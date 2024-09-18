College football picks: New conference rivalries for No. 11 USC and No. 15 Oklahoma take spotlight

Conference realignment has done more harm than good for college football and it’s easy to lament what has been lost in the name of chasing dollars

Conference realignment often seems to have done more harm than good for college football and it is easy to lament what has been lost in the name of chasing dollars.

Then Week 4 of the season rolls around and the schedule is highlighted by No. 6 Tennessee at No. 15 Oklahoma in the Sooners' first Southeastern Conference game and No. 11 Southern California visiting No. 18 Michigan in USC's Big Ten debut.

Yes, those matchups were created by greed, but they are pretty tasty. That's how they get you.

USC and Michigan have played 10 times, eight at the Rose Bowl. The last time the Trojans and Wolverines played on each other's fields was 1957 and '58.

The Volunteers and Sooners have met four times, including a home-and-home in 2014 and '15 that was swept by OU.

These new conference rivalries will take some getting used to, but there is no doubt they make the list of most intriguing games this weekend.

The Wolverines' stock is way down as coach Sherrone Moore makes a switch to QB Alex Orji, who still seems limited as a passer. Stock's up for USC and its seemingly improved defense. Beware small sample sizes. Expect Michigan to test whether the Trojans' newfound toughness and discipline on defense is for real.

Pick: USC 24-21.

Amazingly, it's been 11 years since Memorial Stadium hosted a matchup of ranked teams. The Cornhuskers' struggles in recent years can be summed up by three losses in the last four games against the Illini. They snapped a skid in the series last year. If Nebraska is truly taking a significant step forward in Year 2 under Matt Rhule, they should take care of business with little drama Friday night.

Pick: Nebraska 23-16.

The Vols are climbing the rankings and have the look of a team that should be considered in the same SEC tier as No. 1 Texas, No. 2 Georgia and No. 4 Alabama. Good time to raise ticket prices! The Sooners have had to grind to stay unbeaten.

Pick: Tennessee 31-17.

Another ranked matchup between new conference foes, this one Big 12 contenders. Fun fact: Utes QB Cam Rising (age 25) and Cowboys QB Alan Bowman (24) have combined for 14 years of college.

Pick: Utah 28-23.

The Bulls hung with Alabama for three-plus quarters before a tidal wave of late touchdowns. QB Cam Ward and the Hurricanes, like Tennessee, have looked like a possible national championship contender against overmatched opponents. A show-us-your-serious game for The U.

Pick: Miami 45-20.

The rest of this week's games with ranked teams, with odds from BetMGM:

QB Arch Manning's first career start probably won't need to last more than about two and half quarters. ... TEXAS 52-10.

Buckeyes' extended nonconference tune-up reaches four weeks ... OHIO STATE 49-7.

Maybe Rebels coach Lane Kiffin will have some mercy on old friend Clay Helton, who leads the Eagles ... OLE MISS 45-17.

Tigers are 9-3 against the Commodores since moving to the SEC ... MISSOURI 38-16.

Golden Flashes go from Knoxville at night to Happy Valley with the Nittany Lions coming off an open date. Ugh. ... PENN STATE 59-7.

First meeting since 1997, when No. 5 BYU beat No. 14 K-State in Dallas ... KANSAS STATE 27-17.

Bruins appear to be in a total rebuild, with a new coach and brutal schedule. Tough combo ... LSU 45-17.

Irish are four-touchdown favorites at home against a MAC team. What could possibly go wrong? ... NOTRE DAME 35-13.

First real test for the Cardinals, who have outscored opponents 111-14 ... LOUISVILLE 34-21.

Cyclones QB Rocco Becht leads Big 12 in completion percentage at 70.5% ... IOWA STATE 35-10.

Wolfpack has won two of the last three Textile Bowls, both in Raleigh ... CLEMSON 28-14.

Huskies had a week off to celebrate beating Notre Dame. Is that a good thing? ... NIU 23-14.

Falcons gave Penn State heck for a half so they shouldn't catch the Aggies by surprise ... TEXAS A & M 42-17.

Rutgers (plus 3 1/2) at Virginia Tech. Scarlet Knights won their home game in the series last year ... VIRGINIA TECH 23-21. (@VorpGrit)

California at Florida State (minus 2 1/2). Seminoles can't start 0-4, can they? ... FLORIDA STATE 27-23. (@JustR_02.

TCU (minus 3) at SMU. Iron Skillet rivalry is only booked for one more season, Hopefully, it sticks through realignment ... TCU 30-24. (@MattCoffelt)

Iowa at Minnesota (plus 2 1/2). Gophers snapped an eight-game skid last season in battle for Floyd of Rosedale ... IOWA 20-19. (@nklpkl)

Florida (minus 6) at Mississippi State. The Bulldogs just got crushed at home by Toledo. If Billy Napier and the Gators can't get this one? ... FLORIDA 34-24. (@seancarp)

RECORD

Last week: Straight-up — 18-3; Against spread — 9-12.

Season: Straight-up — 53-11; Against spread — 34-30.

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP

