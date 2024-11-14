Your Voice Your Vote 2024

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
72,726,324
270 to win
Trump
75,785,963
Expected vote reporting: 97%

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz resigns from Congress, ending ethics probe after Trump nominated him for attorney general

ByThe Associated Press
November 13, 2024, 7:10 PM

WASHINGTON -- Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz resigns from Congress, ending ethics probe after Trump nominated him for attorney general.

