Updated: Nov. 7, 4:11 PM ET

Democrat Steven Horsford wins reelection to U.S. House in Nevada's 4th Congressional District

ByThe Associated Press
November 7, 2024, 2:36 PM

WASHINGTON -- Democrat Steven Horsford wins reelection to U.S. House in Nevada's 4th Congressional District.

