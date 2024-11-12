National Election Results: presidential
National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
71,808,632
270 to win
Trump
75,007,508
Expected vote reporting: 95%
House Speaker Mike Johnson says Republicans are 'ready to deliver' on Trump's mandate after election victory
House Speaker Mike Johnson says Republicans are 'ready to deliver' on Trump's mandate after election victory
ByThe Associated Press
November 12, 2024, 10:27 AM
WASHINGTON -- House Speaker Mike Johnson says Republicans are 'ready to deliver' on Trump's mandate after election victory.