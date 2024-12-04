College football picks: 'Let's play two' a theme for handful of conference championship games

No football coach would tell you he’s excited about the prospect of having to beat the same team twice in the same season

That will be the task for four teams in Football Bowl Subdivision conference championship games. The FCS-level Southwestern Athletic Conference game also is a rematch.

The FBS rematches: Western Kentucky at Jacksonville State in the Sun Belt, UNLV at Boise State in the Mountain West, Ohio vs. Miami (Ohio) in Detroit in the Mid-American and Georgia vs. Texas in Atlanta in the Southeastern Conference.

Western Kentucky, Boise State, Miami and Georgia will be going for sweeps.

Since 2000, there have been 78 same-season rematches in the FBS, with 43 sweeps and 35 splits, according to Sportradar.

The rematch that will attract the most eyeballs is the SEC game. Georgia, then ranked fifth in The Associated Press Top 25, knocked off then-No. 1 Texas 30-15 in Austin on Oct. 19. Both teams have downplayed the rematch angle this week.

“I think it’s going to be a challenge, but we’re definitely up for it,” Georgia safety Dan Jackson said.

Texas running back Quintrevion Wisner said no two games are alike and that he's excited about the matchup.

“Teams grow and they change,” he said. “You can’t hang or your hat on the last one, win or lose.”

The picks, with Associated Press Top 25 rankings and lines on FBS games from BetMGM Sportsbook:

This will be the teams' second meeting in seven days. Western Kentucky won 19-17 at home on a late field goal last week, ending Jacksonville State's eight-game win streak. The Gamecocks are in the championship game in their second season as an FBS member.

Pick: Jacksonville State 27-24.

Winner is virtually assured of getting the Group of Five bid for the College Football Playoff. Rebels won 10 games for the first time in 40 years but are 0-7 all-time against Boise State, including a 29-24 loss in Las Vegas on Oct. 25.

Pick: Boise State 29-26.

Army QB Bryson Daily is running for 135 yards per game, best in the conference, and 5.7 per carry. In last week's loss to Memphis, Tulane gave up 236 yards rushing and a season-high 11 runs of 10-plus yards, and its offense managed just 57 on the ground, 166 under its average.

Pick: Army 31-24.

Neither team was expected to be here — especially the Sun Devils, who were the preseason pick to finish last in the conference. A close game could be decided by a big play. That favors Arizona State. Cam Skattebo picks up yards in chunks; the Cyclones are prone to giving up long runs.

Pick: Arizona State 30-27.

The teams have split four meetings over the last four seasons. Miami's 30-20 win on Oct. 19 is part of the RedHawks' current seven-game win streak following a 1-4 start. Miami QB Brett Gabbert has thrown for 16 TDs against three interceptions during the win streak.

Pick: Miami (Ohio) 28-21.

The winner gets an automatic CFP bid and first-round bye; the loser almost certainly gets an at-large berth. Texas will be looking for a better start after losing 30-15 in October. The Bulldogs turned three early Texas turnovers into 17 points and led 23-0 at half. Wisner, the Texas RB, has 344 yards over his last two games.

Pick: Texas 33-27.

Ragin' Cajuns' QB Ben Woodridge is the conference's highest-rated passer and leads an offense that has been held under 400 yards just once. Marshall QB Braylon Braxton is a dual threat who led the Herd back from a 17-point deficit to clinch a spot in the title game with a double-overtime win over James Madison last week.

Pick: Louisiana-Lafayette 38-31.

The first meeting of these teams since the 1995 Rose Bowl is for the Big Ten's automatic CFP bid and first-round bye. An at-large almost certainly goes to the loser. Penn State's James Franklin, 1-13 against top-five opponents, gets another chance on the big stage. Ducks look ready to get physical after running for 222 yards and five TDs and recording 10 sacks against Washington.

Pick: Oregon 30-21.

The three-loss Tigers can play as if they have nothing to lose because they weren't even supposed to be in this game. Syracuse's upset of Miami got them in. SMU, which won all eight of its ACC games in its first year in the league, must win to get an automatic playoff bid. Otherwise, the Mustangs' fate rests with the selection committee.

Pick: SMU 29-26.

Jackson State, which won the regular-season meeting 33-15 at home, is averaging better than 400 yards and 36 points per game. Tigers RB Irv Mulligan, who wasn't a starter until the third game, is the SWAC's only 1,000-yard rusher. Southern's Ckelby Givens leads the FCS with 26.5 tackles for loss.

Pick: Jackson State 35-21.

Last week: Straight-up — 19-4; Against spread — 13-10.

Season: Straight-up — 211-57; Against spread — 135-132.

