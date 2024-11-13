Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 12, 8:31 PM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
72,307,873
270 to win
Trump
75,446,462
Expected vote reporting: 96%

Republican Dan Newhouse wins reelection to US House in Washington

Washington Rep. Dan Newhouse has won reelection to the U.S. House

ByGENE JOHNSON Associated Press
November 12, 2024, 7:39 PM

SEATTLE -- U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, one of two remaining House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, won reelection Tuesday in Washington state’s 4th Congressional District.

In his bid for a sixth term, Newhouse survived a challenge from Jerrod Sessler, who was endorsed by Trump.

Newhouse was endorsed by the NRA and Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, and he has mostly steered clear of the subject of Trump. He’s instead focused on agriculture and border security in a state with millions of acres of pastures, orchards and cereal grain lands where immigrant labor is extremely important.

Sessler is a Navy veteran whose positions were in lockstep with Trump. He said he would fight for strong national security measures, including “an impenetrable border;" work to dismantle regulations imposed by the Environmental Protection Agency and other administrative agencies; and encourage tariffs and other sanctions on China.

“China’s obsession with global power, combined with its atheistic mindset, which removes the morality component, makes it a dangerous adversary,” Sessler said in one of many video statements about issues posted to his campaign website.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events