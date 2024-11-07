National Election Results: presidential
National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
295
226
295
Harris
68,425,502
270 to win
Trump
72,946,230
Expected vote reporting: 91%
Democrat Dina Titus wins reelection to U.S. House in Nevada's 1st Congressional District
Democrat Dina Titus wins reelection to U.S. House in Nevada's 1st Congressional District
ByThe Associated Press
November 7, 2024, 12:04 PM
WASHINGTON -- Democrat Dina Titus wins reelection to U.S. House in Nevada's 1st Congressional District.