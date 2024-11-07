Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 7, 7:16 PM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
295
226
295
Harris
68,425,502
270 to win
Trump
72,946,230
Expected vote reporting: 91%

Democrat Dina Titus wins reelection to U.S. House in Nevada's 1st Congressional District

ByThe Associated Press
November 7, 2024, 12:04 PM

WASHINGTON -- Democrat Dina Titus wins reelection to U.S. House in Nevada's 1st Congressional District.

