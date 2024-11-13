National Election Results: presidential
National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
Harris
72,373,696
270 to win
Trump
75,516,953
Expected vote reporting: 96%
Democrat George Whitesides wins election to U.S. House in California's 27th Congressional District, beating incumbent Mike Garcia
ByThe Associated Press
November 12, 2024, 7:44 PM
