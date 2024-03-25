White House looks to repeal funding bill provision that would keep US embassies from flying Pride flags

The White House on Sunday slammed Congressional Republicans for including a provision in the government funding bill that essentially stops LGBTQ+ Pride flags from being flown over U.S. embassies and vowed to repeal it.

"President Biden believes it was inappropriate to abuse the process that was essential to keep the government open by including this policy targeting LGBTQI+ Americans," a White House spokesperson said in a statement to ABC News.

"While it will have no impact on the ability of members of the LGBTQI+ community to serve openly in our embassies or to celebrate Pride, the Administration fought against the inclusion of this policy and we will continue to work with members of Congress to find an opportunity to repeal it," the spokesperson added.

President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan compromise bill on Saturday, averting a partial government shutdown.

A Pride flag is displayed during a Pride celebration on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 10, 2023. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images) Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The spokesperson said that the White House was "successful in defeating 50+ other policy riders attacking the LGBTQI+ community."

"President Biden is committed to fighting for LGBTQI+ equality at home and abroad," the spokesperson said.

The provision in question does not explicitly ban Pride flags from being flown at embassies but limits funds to the displaying of only certain flags. Those flags are the American flag, foreign service flags, POW/MIA flags, U.S. state and D.C. flags, Indian tribal flags and those of U.S. government agencies.

A U.S. official argued that the bill does not address flags flown on embassy grounds or within offices.

ABC News has reached out to the House GOP for comment.