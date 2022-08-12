White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre & Gov. Larry Hogan Sunday on "This Week" with Co-Anchor Jonathan Karl

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, August 14, 2022.

HEADLINERS

Karine Jean-Pierre

White House Press Secretary

Exclusive

Gov. Larry Hogan

(R) Maryland

Exclusive

TRUMP INVESTIGATION PANEL

Dan Abrams

ABC News Chief Legal Analyst

Elizabeth Neumann

Former DHS Assistant Secretary for Counterterrorism

ABC News Contributor

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Sarah Isgur

Former Justice Department Spokesperson

ABC News Contributor

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Alex Burns

New York Times National Political Correspondent

Co-author, “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future”

Dana Milbank

Washington Post Syndicated Columnist

Author, "The Destructionists: The Twenty-Five-Year Crack-Up of the Republican Party"

