National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
Harris
72,448,472
270 to win
Trump
75,616,420
Expected vote reporting: 96%
ByThe Associated Press
November 13, 2024, 11:13 AM
WASHINGTON -- Biden greets Trump with handshake in Oval Office meeting, each pledging a smooth transition from Democrat to Republican.