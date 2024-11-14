Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Democrat Janelle Bynum wins election to U.S. House in Oregon's 5th Congressional District, beating incumbent Lori Chavez-DeRemer

ByThe Associated Press
November 14, 2024, 12:47 PM

WASHINGTON -- Democrat Janelle Bynum wins election to U.S. House in Oregon's 5th Congressional District, beating incumbent Lori Chavez-DeRemer.

