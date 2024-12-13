Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- ABC’s “This Week” — Sens. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., and Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C, and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Debra Tice, the mother of Austin Tice, an American journalist missing in Syria for more than a decade.

CNN's “State of the Union” — Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., President-elect Donald Trump's pick for national security adviser; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Gary Cohn, vice chairman of IBM; Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova; Cindy McCain, executive director of the United Nations World Food Program.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.; Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn.