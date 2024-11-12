Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 11, 8:50 PM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
71,740,712
270 to win
Trump
74,951,799
Expected vote reporting: 95%

Democrat Mark Takano wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 39th Congressional District

ByThe Associated Press
November 11, 2024, 9:09 PM

WASHINGTON -- Democrat Mark Takano wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 39th Congressional District.

