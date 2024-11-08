Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 8, 11:54 AM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
Harris
69,106,740
270 to win
Trump
73,409,407
Expected vote reporting: 92%

Democrats maintain control of Pennsylvania House of Representatives with a one-seat margin

ByThe Associated Press
November 8, 2024, 10:09 AM

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Democrats maintain control of Pennsylvania House of Representatives with a one-seat margin.

