Updated: Nov. 10, 10:44 PM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
71,145,722
270 to win
Trump
74,673,811
Expected vote reporting: 94%

Republican David Schweikert wins reelection to U.S. House in Arizona's 1st Congressional District

ByThe Associated Press
November 10, 2024, 10:03 PM

WASHINGTON -- Republican David Schweikert wins reelection to U.S. House in Arizona's 1st Congressional District.

