National Election Results: presidential
National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
70,892,662
270 to win
Trump
74,563,599
Expected vote reporting: 94%
Democrat April McClain Delaney wins election to U.S. House in Maryland's 6th Congressional District
Democrat April McClain Delaney wins election to U.S. House in Maryland's 6th Congressional District
ByThe Associated Press
November 9, 2024, 9:32 PM
WASHINGTON -- Democrat April McClain Delaney wins election to U.S. House in Maryland's 6th Congressional District.