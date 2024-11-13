National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
72,448,472
270 to win
Trump
75,616,420
Expected vote reporting: 96%
Back in Washington for the first time since his election victory, Trump tells House Republicans that 'it's nice to win'
ByThe Associated Press
November 13, 2024, 10:15 AM
WASHINGTON -- Back in Washington for the first time since his election victory, Trump tells House Republicans that 'it's nice to win.'