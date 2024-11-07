Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 7, 4:11 PM ET

Democrat Susie Lee wins reelection to U.S. House in Nevada's 3rd Congressional District

ByThe Associated Press
November 7, 2024, 3:46 PM

