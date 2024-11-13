Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 13, 3:16 AM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
72,373,696
270 to win
Trump
75,516,953
Expected vote reporting: 96%

Democrat George Whitesides wins election to U.S. House in California's 27th Congressional District, beating incumbent Mike Garcia

ByThe Associated Press
November 12, 2024, 7:44 PM

WASHINGTON -- Democrat George Whitesides wins election to U.S. House in California's 27th Congressional District, beating incumbent Mike Garcia.

