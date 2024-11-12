National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
Harris
71,740,712
270 to win
Trump
74,951,799
Expected vote reporting: 95%
Democrat Mark Takano wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 39th Congressional District
ByThe Associated Press
November 11, 2024, 9:09 PM
WASHINGTON -- Democrat Mark Takano wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 39th Congressional District.