Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 8, 7:21 PM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
301
226
301
Harris
69,449,386
270 to win
Trump
73,656,053
Expected vote reporting: 93%

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

ByThe Associated Press
November 8, 2024, 6:18 PM

WASHINGTON -- ABC’s “This Week” — Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy; radio host Charlamagne tha God.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

___

CNN's “State of the Union” — Sanders; Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Reps. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., and Byron Donalds, R-Fla.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events