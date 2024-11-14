National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
312
312
Harris
73,126,092
270 to win
Trump
76,081,481
Expected vote reporting: 98%
Democrat Janelle Bynum wins election to U.S. House in Oregon's 5th Congressional District, beating incumbent Lori Chavez-DeRemer
ByThe Associated Press
November 14, 2024, 12:47 PM
WASHINGTON -- Democrat Janelle Bynum wins election to U.S. House in Oregon's 5th Congressional District, beating incumbent Lori Chavez-DeRemer.