ‘This Week With George Stephanopoulos’
This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, September 22, 2024.
John Kirby
White House National Security Communications Adviser
Rep. Mike Kelly
Chairman, Task Force on the Attempted Assassination of Donald J. Trump
(R) Pennsylvania
Rep. Jason Crow
Ranking Member, Task Force on the Attempted Assassination of Donald J. Trump
(D) Colorado
Plus, “This Week” Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz reports from Tel Aviv as tensions escalate between Israel and Hezbollah.
ABC News Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas reports on the political threat environment following the second apparent assassination attempt against former President Trump.
And ABC News Washington Bureau Chief and Political Director Rick Klein breaks down the latest polling, including on where Latino voters stand with just over six weeks to Election Day.
POWERHOUSE PLAYERS
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Chris Christie
(R) Former Presidential Candidate
(R) Former New Jersey Governor
ABC News Contributor
THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Jonathan Karl
“This Week” Co-Anchor
Julie Pace
Associated Press Executive Editor
Marianna Sotomayor
Washington Post Congressional Reporter
