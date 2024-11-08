Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 8, 2:25 AM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
301
226
301
Harris
69,043,761
270 to win
Trump
73,361,410
Expected vote reporting: 92%

Democrat Julia Brownley wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 26th Congressional District

ByThe Associated Press
November 7, 2024, 8:31 PM

WASHINGTON -- Democrat Julia Brownley wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 26th Congressional District.

