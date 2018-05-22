The White House is forcefully pushing back on a report that asserts that President Donald Trump’s cell phones are not equipped with sufficiently advanced security features and that the president has resisted efforts to swap out the phones as frequently as they should be.

“The White House is confident in the security protocols in place for the President’s use of communications devices,” a senior White House official told ABC News.

POLITICO reported Monday that the president has resisted efforts to swap out his phone on a monthly basis because it was inconvenient. While the White House declined to say exactly how frequently the president’s devices are rotated, citing security concerns, the senior official stressed that the process is routine and regular.

“The president has accepted every device and process related to mobile phones recommended by White House Information Technology,” the official said.

The president uses at least two separate devices at any given time, according to the White House, with one device being used specifically for Twitter and a separate device used for making calls.

“The call-capable phones are seamlessly swapped out on a regular basis through routine support operations,” said the official, who noted that the phone used for tweeting does not have to be swapped out with as much frequency as the phone for calls.

“Because of the security controls of the Twitter phone and the Twitter account, it does not necessitate regular change out,” the official said.

The POLITICO report further asserted that the president’s cell phone security procedures are a break from the protocols followed by his predecessors. But a White House official insisted that, due to the fast-paced evolution in cell phone technology and security, comparisons can’t be fairly drawn between President Trump’s phone security protocols and those utilized during the Obama-era.

“Due to inherent capabilities and advancement in technologies, these devices are more secure than any Obama era devices,” the official said.