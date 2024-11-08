National Election Results: presidential
National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
301
226
301
Harris
69,106,740
270 to win
Trump
73,409,407
Expected vote reporting: 92%
Democrats maintain control of Pennsylvania House of Representatives with a one-seat margin
Democrats maintain control of Pennsylvania House of Representatives with a one-seat margin
ByThe Associated Press
November 8, 2024, 10:09 AM
HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Democrats maintain control of Pennsylvania House of Representatives with a one-seat margin.