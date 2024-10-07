Michael Jordan and Front Row's Bob Jenkins standing firm in their fight against NASCAR: Analysis

Michael Jordan of 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports owner Bob Jenkins made a show of solidarity as the NASCAR race in Alabama over the weekend

TALLADEGA, Ala. -- Michael Jordan arrived at Talladega Superspeedway about 30 minutes before the start of the playoff race and made his way directly to Bubba Wallace's pit stand for a quick visit with his guys.

The NBA great eventually made his way down pit road to Tyler Reddick's stand, where he sat on the wall and waited for Front Row Motorsports owner Bob Jenkins. Both NASCAR team owners have refused to sign NASCAR's charter agreement and last week filed a federal antitrust lawsuit against the stock car series.

The brief exchange Sunday was planned as a show of solidarity by the only two teams that chose not to accept NASCAR's terms for its new revenue-sharing model. 23XI Racing and Front Row want a jury to decide if NASCAR is, indeed, “monopolistic bullies” as the suit alleges.

Jordan said before the race the lawsuit is on behalf of all Cup Series teams; 13 organizations signed the charter agreement, with 23XI and Front Row the only holdouts. Many team owners have said they signed on deadline and under threat of having the entire charter system revoked.

“I think everybody should have an opportunity to be successful in any business and my voice is saying it hasn't been happening,” Jordan told Fox Sports.

He said he had no intention of speaking with NASCAR chairman Jim France, who is named in the suit, while in Talladega over the weekend.

The legal battle has become the biggest talking point in NASCAR in the middle of its playoffs as the entire industry waits to see what happens next. NASCAR has declined to comment and France declined to discuss it at Talladega. NASCAR's court response could come as early as this week ahead of Sunday's playoff elimination race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Michael McDowell, who won the pole for Sunday's race for Front Row, defended Jenkins' decision to battle NASCAR. McDowell decided months ago he was leaving the team he's driven for since 2018 at the end of the season, but is supportive of what Jenkins and 23XI are trying to accomplish.

"Bob Jenkins is so dedicated to this sport,” McDowell said. “He has spent millions and millions and millions and millions and millions of his own dollars to be in this sport and to be competitive. Nobody does that unless they’re insane or super passionate.

“He’s passionate about our race team and being competitive. It’s been a steady progression and I feel like we’re at a point now where we’re a contender,” McDowell continued. "There is nobody spending what we spend and performing how we perform. Nobody. And if he has to spend his own money, there is a problem.”

Denny Hamlin, who co-owns 23XI Racing with Jordan and Curtis Polk, also defended taking the fight to court.

“It’s been stated in statements by Michael Jordan that he loves NASCAR,” Hamlin said. "We’ve obviously invested heavily in NASCAR and reinvested what I got out of this sport as a driver back into it as an owner. Certainly, we love the sport, just would love to see change as well.”

Asked if he thinks NASCAR has any appreciation for what Hamlin — who as a Charlotte Hornets season ticket-holder developed a relationship with Jordan and then persuaded Jordan to start a NASCAR team with him — and 23XI have done for the sport, Hamlin took a long pause.

“Probably not," he finally answered.

Jordan is the highest-profile team owner in NASCAR, and one of only two who are Black. 23XI also has one of the most diverse teams in the garage, from driver Wallace to crew members and non-competition employees.

The lawsuit has raised another concern around the garage: Team owner Richard Childress said he was not sure if the agreement he signed is the same terms that, say, Hendrick Motorsports received — and if 23XI and Front Row eventually reach an agreement with NASCAR will organizations that have already signed be guaranteed the same terms?

“I don't know what's going to happen because it's just so unprecedented in our sport,” Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks said. "There's no historical precedent. I think in other cases like this, in other sports, you have collective bargaining unions. So it's just a very, very different setting. I think we have a blank slate and we can land anywhere. I think whatever comes out of this, I have to believe that it should affect everybody the same.”

