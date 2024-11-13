Your Voice Your Vote 2024

President-elect Trump names Marco Rubio as his pick for secretary of state, setting up ally as nation's top diplomat

ByThe Associated Press
November 13, 2024, 2:59 PM

WASHINGTON -- President-elect Trump names Marco Rubio as his pick for secretary of state, setting up ally as nation's top diplomat.

