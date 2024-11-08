National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
301
Harris
69,043,761
270 to win
Trump
73,361,410
Expected vote reporting: 92%
Democrat Julia Brownley wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 26th Congressional District
ByThe Associated Press
November 7, 2024, 8:31 PM
