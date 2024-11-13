National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
Harris
72,307,873
270 to win
Trump
75,446,462
Expected vote reporting: 96%
Republican Dan Newhouse wins reelection to U.S. House in Washington's 4th Congressional District
ByThe Associated Press
November 12, 2024, 7:25 PM
